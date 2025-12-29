SNAP 2025 Result: Scorecards to Release on Jan 9; Check Steps to Download Result Here

SNAP 2025 Result: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will release the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 result scorecards on January 9, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to download the scorecards to proceed with the counselling process at snaptest.org. The exam was held on December 6, 14 and 20, 2025. The further rounds of admission will include candidates who clear the cut off to be invited for Personal Interview (PIs), followed by Group Exercise. The board will not conduct the Writing Ability Test or WAT this year.

How to Download SNAP 2025 Scorecard?

Candidates who appeared for the SNAP 2025 exam will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their scorecards online: