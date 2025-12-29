Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

Meticulously structured according to the latest syllabus and blueprint from the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka, this model paper outlines the exact marks distribution for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is a fundamental resource for students aiming to achieve top-tier results in one of the most critical subjects of the Science and Commerce streams. Given the logical rigor of the curriculum, students are encouraged to adopt a practice-heavy approach, focusing on problem-solving accuracy and step-wise derivation rather than theoretical memorization. This model paper provides an authentic preview of the final board exam, helping students bridge the gap between textbook exercises and complex, application-based exam questions.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Maths Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

