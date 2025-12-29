UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

JAC 10th Exam 2026 Correction Window Open, Make Required Changes at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 29, 2025, 12:39 IST

JAC class 10 exam form 2026 correction window is now available. Candidates can make necessary changes to the form through the link on the official website.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JAC 10th Exam 2026 Correction Window Open at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC 10th Exam 2026 Correction Window Open at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Last date for students to submit changes is January 2, 2026
  • Schools must submit the details by January 5, 2026, to the JAC office
  • JAC class 10 data correction portal available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 10 Exam Form 2026: Jharkhand Academic Council has opened its one-time correction window for students appearing for the JAC Class 10 exam 2026. As per reportsm the window for candidates to make changes to their JAC class 10 exam form will be available from December 28, 2025, to January 2, 2026. The window for making corrections in the application form is available on the correction portal. 

To make changes in the form, students can visit the official website and log in with their registration number and captcha. Candidates must make sure they make the changes within the time period provided.

JAC 10th exam form 2026 correction window is available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to make the necessary changes.

JAC 10th Exam Form Correction 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Make Corrections in the JAC 10th Exam Form 2026

The portal for candidates to make changes to their JAC 10th exam form 2026 is available on the official portal. Candidates can follow the steps provided to make the changes

Step 1: Visit the official website for JAC

Step 2: Click on the Secondary Exam form link

Step 3: Click on the correction link

Step 4: Scroll to the Class 10 Student Data Correction Portal

Step 5: Login with the registration number and Captcha

Step 6: Download the student information sheet

In case of any discrepancies, candidates must download the information sheet and the required corrections must be mentioned and submitted to the schools. Based on the requests of students, schools must log in using their user id and password, and update the details on the portal. Schools are then required to download the checklist and submit it to the JAC office within a week. The last date for schools to submit the consolidated list, challan copy and other documents is January 5, 2026.


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News