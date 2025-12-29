WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Last Date for 447 JE and Assistant Managers Posts, Check Details Here

WBSEDCL Apply Online 2025: West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has released 447 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Manager and Junior Engineer (Electrical) in 2025. Interested candidates must submit their applications online today as the last date is 29th December 2025. Candidates who have not applied yet should complete their registration through the official WBSEDCL website, https://www.wbsedcl.in/. WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 Apply Online The online application process for WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 will close today, on 27th December 2025. Candidates must submit their forms through the official WBSEDCL website before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Once the application link is deactivated, no submissions will be accepted under any circumstances.

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 Overview West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has invited applications from eligible Indian candidates for Class-I (Non-Technical) and Class-III (Technical) posts. These are regular positions available in multiple units and offices across West Bengal. Only candidates with a West Bengal domicile are eligible to apply for the WBSEDCL vacancies. Check the overview in the table below: Conducting Body West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) Post Name Assistant Managers & Junior Engineers (Electrical) Total Vacancies 447 Mode of Application Online Last Date to Apply 29th December 2025 Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma Maximum Age Limit 32 years Salary Assistant Manager (HR&A & F&A): ₹56,100 – ₹1,60,500 Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II: ₹36,800 – ₹1,06,700 Selection Process Written Exam, Interview & Document Verification (DV) Official Website https://www.wbsedcl.in/

WBSEDCL Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The WBSEDCL 2025 online application process starts on 27th November 2025 and will end on 29th December 2025. Candidates should visit the official WBSEDCL website and navigate to the JE recruitment section to begin their application. The direct link to apply online for WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 is provided below for easy convenience. Click to Apply for WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025 How to Apply Online for WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025? The following are the steps to apply online for WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Visit the official website: www.wbsedcl.in. On the homepage, go to the Career tab and click Apply Online under the relevant recruitment notification. Click New Registration and enter your basic details. An OTP will be sent to your registered Email ID for verification. After verification, you will receive a User ID and Password. Log in using your User ID and Password to access the full application form. Complete all sections, including Personal Details, Communication Details, Qualification & Experience, Test City, Document Upload, and Payment. Make sure to upload your Photo, Signature, and relevant certificates. Use the Preview button to review all information carefully before submission. Submit the application and pay the application fee online using the available payment modes.

Documents Required for WBSEDCL Apply Online 2025 Candidates should keep the following documents ready in scanned format before applying online for WBSEDCL Recruitment 2025: Diploma certificate along with semester-wise mark sheets

Class 10 admit card or birth certificate as proof of age

Valid West Bengal domicile certificate (Proforma A/B)

Caste certificate for SC, ST, OBC-A, or OBC-B categories

EWS certificate issued by the competent authority

PwBD certificate indicating sub-category and percentage, if applicable

Ex-Servicemen (EC) or Ex-Servicemen certificate, if applicable

Recent passport-size photograph as per specifications

Scanned signature in the required size and format

Identity proof such as Aadhaar, PAN card, or Voter ID

Payment proof after completing the application fee submission