Rayalaseema University Result 2025 OUT at ruk.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Rayalaseema University Result 2025: Rayalaseema University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BEd, LLB (5 Years), LLB (3 Years), BTech, BPEd, and other exams. RUK Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- ruk.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ruk.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the ruk.ac.in results 2025 by their registration number.
Rayalaseema University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Rayalaseema University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Rayalaseema University results on the official exam portal of the University- ruk.ac.in.
|
Rayalaseema University Result 2025
Steps to Check Rayalaseema University Results 2025
Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RUK results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ruk.ac.in/results/
Step 2: Select your course and click on it.
Step 3: Enter registration number and click on get result
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download Rayalaseema University Results 2025
Check here the direct link to check the details of Rayalaseema University results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
BEd - I Semester - Regular & Supple - Revaluation - Results - April - 2025
|
December 23, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB (5 Years) - II Semester - Regular - Results - October - 2025
|
December 21, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB (3 Years) - II Semester - Regular - Results - October - 2025
|
December 21, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB (5 Years) - I Semester - Regular - Results - August - 2025
|
December 21, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB (3 Years) - I Semester - Regular - Results - August - 2025
|
December 21, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB 5 Years - VIII Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025
|
December 16, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB 5 Years - VI Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025
|
December 16, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB 5 Years - IV Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025
|
December 16, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB 5 Years - II Semester - Supple - Results - October - 2025
|
December 16, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB 3 Years - IV Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025
|
December 16, 2025
|Click here
|
LLB 3 Years - II Semester - Supple - Results - October - 2025
|
December 16, 2025
|
BTech - II Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - July - 2025
|
December 06, 2025
|
BPEd - IV Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025
|
December 05, 2025
|
BPEd - III Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025
|
December 05, 2025
|
BPEd - II Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025
|
December 05, 2025
|
BPEd - I Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025
|
December 05, 2025
Rayalaseema University: Highlights
Rayalaseema University is located in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in 2008. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Rayalaseema University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.
|
Rayalaseema University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Rayalaseema University
|
Established
|
2008
|
Location
|
Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh
|
Rayalaseema University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation