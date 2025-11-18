UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026: Download PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026: UP Board Class 12th Economics Exam 2026 is going to be held on 24th February 2026, and students must begin their final revision with the latest model paper to boost their preparation. The UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026 helps you understand the updated question paper design, marking scheme, and the types of questions likely to appear in the exam.
By practising this model paper, students can improve their speed, accuracy, and confidence before the final exam. It also gives a clear idea of how to present answers according to the board’s expectations. To help students prepare better, the complete model paper PDF is provided below for free download.
UP Board Class 12 Economics Question Paper Design 2026
The question paper is designed for 3 Hours with an additional 15 minutes duration for reading the paper (Section A). The total marks for the exam are 100. Students can check the following details for UP Board Class 12 Economics Ques
Time: 3 Hours
Section: A 15 Minutes
Marks: 100
NOTE: These instructions are prescribed for reading the question paper of the first 15 minutes.
Instructions:
(1) All questions are compulsory.
(2)
• Question numbers 1 to 10 are objective-type questions. Students must write the correct answer in their answer sheet.
• Question numbers 11 to 16 are short-answer questions, each carrying 4 marks. The answers should be written in about 50 words.
• Question numbers 17 to 22 are long-answer questions, each carrying 6 marks. The answers should be written in about 150 words.
• Question numbers 23 to 25 are very long-answer questions, each carrying 10 marks. The answers should be written in about 300 words.
(3) The marks for all questions are indicated against them.
UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026
Students can download the completed UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026 by the given link below:
UP Board Class 12th Economics Model Paper 2026 is a valuable resource for Class 12 students preparing for the UP Board exam. Regular practice will strengthen their conceptual understanding and writing skills. Downloading and solving the model paper will boost overall confidence for the final examination.
