Which IIT First Introduced Engineering Physics?

IIT Bombay Engineering Physics: As the first Indian Institute of Technology to provide the Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Engineering Physics, IIT Bombay is renowned for having completely changed the country's interdisciplinary technical education system. The program, which was introduced in 1984, was the outcome of considerable discussion among the academic bodies of the institute.

It was purposefully created to replace the outdated five-year integrated M.Sc. program, which had seen a sharp drop in student enrollment after the countrywide change that shortened the typical B.Tech. duration from five to four years. IIT Bombay was able to effectively close the gap between theoretical physics and real-world engineering applications by updating the curriculum.

IIT Bombay is still the top choice for Engineering Physics today, in large part because of its top-notch staff and steady ability to draw the top applicants from the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Nonetheless, distinct specializations that address various academic interests have been formed by other IITs.