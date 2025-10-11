Largest walnut producer: Walnuts are one of the most nutritious tree nuts, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. The global walnut market continues to expand, driven by growing demand for healthy snacks and plant-based diets. Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 walnut-producing countries in the world. Top 10 Walnut Producing Countries in the World (2025) 1. China China remains the undisputed leader in walnut production, contributing nearly 1.4 million tonnes annually. Major producing regions include Yunnan, Xinjiang, and Shaanxi, where the climate and soil are ideal for walnut cultivation. China’s walnuts are not only consumed domestically but also exported worldwide, especially to Europe and the Middle East. With continued government support and research into improved varieties, China dominates both quantity and quality in the walnut market.

2. United States The United States, particularly the state of California, ranks second in global walnut production with around 700,000 tonnes per year. California’s Central Valley is famous for producing high-quality walnuts that meet strict export standards. American walnuts are preferred in international markets for their size, flavour, and consistency. The U.S. also plays a key role in global walnut exports, supplying countries like India, Turkey, and Germany. 3. Iran Iran is the third-largest walnut producer, with approximately 380,000 tonnes annually. Walnut trees have been grown here for centuries, especially in provinces like Kerman, Hamedan, and Khorasan.Iranian walnuts are known for their rich taste and thin shells, making them highly valuable in both local and global markets. Despite facing challenges like drought, Iran continues to maintain a strong presence in walnut production.

4. Turkey Turkey ranks fourth in the world with an annual production of nearly 360,000 tonnes. The country’s diverse climate allows walnut cultivation across regions like Maraş, Hakkari, and Kahramanmaraş. Turkish farmers have been expanding walnut orchards rapidly in recent years, supported by government programs. The nuts are a key part of Turkish cuisine and are also exported to neighboring countries. 5. Chile Chile produces around 190,000 to 200,000 tonnes of walnuts annually, ranking fifth globally. With its Mediterranean climate and long growing season, Chile has become the leading walnut exporter in the Southern Hemisphere. Chilean walnuts are known for their light colour and high kernel quality, and most are exported to Europe and Asia. The industry’s focus on sustainability and modern farming makes Chile a global walnut success story.

6. Mexico Mexico produces about 165,000 tonnes of walnuts every year. The northern states, especially Chihuahua and Coahuila, are the main walnut-growing regions. The country’s walnut production has grown steadily due to increased demand from the United States and Europe. Mexican walnuts are known for their strong flavour and are widely used in desserts and snacks. 7. Burkina Faso Burkina Faso surprises many by ranking among the top ten walnut producers, contributing around 145,000 tonnes annually. Although much of the production is for domestic consumption, the country’s agricultural growth is gradually attracting attention for nut cultivation. It symbolises Africa’s expanding role in global walnut production. 8. Ukraine Ukraine produces between 106,000 and 115,000 tonnes of walnuts annually, making it one of Europe’s top producers. The fertile soils of Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi are ideal for walnut farming. Ukrainian walnuts are exported mainly to the EU and Middle Eastern markets, contributing significantly to the nation’s agricultural economy.