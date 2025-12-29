DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Question Papers, Download PDF

CGPSC Admit Card 2025
DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Question Papers: Prepare for the DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2025 by practising previous year question papers. These papers help candidates understand the exam pattern, question difficulty, and important topics. The article provides PDF download links and exam pattern details for Technician-A and STA-B posts.

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Question Papers: Candidates should practice DRDO CEPTAM 11 Previous Year Question Papers regularly to score well in the DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2025. These papers help understand the exam pattern, question difficulty level, and important topics asked in previous years.

This article provides essential details and downloadable links for DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Papers to support preparation. Candidates are advised to go through the complete article and bookmark this page for the latest job updates and upcoming DRDO exam information.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the official notification for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025. This offers 764 vacancies for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) posts under different technical fields. 

The online application process starts from 9th December 2025 on the official portal. All interested and eligible candidates can visit the DRDO CEPTAM website to register and submit their applications before the deadline.

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Question Papers PDF

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Question Papers are shared below to support the exam preparation. Solving these papers will help aspirants understand the type of questions, important topics, and the difficulty level asked in the DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2025. Practice with these papers regularly to improve accuracy and time management. Candidates can directly download the DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Papers from the link provided below.

Click Here to Download DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Question Papers PDF

How to Use DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Papers Effectively?

Candidates must use previous year papers as full-length mock tests, study resources, and performance analysers to get the best results in the DRDO CEPTAM Exam. These papers help improve speed, accuracy, and ability to choose the right questions during Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams.

Start solving these papers only after completing one full round of the syllabus. This ensures candidates can recognise every topic asked in the test.

The following are ways to solve DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Papers:

  • Attempt one complete paper at a time by following the official DRDO CEPTAM exam pattern, including total questions and time duration.

  • Use an OMR sheet or online mock test interface to create a real exam-like experience.

  • Stick to the planned section-solving order and avoid checking answers in the middle of the practice test.

  • Review every mistake, find weak topics, and modify the study plan accordingly after finishing the test.

DRDO CEPTAM Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates preparing for the DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2025 must go through the latest exam pattern to understand the complete structure of the test. The exam pattern helps get familiar with the marking scheme, number of questions, subjects, and total duration of the paper. Practicing DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Question Papers will further enhance preparation and boost confidence.

DRDO CEPTAM Technician-A Exam Pattern

The exam for Technician posts includes two tiers. Check the detailed pattern below:

Tier

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Tier I

Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language (Basic), General Science

150

150

120 Minutes

Tier II

Subject/Trade-Specific Test

120

120

120 Minutes

DRDO CEPTAM Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) Exam Pattern

The STA-B exam is divided into two sections as shown below:

Section

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Section A

Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, English Language (Basic)

150

150

120 Minutes

Section B

Trade/Discipline-Specific Subject

120

120

120 Minutes

Benefits of Solving DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Papers

Practicing DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Question Papers is a smart preparation strategy. The following is how it helps:

  • Gives a clear understanding of the DRDO syllabus, question pattern, and exam structure.

  • Improves time management, helping candidates increase speed and accuracy during the real exam.

  • Helps develop a quick answering approach and effective exam strategy.

  • Provides insight into the difficulty level and frequently asked topics.

  • Helps candidates identify weak areas and focus more on important subjects for better scoring.

