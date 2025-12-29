SNAP 2025 Result: Scorecards to Release on Jan 9; Check Steps to Download Result Here

Key Points
- SNAP 2025 results will be released by Symbiosis International University on January 9, 2026.
- The results will be available on the official website at snaptest.org.
- Candidates must download their scorecards from the official website.
SNAP 2025 Result: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will release the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 result scorecards on January 9, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to download the scorecards to proceed with the counselling process at snaptest.org. The exam was held on December 6, 14 and 20, 2025. The further rounds of admission will include candidates who clear the cut off to be invited for Personal Interview (PIs), followed by Group Exercise. The board will not conduct the Writing Ability Test or WAT this year.
How to Download SNAP 2025 Scorecard?
Candidates who appeared for the SNAP 2025 exam will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their scorecards online:
- Visit the official website at snaptest.org
- Click on the link for Result
- In the login window, enter your SNAP ID and password
- SNAP 2025 Result scorecard will appear
- Check your details and download for future use
SNAP 2025 Important Dates
Check the following table to know the important dates of SNAP 2025:
|Particular
|Date
|Registration and Payment last date
|November 20,2025 (Thursday)
|Admit Card release date
|
SNAP Test 01: November 28,2025 (Friday)
SNAP Test 02: December 08, 2025 (Monday)
SNAP Test 03: December 15, 2025 (Monday)
|SNAP Computer Base Test (CBT) 2025
|
SNAP Test 01: December 06, 2025 (Saturday)
SNAP Test 02: December 14, 2025 (Sunday)
SNAP Test 03: December 20, 2025 (Saturday)
|Announcement of Result
|January 9, 2026 (Friday)
