Which Hill Station Is Known as the Queen of Hills?

Queen of Hills: Shimla is the capital city of Himachal Pradesh and is known as the Queen of Hills because of its stunning landscapes, pleasant climate, and charming colonial architecture. The hill station sits at an elevation of about 2,200 metres, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and dense forests. Over the years, Shimla has become one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, attracting travellers who love cool weather, natural beauty, and peaceful hill vibes. Why Is Shimla Called the Queen of Hills? Shimla earned the title 'Queen of Hills' during the British era because it was chosen as the summer capital of British India. Its cool weather, scenic pine forests, and picturesque slopes made it feel like a royal retreat in the Himalayas. Even today, the city maintains its old-world charm with heritage buildings, winding roads, and beautiful viewpoints that make visitors fall in love instantly.

Places that makes Shimla Queen of Hills 1. The Ridge This open space in the heart of Shimla offers panoramic views of snow-covered mountains, making it one of the most iconic spots in the entire hill station. 2. Mall Road Popular for shopping, cafes, and evening strolls, Mall Road reflects Shimla’s vibrant culture and its status as a top tourist spot in Himachal Pradesh. 3. Jakhoo Temple Located on the highest point in Shimla, this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman gives peaceful vibes and stunning hilltop views. Interesting Facts About Shimla 1. Former Summer Capital of British India Shimla was declared the summer capital of British India in 1864. During the scorching Indian summers, the entire British administration shifted to Shimla because of its cool climate and refreshing mountain air. 2. Home to One of the Longest Narrow-Gauge Railways

The Kalka–Shimla Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, stretches across 96 km and includes 102 tunnels and over 800 bridges. The scenic ride is considered one of the most beautiful mountain rail journeys in the world. 3. The Ridge Has No Source Below It The famous Ridge is built over a water reservoir constructed in 1880. Surprisingly, the structure has no natural support below, yet it still supplies water to most parts of the city. 4. Jakhoo Hill Is the Highest Point in Shimla At an altitude of 2,455 metres, Jakhoo Hill is the tallest peak in the region. It houses a gigantic 108-ft Hanuman statue, which can be seen from many parts of the city. 5. Asia’s Only Natural Ice Skating Rink Shimla has Asia’s oldest and only natural ice skating rink. It forms naturally every winter and attracts skaters from across India and abroad.