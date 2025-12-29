CUET UG 2026: NTA Releases Advisory for May 2026 Exam; Official Notice and Application Guidelines Here

UGC NET Admit Card 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released an advisory on December 27, 2025, for candidates preparing for the CUET UG 2026. The notice released on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in provides essential information and guidelines for the undergraduate entrance exams scheduled for May 2026.

Key Points

  • NTA released an advisory for candidates preparing for the CUET UG 2026.
  • The notice provides essential information and guidelines for the UG entrance exams.
  • The exams are scheduled for May 2026.

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Released on December 27, 2025, it mentions important information and guidelines for the students preparing to appear for the undergraduate entrance examinations. The notice, available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in, lists down the guidelines to keep in mind while applying for the exams, scheduled to be held in May 2026.

CUET UG Exam 2026 Highlights

Check the following table to know the details of CUET UG Exam 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Exam name  Common University Entrance Test for (CUET) 2026
Board name  National Testing Agency (NTA)
Level  Undergraduate (UG)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  cuet.nta.nic.in
Exam dates May 2026
Languages  13 

CUET UG Exam 2026 Guidelines

  • The exam will be held in the month of May 2026 in 13 mediums in test centres across India and abroad for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities.
  • CUET UG 2026 registrations will begin on the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) at cuet.nta.nic.in. 
  • Applicants can check the details of Programmes and/or Courses offered by the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities on the CUET (UG) portal as well as on the respective University website.
  • The syllabi for entrance exams have been released on the CUET website to allow students to prepare better for the exams at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Exam 2026 Application: Aadhaar Advisory 

For the CUET UG Exam 2026 applications, the NTA will be fetching Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph and Address from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). Details not mentioned in Aadhaar will need to be manually fed while applying for the exams. If there is a case of name mismatch in Aadhaar Card and 10th Educational Certificate/ Marksheet of any candidate, an option will be given to overcome this issue during the online application stage.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of NTA at nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for further updates, instructions, and information related to CUET UG 2026.

Official Notice: Advisory for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)]-2026 Aspirants -reg.

