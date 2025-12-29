Rayalaseema University Result 2025 OUT at ruk.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Rayalaseema University Result 2025: Rayalaseema University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BEd, LLB (5 Years), LLB (3 Years), BTech, BPEd, and other exams. RUK Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- ruk.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ruk.ac.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the ruk.ac.in results 2025 by their registration number. Rayalaseema University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Rayalaseema University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Rayalaseema University results on the official exam portal of the University- ruk.ac.in. Rayalaseema University Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check Rayalaseema University Results 2025 Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the RUK results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ruk.ac.in/results/ Step 2: Select your course and click on it. Step 3: Enter registration number and click on get result Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download Rayalaseema University Results 2025 Check here the direct link to check the details of Rayalaseema University results for various examinations. Course Result Date Result Links BEd - I Semester - Regular & Supple - Revaluation - Results - April - 2025 December 23, 2025 Click here LLB (5 Years) - II Semester - Regular - Results - October - 2025 December 21, 2025 Click here LLB (3 Years) - II Semester - Regular - Results - October - 2025 December 21, 2025 Click here LLB (5 Years) - I Semester - Regular - Results - August - 2025 December 21, 2025 Click here LLB (3 Years) - I Semester - Regular - Results - August - 2025 December 21, 2025 Click here LLB 5 Years - VIII Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025 December 16, 2025 Click here LLB 5 Years - VI Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025 December 16, 2025 Click here LLB 5 Years - IV Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025 December 16, 2025 Click here LLB 5 Years - II Semester - Supple - Results - October - 2025 December 16, 2025 Click here LLB 3 Years - IV Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - October - 2025 December 16, 2025 Click here LLB 3 Years - II Semester - Supple - Results - October - 2025 December 16, 2025 Click here BTech - II Semester - Regular & Supple - Results - July - 2025 December 06, 2025 Click here BPEd - IV Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025 December 05, 2025 Click here BPEd - III Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025 December 05, 2025 Click here BPEd - II Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025 December 05, 2025 Click here BPEd - I Semester - Special Supple - Results - June - 2025 December 05, 2025 Click here