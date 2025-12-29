NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at nhm.punjab.gov.in for 300 Specialist Doctors Posts

CGPSC Admit Card 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 29, 2025, 13:54 IST

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025: The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab has invited online applications for the 300 posts of Specialist Doctors for empanelment at District and Sub Divisional Hospitals under the National Health Mission. Get complete details on eligibility, vacancy distribution, application process, selection and other important information here.

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025
NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025: The National Health Mission, Punjab has released the official recruitment notification for filling 300 Specialist Doctor posts to enhance healthcare services in government health facilities across the state. The online application process is ongoing from 27 December onwards and the eligible candidates are advised to apply within the specified timeline.

This recruitment drive includes various Specialist Doctor posts in specialities like General Medicine, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Dennatology, Chest & TB, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Anaesthesiology and Radiology. 

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025 Overview

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

National Health Mission (NHM), Punjab

Post Name

Specialist Doctor

Total Vacancies

300

Application Mode

Online at nhm.punjab.gov.in

Notification Release Date

27 December 2025

Online Application Start Date

27 December 2025

Selection Process

Interview 

Official Website

nhm.punjab.gov.in

How to Apply for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025

Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for NHM Punjab Specialist Doctor vacancies can follow the steps below:

STEP 1: Go to the official NHM Punjab website at nhm.punjab.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the Career section and click on it. You will be able to see the active vacancies.

STEP 3: Look forEmpanelment for Specialist Doctors at District Hospital (DH) and Sub Divisional Hospital (SDH).

STEP 4: Firstly, check theEligibility Conditions & Other Criteria by clicking on it.

STEP 5: Then go on to read the Terms & Conditions PDF provided.

STEP 6: Now click on the Click Here to Apply link. You will be redirected to another page. “Click on Join Us in Transforming Secondary Care Across Punjab”.

STEP 7: Enter your email address and mobile number to login.

STEP 8: Fill the application form carefully and submit your application.

NHM Punjab Specialist Doctor 2025 Application Form Link

Candidates can apply for the NHM Punjab Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2025 by visiting the official application portal on the NHM Punjab website through the link provided below.

NHM Punjab Specialist Doctor 2025

Apply Here

NHM Punjab Specialist Doctor Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria as per the official NHM Punjab recruitment notification.

Educational Qualification

  • MBBS with MD/MS/DNB degree/DNB diploma from a recognized University or Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India.

  • Candidates should have registered with Punjab Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

  • Candidates should have passed the subject of Punjabi up to Matric standard. 

Age Limit

Age must be up to 64 years as on 01st January 2026.

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Eligible candidates must remember the important dates for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025. The application process with detailed notification was released on 27th December 2025

Event

Date

Notification Released

27 December 2025

Online Application Starts

27 December 2025

Date of Walk-In Interview

8, 15, 22, 25 January 2026

Candidates must apply before the last date to ensure consideration of their application.

Documents Required for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025 Registration

Candidates are required to take the following mentioned documents with them on the day of their Interview alongwith their application form.

  • Date of Birth Certificate

  • MBBS degree

  • Foreign Medical Graduate Examination pass certificate in case of Foreign Medical Graduate

  • PG /DNB degree or DNB/ PG diploma certificate, as the case may be

  • Experience Certificate

  • Registration certificates with Punjab Medical Council/Medical Council of India

  • Certificate in subject of Punjabi up to matric standard or equivalent

  • Passport size signed photograph

