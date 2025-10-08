Which city is called The Queen of the Arabian Sea?

Queen of the Arabian Sea: Kochi, also known as Cochin, is a vibrant port city in the Indian state of Kerala, famously known as “The Queen of the Arabian Sea”. This title reflects its historical prominence, strategic coastal location, and centuries-old role as a global trading hub. Situated on the southwest coast of India, Kochi has long been a center of maritime commerce, cultural exchange, and colonial history, making it one of the most significant coastal cities in the Indian Ocean region. Which city is called Queen of the Arabian sea? Kochi’s legacy as a major trading port dates back to ancient times. Its natural harbour and proximity to spice-growing regions made it a key destination for traders from Arabia, China, Europe, and Africa. In 1503, the Portuguese established their first settlement in India here, followed by the Dutch and British, shaping Kochi into a center of colonial trade and administration. This centuries-old global interaction earned Kochi its royal title, symbolising its unmatched maritime importance.

Gateway to the Spice Trade Kochi played a vital role in the global spice trade, exporting pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, and other valuable spices to distant parts of the world. Its thriving trade network helped connect India to markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This made Kochi not just a port city, but a bridge between diverse cultures, economies, and civilisations. Largest Producer of Spices in India Kochi’s significance is closely tied to Kerala’s dominance as the largest producer of spices in India. The state contributes over 95% of the country’s black pepper production and is a leading grower of cardamom, cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Kochi’s port played a crucial role in exporting these spices worldwide, earning Kerala the nickname “The Spice Garden of India”. This historic spice trade helped shape Kochi’s economy and global reputation, firmly establishing its title as the Queen of the Arabian Sea.