PSEB Class 10 Model Papers 2026 Download PDF for All Subjects

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 board exams are a very important step in your academic life. To help you get ready, we have collected the official PSEB Class 10 Model Papers for the 2026 examination. These papers are like a practice test that shows you exactly what the real exam will look like. By studying these model papers, you can understand the format of the questions, see how much time you have for each section, and learn how the marks are divided up.
Using these model papers is a smart way to prepare. They let you practice answering questions and help you find the subjects or chapters you need to work on more. After you solve a paper, you can check your answers and see where you made mistakes. This way, you can improve your knowledge and boost your confidence before the final exam day. Start practicing with these PSEB Class 10 Model Papers 2026 today to score better in your exams!
What’s New In The PSEB Class 10th 2025-26 Syllabus
- Students can get the structurued PDF for all the subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Punjabi (Paper A & B), Urdu along with practical and intenally assessed subjects.
- Includes subjectes beyond the core: like Agriculture, Computer Science (in both English and Punjabi), Home Science, Music (Vocal/Tabla/Instrumental), Health & Physical Education, and more.
PSEB Class 10 Model Papers 2026 Download Links
Find below the direct download links for the official PSEB Class 10 Model Papers for the 2026 exams. These papers cover all major subjects and are crucial for understanding the exam format, question types, and marking scheme. Click on the respective subject's download link to access the practice material.
|
Sublects
|
Download Link
|
Maths
|
Science
|
Social Science
|
English
|
Hindi
|
Punjabi A
|
Punjabi B
How to download PSEB 10th Model Test Papers 2026?
To download the model test papers of the Punjab Board class 10th for the year 2026, the candidates are required to perform the following steps:
-
Visit website at pseb.ac.in
-
Click on Academic Wing in the top bar and then choose Model Test Paper
-
Select class 10
-
The model test papers for the concerned subject will be displayed on the screen.
-
Click on these to download according to your topic Save them on your system and start practicing
The PSEB Model Papers for class 10 board exams for 2026 are a must-have for all students seeking success in their board exams. Using these materials for practicing will help you understand the structure of the exam, improve time management skills, and understand areas of concern. The more you practice using these model papers, the more efficient you will become in preparation, and you will be less anxious about exams, allowing you to confidently attempt the final exam and obtain the best scores possible. Make these model papers a part of your preparation strategy and move actively towards achieving academic brilliance.
Also Check: PSEB Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26
