Which bird is known as the harbinger of spring?

Harbinger of Spring: Since ancient times, people from numerous cultures have turned to nature for the indication of seasonal change.

Before the weather-predicting technologies that we have today, many communities would look at any specific birds to mark the arrival or departure of winter, to signify when warmer weather was on its way.

Birds have also served as a prominent natural indicator of seasonal change due to their easily identifiable migration routes, as well as their visible differences in behaviour.

One such bird is commonly seen searching for food as it hops around people's yards in the spring and is considered to be one of the first signs that the long winter has passed.

It was also one of the first birds people saw returning after months of cold weather.

Because this bird is so frequently seen during the transition from winter to spring, many people have forged a connection between this bird and the arrival of spring.