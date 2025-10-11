Which Country is Called the Land of Rivers?

Land of Rivers: The country known as the “Land of Rivers” is Bangladesh. This title reflects the country’s remarkable geography, where hundreds of rivers, streams, and canals shape its landscape and influence every part of life. Bangladesh is one of the most riverine nations on Earth, and its history, economy, and culture are deeply connected to its waterways. Which is Bangladesh called the Land of Rivers in the World? Bangladesh is situated at the confluence of some of the world’s mightiest rivers. With over 700 rivers, tributaries, and distributaries, it forms part of the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna (GBM) river system, one of the largest in the world. These rivers flow down from the Himalayas and cross India and Tibet before entering Bangladesh, where they merge and finally drain into the Bay of Bengal.

This vast river system creates the world’s largest delta, which covers about 100,000 square kilometers. The rivers deposit nutrient-rich silt that makes the soil extremely fertile, supporting one of the most productive agricultural systems in the world. Major Rivers of Bangladesh Padma River (Ganges) The Padma is one of the most important rivers in Bangladesh. It enters the country from India and flows across the central region, supporting both agriculture and transportation. Along its banks, villages and towns depend on the river for irrigation, fishing, and trade. Its waters sustain thousands of farmers every year and have immense cultural importance. Jamuna River (Brahmaputra) The Jamuna is one of the widest rivers in the world, expanding up to 11 kilometers across at certain points. It serves as a major inland waterway and carries vast quantities of sediment that enrich the floodplains. Its strong currents shape the land continuously, creating new islands while eroding others.

Meghna River The Meghna flows through the eastern part of Bangladesh, eventually joining with the Padma before reaching the Bay of Bengal. It plays a major role in transportation and fishing, with busy river ports connecting many parts of the country. The Meghna also supports industries that depend on freshwater access. Other Countries with Many Rivers Russia Russia has one of the largest networks of rivers in the world. Its rivers, such as the Volga, Ob, Lena, and Yenisei, flow through vast territories covering different climates. The Volga River, often called the lifeline of Russia, supports agriculture, transportation, and hydroelectric power generation. The Siberian rivers like Ob and Lena remain frozen for much of the year but carry immense amounts of water when they thaw, contributing to Russia’s rich water resources.

Canada Canada is home to countless rivers and lakes, forming one of the world’s biggest freshwater reserves. Major rivers like the Mackenzie, St. Lawrence, and Fraser play a vital role in the country’s ecology and economy. The Mackenzie River, Canada’s longest, flows through pristine wilderness and supports rich wildlife. Rivers are also used for hydropower generation, providing clean energy to millions of Canadians. Brazil Brazil’s river system is dominated by the Amazon River, which is the largest river in the world by discharge volume. The Amazon carries more water than any other river and supports the largest rainforest on Earth. The Amazon and its numerous tributaries stretch across much of northern Brazil, providing essential transport routes and sustaining biodiversity unmatched anywhere else on the planet.