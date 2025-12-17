Himachal Pradesh School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Expected Holiday Dates, School Closure & Reopening Updates

Himachal Pradesh School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Himachal Pradesh will soon be releasing final and formal notification to announce winter vacation for schools in both the terrains. Students can expect updates from school authorities and District Magistrate’s official announcements which will be shared through message alerts on your parents' registered mobile number. As other states follow a regular system of winter vacations, Himachal Pradesh on the other hand follows a dual system calendar as per their varied terrains. The schools in high-altitude and tribal regions see Winter Closing Time which offers longer breaks to students studying in the area. For the lower hills and plains, Himachal Pradesh follows Summer Closing time which offers a shorter break which sometimes extends because of extreme cold days. Both vacation schedules start from the last week of December but end at their scheduled dates.

Although there is no update from Official HP Education Department Holiday Notification 2025 yet. But students can expect tentative dates to be announced soon. Students can find more updates from here. Himachal Pradesh School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Expected Dates Here students can find out a detailed winter schedule and Himachal Pradesh School Vacation system. Himachal Pradesh School Vacation System Himachal Pradesh follows a dual system calendar to suit its diverse terrain. Some areas in Himachal Pradesh see a shorter winter break during the month of December. While some areas that face extreme cold follow longer breaks that stay till the month of January, covering 40-42 days of break (sometimes extending to February). Winter Vacation Dates for December 2025-26 Winter vacation for Himachal Pradesh usually starts from the end week of December, stretching till January. The winter also sees gazetted holidays like Christmas eve on December 24, and Christmas Holiday on December 25th. Locations like parts of Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti experience longer breaks due to extreme cold during January. The school in these regions in Himachal Pradesh usually closes from December 23, or 24, and opens around late January. Most time District Magistrates announce the extension of school closure because of cold till February, so students and parents are suggested to stay alert on any such updates..

Summer Vacation Dates for 2025-26 Schools in lower/plains locations around Himachal Pradesh such as Hamirpur, Kangra, and Una are some of the regions where schools are closed for a shorter period of time. Usually extending to one or two weeks for winter vacation. Summer closing schools (HP winter vacation) usually start in the last week of December and re-opens around 3rd or 4th of January. The holidays may extend to more dates by the District Magistrates, so always check for the updates for winter related holiday extensions. Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025-26 Schools in Himachal Pradesh will see two holidays for the month of December, 2025. Schools will also be closed for winter vacation, which will be announced soon before the end of the month. Students and parents are encouraged to stay updated on school closures from school authorities and state updates. Check out the school closure dates for the month of December in Himachal Pradesh.