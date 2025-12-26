Top 5 Government Departments With the Highest Vacancies 2025

Government jobs are the most secure ones for the job aspirants and so it has its own attractions among the youth. Due to various features including stability, a high salary, and a good reputation in society has attracted the youths to apply for the same. Each year, lakhs of candidates appear for these govt jobs examinations and get placed in for different positions across the country. There are many organisations which provide numerous government jobs in different categories. Have a look for the Top 5 Government Departments which are crucial for you in terms of announcing the highest vacancies 2025.
1. Staff Selection Commission (SSC):
Staff Selection Committee (SSC) is one of the leading organisations across the country which released recruitment notifications in different categories for various Ministries, department across the country.
Staff Selection Commission or SSC comes under the purview of the Government of India and various subordinate offices. Below are the highlights of the major recruitment drive launched by the SSC in 2025-
- SSC CGL- 14,582
- SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) & Havaldar -7,948
- CHSL 3,131.
- Junior Engineer- 1,731
- SSC Selection Post Phase XIII- 2,423
- SSC GD Constable 2026 - 25,487
2. Indian Railways (RRB/RRCs):
Indian Railway is another major organisation in the country which used to provide numerous vacancies through its different zoned Railway
Recruitment Board (RRBs) across the country.
- RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) 8,800
- RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories 311
- RRB Group D: 32,000
- RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP): 9,970
- RRB Technician: 6,238
3. Banking Sector:
Banking sector remained another crucial job provider platform for the year 2025 for various posts including Probationary officer, Specialist Officer, Clerk such as Junior Associates and others. The banking sector jobs have always attracted the youth for various reasons including job security, good salaries and growth opportunities. The leading organisations under Banking sectors which have notified for these posts are IBPS, SBI, BOB, BOM and others.
- State Bank of India (SBI) 1537
- SBI Specialist Officers 996 posts
IBPS
- Clerk 15701
- RRBs (Regional Rural Banks) 13,000
- Specialist Officers (SO) 1,007
- IBPS PO (CRP PO-XV) 5,208
Bank of Maharashtra
- Specialist Officers (SO) 350 Posts:
- Generalist Officers (Scale II) 500 Posts
- Officer Posts (Various) 172 Posts
Bank of Baroda-
- Apprentices: 2700
- Local Bank Officers (LBOs): 2500
- Office Assistants (Peons): 500
4. Police/Paramilitary Posts:
Police and Paramilitary sections are another major platforms for the government jobs section concluded in 2025. In the year 2025, all the leading State Police Organisations and Paramilitary Forces including BSF, CISF and others have launched major recruitment drives across the country for the posts including Constable, Sub Inspectors, Tradesman, Sports Quota posts and others. Below are the glimpses of the major posts wise vacancies announced by the various organizations in the year 2025-
- UP Police Constable-19220
- Assam Police Constable 2350
- Bihar Police SI 1799
- Bihar Police Constable 1685
- Delhi Police 737 Posts
- BSF GD Sports Quota posts 549
- CISF Constable 1161
5. UPSC/State PCSs:
The UPSC including various State Public Service Commission (State PCS) have also played a crucial role in providing job opportunities to the aspirants. Jobs like various Administrative services, Police and Revenue services are the jobs which come under the UPSC and State PCS jobs.
- All India Services (IAS, IPS, IFS) and Group A/B posts-1129
- Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer & Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner-230
- BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE): 1024 posts
- BPSC 71st CCE-1200 posts
- BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) (EDO)935 posts
- OPSC PCS 200 posts
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation