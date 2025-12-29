CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 29, 2025, 13:56 IST

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a comprehensive preparatory tool aligned with the updated DPUE blueprint. It serves as a roadmap for students to understand the weighting of high-scoring chapters like Integrals, Differential Equations, and Probability. Through active practice, students can improve their numerical precision, master the step-marking system, and develop the strategic timing necessary to complete the 80-mark theory paper within the stipulated duration.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a fundamental resource for students aiming to achieve top-tier results in one of the most critical subjects of the Science and Commerce streams. Given the logical rigor of the curriculum, students are encouraged to adopt a practice-heavy approach, focusing on problem-solving accuracy and step-wise derivation rather than theoretical memorization. This model paper provides an authentic preview of the final board exam, helping students bridge the gap between textbook exercises and complex, application-based exam questions.

Meticulously structured according to the latest syllabus and blueprint from the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka, this model paper outlines the exact marks distribution for the 2025–2026 academic year. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths 2026: Key Highlights

Events

Details

Exam Name

Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025–2026

Subject

Mathematics

Class

2nd PUC

Conducting Authority

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka

Academic Session

2025–2026

Theory Marks

80

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Sections

5 (Section: A,B,C,D  & E)

Type of Paper

Model Question Paper

Availability

Online (PDF format)

Official Website

dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Papers

Download PDF

Paper I

Download PDF

Paper II

Download PDF

Paper III

Download PDF

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

Also Check:

Karnataka II PUC MODEL QUESTION PAPER 2025-2026: All Subjects

 

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News