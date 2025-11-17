School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
Quick Links

UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2025-2026: Download All Subjects PDF for Free Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 17, 2025, 14:51 IST

UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026: UPMSP has released the UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026 for all subjects. Students can download the latest model papers for free, check updated exam patterns, chapter-wise weightage, and boost their preparation for the 2026 High School board exams.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026 for all subjects, giving students a complete blueprint of the upcoming board exam pattern. These model papers are essential resources for Class 10 students as they outline the updated chapter-wise weightage, question formats, and difficulty levels expected in the final board exams.

In this article, students can access and download UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026 for every subject completely free, helping them strengthen exam preparation and score higher marks.

UP Board 10th Model Papers 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Class

Class 10 (High School)

Academic Year

2025–26

Official Website

upmsp.edu.in

Key Subjects

Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, Computer, Home Science, Commerce, and more

What Are UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026?

UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026 are sample question papers released by UPMSP to help students understand the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and chapter-wise distribution of questions. These papers closely resemble the actual board exam, making them one of the most important study tools for students.

The model papers include:

  • Objective-type questions (MCQs)

  • Short answer questions

  • Long-form questions

  • Practical-based questions (in applicable subjects)

UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026

Subject Code

Subject Name

Download PDF

901 

Hindi

Download PDF

902 

Elementary Hindi

Download PDF

917 

English

Download PDF

923

Sanskrit

Download PDF

928

Math

Download PDF

931

Science

Download PDF

932

Social Science

Download PDF

935

Commerce

Download PDF

936

Drawing

Download PDF

942

Human Science

Download PDF

978

Disaster Management

Download PDF

981

NCC

Download PDF

UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026: Why Students Should Download Them?

Preparing with the official UP Board model papers gives students a clear advantage. Some major benefits include:

1. Understanding the Latest Exam Pattern: Students get complete clarity on the number of questions, marks distribution, and paper format.

2. Identifying Important Chapters: Model papers reflect chapter-wise priority, helping students focus on high-weightage topics.

3. Improving Speed and Accuracy: Practising regularly helps in time management and boosts confidence.

4. Self-Assessment: Students can evaluate their preparation level and identify areas that need improvement.

5. Free to Download: UPMSP releases these papers at no cost, making them accessible to every student.

How to Download UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026?

Follow the steps to download the official model papers:

  1. Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

  2. Go to the Model Papers / Downloads section

  3. Select Class 10 Model Papers 2026

  4. Click on the subject you want to download

  5. The PDF will open: save it for offline practice

Tips to Score 90%+ Using UP Board Model Papers 2026

  • Solve at least 5–8 model papers before the exam

  • Analyse mistakes after every paper

  • Focus on NCERT textbook questions

  • Practise writing long answers in your own words

  • Give yourself mock tests in an exam-like setup

The release of UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026 is a major boost for students preparing for the High School examinations. With updated formats, chapter-wise coverage, and free access to all subjects, these model papers serve as the perfect guide for mastering the UP Board syllabus. Students are advised to download and practise these papers consistently to improve accuracy, speed, and overall performance in the 2026 board exams.

Also Check:

UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News