JAC 10th Exam 2026 Correction Window Open, Make Required Changes at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 10 Exam Form 2026: Jharkhand Academic Council has opened its one-time correction window for students appearing for the JAC Class 10 exam 2026. As per reportsm the window for candidates to make changes to their JAC class 10 exam form will be available from December 28, 2025, to January 2, 2026. The window for making corrections in the application form is available on the correction portal.
To make changes in the form, students can visit the official website and log in with their registration number and captcha. Candidates must make sure they make the changes within the time period provided.
JAC 10th exam form 2026 correction window is available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to make the necessary changes.
JAC 10th Exam Form Correction 2026 - Click Here
Steps to Make Corrections in the JAC 10th Exam Form 2026
The portal for candidates to make changes to their JAC 10th exam form 2026 is available on the official portal. Candidates can follow the steps provided to make the changes
Step 1: Visit the official website for JAC
Step 2: Click on the Secondary Exam form link
Step 3: Click on the correction link
Step 4: Scroll to the Class 10 Student Data Correction Portal
Step 5: Login with the registration number and Captcha
Step 6: Download the student information sheet
In case of any discrepancies, candidates must download the information sheet and the required corrections must be mentioned and submitted to the schools. Based on the requests of students, schools must log in using their user id and password, and update the details on the portal. Schools are then required to download the checklist and submit it to the JAC office within a week. The last date for schools to submit the consolidated list, challan copy and other documents is January 5, 2026.
