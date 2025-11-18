UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026: Download PDF Here

UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026: UP Board Class 12th Economics Exam 2026 is going to be held on 24th February 2026, and students must begin their final revision with the latest model paper to boost their preparation. The UP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2026 helps you understand the updated question paper design, marking scheme, and the types of questions likely to appear in the exam.

By practising this model paper, students can improve their speed, accuracy, and confidence before the final exam. It also gives a clear idea of how to present answers according to the board’s expectations. To help students prepare better, the complete model paper PDF is provided below for free download.

UP Board Class 12 Economics Question Paper Design 2026

The question paper is designed for 3 Hours with an additional 15 minutes duration for reading the paper (Section A). The total marks for the exam are 100. Students can check the following details for UP Board Class 12 Economics Ques