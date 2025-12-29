BRO Driver Result 2025 (OUT): Download MT Merit List PDF at bro.gov.in

BRO Driver Result 2025: The Border Roads Organisation (Organisation) has declared the BRO Driver Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade) written examination can now check their result through the merit list PDF released on the official website, bro.gov.in.

The BRO Driver Exam 2025 was conducted under Advertisement No. 01/2024, which aims to fill 417 vacancies for Driver MT (OG) posts. Out of 5,150 candidates who appeared for the written test conducted in December 2025, a total of 665 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process.

The Border Roads Organisation has released the BRO Driver Result 2025 in the PDF format containing the control No., name and father’s name of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination, such as the Trade Test and Physical Efficiency Test. Click on the link below to download the BRO Driver Result 2025 PDF.