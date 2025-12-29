Can you imagine a world without any birds? If there were no birds in our environment, how would it balance between humans and the natural ecosystem? Birds are not just for culture, but they play an essential role in the functioning of the world’s ecosystem. They are warm-blooded, feathered vertebrates known for their wings, beaks, and hard-shelled eggs, evolving from the Mesozoic Era of the Jurassic Period. As per the birdsoftheworld, there are a total of 11,167 species worldwide.

Among these fascinating creatures, one bird has earned a rather unusual title — the “Lazy Bird.” But is it truly lazy, or just incredibly clever?

Source: Live Science

Which Bird is Known as the Lazy Bird?

The bird commonly known as the Lazy Bird is the Cuckoo (called Koel in India). Cuckoos are labelled “lazy” not because they avoid flying or feeding themselves, but because they do not build their own nests. Instead, they lay their eggs in the nests of other birds and leave the responsibility of parenting to them.