UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

SNAP 2025 Result: Scorecards to Release on Jan 9; Check Steps to Download Result Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 29, 2025, 13:49 IST

SNAP 2025 results will be released by Symbiosis International University (SIU) on January 9, 2026, on the official website at snaptest.org. Candidates who appeared for the exams on December 6, 14, and 20, 2025, must download their scorecards from the official website for the counselling process.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SNAP 2025 results will be released by Symbiosis International University on January 9, 2026.
SNAP 2025 results will be released by Symbiosis International University on January 9, 2026.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • SNAP 2025 results will be released by Symbiosis International University on January 9, 2026.
  • The results will be available on the official website at snaptest.org.
  • Candidates must download their scorecards from the official website.

SNAP 2025 Result: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will release the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 result scorecards on January 9, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to download the scorecards to proceed with the counselling process at snaptest.org. The exam was held on December 6, 14 and 20, 2025. The further rounds of admission will include candidates who clear the cut off to be invited for Personal Interview (PIs), followed by Group Exercise. The board will not conduct the Writing Ability Test or WAT this year.

How to Download SNAP 2025 Scorecard?

Candidates who appeared for the SNAP 2025 exam will need to follow the mentioned steps to download their scorecards online:

  1. Visit the official website at snaptest.org
  2. Click on the link for Result
  3. In the login window, enter your SNAP ID and password
  4. SNAP 2025 Result scorecard will appear
  5. Check your details and download for future use

SNAP 2025 Important Dates

Check the following table to know the important dates of SNAP 2025:

Particular Date
Registration and Payment last date November 20,2025 (Thursday)
Admit Card release date

SNAP Test 01: November 28,2025 (Friday)

SNAP Test 02: December 08, 2025 (Monday)

SNAP Test 03: December 15, 2025 (Monday)
SNAP Computer Base Test (CBT) 2025 

SNAP Test 01: December 06, 2025 (Saturday)

SNAP Test 02: December 14, 2025 (Sunday)

SNAP Test 03: December 20, 2025 (Saturday)
Announcement of Result January 9, 2026 (Friday)

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News