NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at nhm.punjab.gov.in for 300 Specialist Doctors Posts

This recruitment drive includes various Specialist Doctor posts in specialities like General Medicine, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, Dennatology, Chest & TB, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Anaesthesiology and Radiology.

NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025: The National Health Mission, Punjab has released the official recruitment notification for filling 300 Specialist Doctor posts to enhance healthcare services in government health facilities across the state. The online application process is ongoing from 27 December onwards and the eligible candidates are advised to apply within the specified timeline.

How to Apply for NHM Punjab Recruitment 2025

Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for NHM Punjab Specialist Doctor vacancies can follow the steps below:

STEP 1: Go to the official NHM Punjab website at nhm.punjab.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the Career section and click on it. You will be able to see the active vacancies.

STEP 3: Look forEmpanelment for Specialist Doctors at District Hospital (DH) and Sub Divisional Hospital (SDH).

STEP 4: Firstly, check theEligibility Conditions & Other Criteria by clicking on it.

STEP 5: Then go on to read the Terms & Conditions PDF provided.

STEP 6: Now click on the Click Here to Apply link. You will be redirected to another page. “Click on Join Us in Transforming Secondary Care Across Punjab”.

STEP 7: Enter your email address and mobile number to login.