DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025: Check Section-Wise Topics, Marking Scheme & Pattern

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) conducts the DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2025 for various technical posts. Candidates should know the syllabus to start preparation effectively.
It helps plan study schedule, focus on important topics, and prepare in a time-efficient way. This article will share complete details about the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025 to guide preparation in the right direction.
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates must be fully familiar with the detailed syllabus to prepare effectively for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2025. Understanding the syllabus helps aspirants plan their studies carefully and stay focused throughout their preparation. Below is an overview of the DRDO Recruitment 2025 Syllabus and Exam Pattern.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)
|
Posts Name
|
Technician-A and Senior Technical Assistant-B
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Total Questions
|
Technician-A: 120
Senior Technical Assistant-B: 220
|
Total Marks
|
Technician-A: 120
Senior Technical Assistant-B: 220
|
Time Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Question Type
|
Objective type (MCQs)
|
Selection Process
|
Technician-A: CBT 1 & Trade/Skill Test
Senior Technical Assistant-B: CBT 1 & CBT 2
|
Official Website
|
www.drdo.gov.in
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025
Candidates must study the syllabus carefully before starting preparation for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2025. Understanding the syllabus helps identify which topics need more focus and manage time effectively. The syllabus for Technician-B is divided into two phases, while Technician-A has only Phase 1.
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-I Syllabus 2025
The Tier-I exam tests candidates on general subjects. Below is the subject-wise DRDO CEPTAM 11 syllabus for Tier-I:
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
English Language
|
Antonyms
Synonyms
Verb
Tenses
Grammar
Subject-Verb Agreement
Comprehension
Vocabulary
Adverbs
Articles
Idioms & Phrases
Error Correction
Fill in the Blanks
Sentence Rearrangement
Unseen Passages
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs (National & International)
Major Financial & Economic News
Budget & Five-Year Plans
Sports
Awards & Honors
Books & Authors
Science – Inventions & Discoveries
Abbreviations
Important Days
International & National Organizations
|
General Intelligence
|
Blood Relations
Analogy
Directions
Clocks & Calendars
Coding-Decoding
Number Series
Alphabet Series
Arithmetical Reasoning
Non-Verbal Series
Number Rankings
Decision Making
Embedded Figures
Cubes & Dice
Mirror Images
|
Mathematics
|
Time & Work
Time & Distance
HCF & LCM
Percentages
Profit & Loss
Ratio & Proportions
Simple & Compound Interest
Mixtures & Allegations
Problems on Ages
Number System
Simplification
Data Interpretation
Decimal & Fractions
Average
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-II Syllabus 2025
The Tier-II exam is more technical and focuses on subject-specific knowledge. Check the subject-wise DRDO CEPTAM 11 syllabus for Tier-II below:
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Process Calculations & Thermodynamics
Fluid Mechanics & Mechanical Operations
Chemical Reaction Engineering
Chemical Technology
Heat Transfer
Mass Transfer
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Electric Circuits & Fields
Signals & Systems
Electrical Machines
Power System
Control System
Electrical & Electronic Measurements
Analog & Digital Electronics
Power Electronics & Drives
Electromagnetic Induction
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Engineering Mechanics
Strength of Materials
Theory of Machines
Vibrations
Design
Fluid Mechanics
Heat Transfer
Thermodynamics
Engineering Materials
Metal Casting
Machining & Machine Tool Operations
Inventory Control & Operations Research
|
Instrumentation
|
Basics of Circuits & Measurement Systems
Mechanical Measurement
Industrial Instrumentation
Digital Electronics
Analog Electronics
Signals
Systems & Communications
Electrical & Electronic Measurements
Control Systems & Process Control
|
Analytical Instruments
|
Optical Instrumentation
Biomedical Instrumentation
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam Pattern 2025
The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2025 does not have negative marking for wrong answers. The exam pattern differs for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. Candidates can check the detailed exam structure below to plan their preparation effectively.
Senior Technical Assistant-B Exam Pattern 2025
The table below shows the detailed structure of the Senior Technical Assistant-B exam, including sections, number of questions, marks, and time duration.
|
Tier
|
Mode of Exam
|
Section Name
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Time
|
Tier-I
|
CBT 1 (Screening Test)
|
Common Test for all Post-Codes:
Quantitative Ability/Aptitude
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
General Awareness
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
General Science
|
120
|
120
|
90 minutes
|
Tier-II
|
CBT 2 (Selection Test)
|
Test Specific to Posts
|
100
|
100
|
90 minutes
Technician-A Exam Pattern 2025
The table below outlines the Technician-A exam pattern, covering both CBT and Trade Test with section-wise marks and timing.
|
Tier
|
Mode of Exam
|
Section Name
|
No. of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Time
|
Tier-I
|
CBT for Provisional Selection
|
Section-A:
Quantitative Ability/Aptitude
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
General Awareness
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
Section-B:
Specific to trade/discipline of post-code
|
40 (Section-A) + 80 (Section-B)
|
120
|
90 minutes
|
Tier-II
|
Trade Test (Qualifying in nature)
|
Specific to trade/discipline of post-code
|
—
|
Qualifying
|
1–2
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Selection Process 2025
The selection process for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) involves multiple stages. The final selection will only be confirmed after verification of the candidate’s original documents and certificates.
Candidates must clear CBT 1 (Screening Test) followed by CBT 2 (Selection Test) For Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B).
The selection includes CBT 1 (Selection Test) and a Trade Test/Skill Test for Technician-A (Tech-A).
