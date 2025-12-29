Rayalaseema University Result 2025 OUT at ruk.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

CGPSC Admit Card 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Dec 29, 2025, 14:02 IST

Rayalaseema University Result 2025 OUT: Rayalaseema University declared the semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the ruk.ac.in result PDF.

Rayalaseema University Result 2025
Rayalaseema University Result 2025

Rayalaseema University Result 2025: Rayalaseema University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BEd, LLB (5 Years), LLB (3 Years), BTech, BPEd, and other exams. RUK Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- ruk.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ruk.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the ruk.ac.in results 2025 by their registration number. 

Rayalaseema University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Rayalaseema University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Rayalaseema University results on the official exam portal of the University- ruk.ac.in. 

Rayalaseema University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check Rayalaseema University Results 2025

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RUK results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ruk.ac.in/results/

Step 2: Select your course and click on it.

Step 3: Enter registration number and click on get result

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download Rayalaseema University Results 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of Rayalaseema University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

BEd - I Semester - Regular & Supple - Revaluation - Results - April - 2025

December 23, 2025

 Click here 

LLB (5 Years) - II Semester - Regular - Results - October - 2025

December 21, 2025

 Click here 

LLB (3 Years) - II Semester - Regular - Results - October - 2025

December 21, 2025

 Click here 

LLB (5 Years) - I Semester - Regular - Results - August - 2025

December 21, 2025

 Click here 

LLB (3 Years) - I Semester - Regular - Results - August - 2025

December 21, 2025

 Click here 

LLB 5 Years - VIII Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025

December 16, 2025

 Click here 

LLB 5 Years - VI Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025

December 16, 2025

 Click here 

LLB 5 Years - IV Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025

December 16, 2025

 Click here 

LLB 5 Years - II Semester - Supple - Results - October - 2025

December 16, 2025

 Click here 

LLB 3 Years - IV Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025

December 16, 2025

 Click here

LLB 3 Years - II Semester - Supple - Results - October - 2025

December 16, 2025

Click here

BTech - II Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - July - 2025

December 06, 2025

Click here

BPEd - IV Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025

December 05, 2025

Click here

BPEd - III Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025

December 05, 2025

Click here

BPEd - II Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025

December 05, 2025

Click here

BPEd - I Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025

December 05, 2025

Click here

Rayalaseema University: Highlights

Rayalaseema University is located in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in 2008. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Rayalaseema University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.

Rayalaseema University: Highlights

University Name

Rayalaseema University

Established

2008

Location

Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

