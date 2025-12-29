JAC 10th Exam 2026 Correction Window Open, Make Required Changes at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Class 10 Exam Form 2026: Jharkhand Academic Council has opened its one-time correction window for students appearing for the JAC Class 10 exam 2026. As per reportsm the window for candidates to make changes to their JAC class 10 exam form will be available from December 28, 2025, to January 2, 2026. The window for making corrections in the application form is available on the correction portal.

To make changes in the form, students can visit the official website and log in with their registration number and captcha. Candidates must make sure they make the changes within the time period provided.

JAC 10th exam form 2026 correction window is available on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to make the necessary changes.

JAC 10th Exam Form Correction 2026 - Click Here