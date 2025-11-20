UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2025-2026: Download PDF for Free Here

ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active
By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 20, 2025, 13:39 IST

UPMSP has released the UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2026. Students can download the latest model paper for free, check updated exam patterns, chapter-wise weightage, and boost their preparation for the 2026 High School board exams.

UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the UP Board Class 10 Model Paper 2026 specifically for Science, offering students the most crucial and comprehensive blueprint of the upcoming board examination pattern. This model paper is an indispensable resource for all Class 10 students, as it clearly outlines the updated chapter-wise weightage, the precise question formats (covering objective, theoretical, and practical application problems), and the expected difficulty level for the final board exam. Utilizing this official document for Science preparation allows students to align their studies perfectly with the UPMSP's expectations, helping them strategically focus on mastering key concepts in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, practicing diagrams, and honing their numerical solving skills to significantly strengthen their exam readiness and achieve top scores.

UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2026: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Board

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Class

Class 10 (High School)

Academic Year

2025–26

Official Website

upmsp.edu.in

Subject

Science

UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2026

Screenshot 2025-11-20 111721

Screenshot 2025-11-20 111735

Screenshot 2025-11-20 111750

Screenshot 2025-11-20 111807

UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2026: Download PDF

How to Download UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2026?

Follow the steps to download the official model papers:

  1. Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

  2. Go to the Model Papers / Downloads section

  3. Select Class 10 Model Papers 2026

  4. Click on the subject you want to download

  5. The PDF will open: save it for offline practice

The release of UP Board Class 10 Science Model Paper 2026 is a major boost for students preparing for the High School examinations. With updated formats, chapter-wise coverage, and free access to all subjects, these model papers serve as the perfect guide for mastering the UP Board syllabus. Students are advised to download and practise these papers consistently to improve accuracy, speed, and overall performance in the 2026 board exams.

Also Check:

UP Board Class 10 Model Papers 2025-26: All Subjects

 

