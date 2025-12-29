BRO Driver Result 2025 (OUT): Download MT Merit List PDF at bro.gov.in

BRO Driver Result 2025: The Border Roads Organisation (Organisation) has declared the BRO Driver Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade) written examination can now check their result through the merit list PDF released on the official website, bro.gov.in.
The BRO Driver Exam 2025 was conducted under Advertisement No. 01/2024, which aims to fill 417 vacancies for Driver MT (OG) posts. Out of 5,150 candidates who appeared for the written test conducted in December 2025, a total of 665 candidates have been shortlisted for the next phase of the selection process.
BRO Driver Result 2025
The Border Roads Organisation has released the BRO Driver Result 2025 in the PDF format containing the control No., name and father’s name of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination, such as the Trade Test and Physical Efficiency Test. Click on the link below to download the BRO Driver Result 2025 PDF.
Direct Link to Download BRO Driver MT (OG) Result 2025 PDF
BRO Driver Result 2025: Overview
BRO Driver Mechanical Result 2025 has been released on December 29, 2025 for Advt No. 01/2024. Candidates can visit the official website, bro.gov.in, or they can click on the direct link above. Check the table below for BRO Driver Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Event
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Border Roads Organisation (BRO)
|
Post Name
|
Driver Mechanical Transport (Ordinary Grade)
|
Advt No.
|
01/2024
|
Written Exam Dates
|
December 1, 3, 5, and 6, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Released (December 2025)
|
Total Candidates Shortlisted
|
665
|
Selection Next Step
|
PET & Trade Test
|
Official Website
|
bro.gov.in
How to Download the BRO Driver Result 2025?
Candidates can click on the direct link above to download the BRO Driver Result or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, bro.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the “What’s New” sections
- On check for link titled, “List of candidates shortlisted for PET/Trade Test for Driver MT (OG) Advt 01/2024”
- Search your name in the PDF using Ctrl + F
- Save and download the result for future reference
What is the Next Step After the BRO Driver Result?
Candidates declared successful in the BRO Driver Result 2025 must start preparing for the next stage such Trade Test and PET. Check the details below for next stage
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Practical Trade Test
- Medical Examination
