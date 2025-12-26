Top 5 Government Departments With the Highest Vacancies 2025

Government jobs are the most secure ones for the job aspirants and so it has its own attractions among the youth. Due to various features including stability, a high salary, and a good reputation in society has attracted the youths to apply for the same. Each year, lakhs of candidates appear for these govt jobs examinations and get placed in for different positions across the country. There are many organisations which provide numerous government jobs in different categories. Have a look for the Top 5 Government Departments which are crucial for you in terms of announcing the highest vacancies 2025.

1. Staff Selection Commission (SSC):

Staff Selection Committee (SSC) is one of the leading organisations across the country which released recruitment notifications in different categories for various Ministries, department across the country.

Staff Selection Commission or SSC comes under the purview of the Government of India and various subordinate offices. Below are the highlights of the major recruitment drive launched by the SSC in 2025-