Which fruit is known as the fruit of God?

Fruit of God: Across cultures and centuries, fruits have carried meanings far beyond taste and nutrition. Some fruits symbolize prosperity, others purity, and a few are so deeply connected to faith and tradition that they are considered sacred.

In East Asia, one such fruit has quietly held a special place in everyday life as well as in religious and literary traditions. It has grown for centuries in temple grounds, household gardens, and rural landscapes, becoming a familiar sight rather than a luxury item.

Its varieties range from intensely bitter to naturally sweet, and its leaves, wood, and fruit have all been used in different ways.

Interestingly, its unique title was not given by local people themselves but by a foreign botanist who observed its deep connection with sacred spaces. So, let’s dive deep and know more about the ‘Fruit of God.’