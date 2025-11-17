School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
Quick Links

UP Board Class 12 Model Papers 2026 - Download Subjectwise PDF Here

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 17, 2025, 15:27 IST

The UP Board Class 12 Model Papers 2026 are released, providing students with the latest exam pattern, question formats, and marking scheme. Download the PDF directly from the official website, upmsp.edu.in 2026. Practicing these papers is crucial for identifying important topics, improving speed and accuracy, and boosting confidence. For downloading pdf check the article below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP Board Class 12 Model Paper 2026
UP Board Class 12 Model Paper 2026

UP Board Class 12 Model Paper 2026 - The UP Board Class 12 Model Papers 2026 are now available for all students preparing for the upcoming board exams. These model papers are designed to give you a clear idea of the latest exam pattern, important question formats, and the marking scheme. If you want easy access, you can download the UP Board Model Paper 2026 Class 12 PDF directly from the table give below. Practicing these model papers will help you understand which topics are important, improve your speed and accuracy, and boost your confidence before the final exams. Students are advised to solve at least 2–3 model papers for each subject to score better in the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2026.

UP Board Model Paper 2026 Class 12: Overview

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Academic Year

2025–2026

Class

Class 12 (Intermediate)

Exam Type

Annual Board Examination

Resource Provided

Model Papers / Sample Papers

Mode of Availability

PDF Format

Official Website

upmsp.edu.in

Purpose

To understand exam pattern, marking scheme & important questions

Subjects Covered

All Class 12 Subjects (Science, Commerce & Arts)

UP Board Model Paper 2026 Class 12 PDF Download

The UP Board Model Paper 2026 Class 12 PDF is now available for students preparing for the UPMSP board exams. These model papers help you understand the latest exam pattern, important questions, and marking scheme. Students can easily download the updated PDFs from the official website for better exam preparation.

UP Board Class 12 Model Paper - Science

Physics

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Biology

Download PDF

Maths

Download PDF

UP Board Class 12 Model Paper - Commerce

Accountancy

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF

Business Studies

Download PDF

UP Board Class 12 Model Paper - Humanities

History 

Download PDF

Geography

Download PDF

Civics

Download PDF

Sociology

Download PDF

How to Download UP Board Model Papers 2026 

Downloading the UP Board Class 12 Model Papers 2026 from the official UPMSP website is very easy. Follow the steps below:

  1. Visit the official UP Board website: upmsp.edu.in

  2. On the homepage, scroll down to the “Important Links” or “Model Papers” section.

  3. Click on the link that says “UP Board Class 12 Model Papers 2026”.

  4. A list of subject-wise model papers will appear in PDF format.

  5. Click on the subject you want to download.

  6. The PDF file will open — click Download or Save to keep it on your device.

The UP Board Model Paper 2026 Class 12 is one of the most valuable resources for students preparing for the upcoming board exams. By practicing these model papers regularly, you can understand the latest exam pattern, improve your accuracy, and gain confidence for the final exam. Make sure to download the subject-wise PDFs from upmsp.edu.in and use them effectively to score high in the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2026.

Also Check - 

UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2025-2026


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News