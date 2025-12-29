CUET UG 2026: NTA Releases Advisory for May 2026 Exam; Official Notice and Application Guidelines Here

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Released on December 27, 2025, it mentions important information and guidelines for the students preparing to appear for the undergraduate entrance examinations. The notice, available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in, lists down the guidelines to keep in mind while applying for the exams, scheduled to be held in May 2026.

CUET UG Exam 2026 Highlights

Check the following table to know the details of CUET UG Exam 2026: