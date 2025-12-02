DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025: Check Section-Wise Topics, Marking Scheme & Pattern

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) conducts the DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2025 for various technical posts. Candidates should know the syllabus to start preparation effectively. It helps plan study schedule, focus on important topics, and prepare in a time-efficient way. This article will share complete details about the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025 to guide preparation in the right direction. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates must be fully familiar with the detailed syllabus to prepare effectively for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2025. Understanding the syllabus helps aspirants plan their studies carefully and stay focused throughout their preparation. Below is an overview of the DRDO Recruitment 2025 Syllabus and Exam Pattern. Exam Conducting Body Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Posts Name Technician-A and Senior Technical Assistant-B Category Syllabus Total Questions Technician-A: 120 Senior Technical Assistant-B: 220 Total Marks Technician-A: 120 Senior Technical Assistant-B: 220 Time Duration 90 minutes Question Type Objective type (MCQs) Selection Process Technician-A: CBT 1 & Trade/Skill Test Senior Technical Assistant-B: CBT 1 & CBT 2 Official Website www.drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025 Candidates must study the syllabus carefully before starting preparation for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2025. Understanding the syllabus helps identify which topics need more focus and manage time effectively. The syllabus for Technician-B is divided into two phases, while Technician-A has only Phase 1. Also Check: DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025 DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-I Syllabus 2025 The Tier-I exam tests candidates on general subjects. Below is the subject-wise DRDO CEPTAM 11 syllabus for Tier-I: Subjects Topics English Language Antonyms Synonyms Verb Tenses Grammar Subject-Verb Agreement Comprehension Vocabulary Adverbs Articles Idioms & Phrases Error Correction Fill in the Blanks Sentence Rearrangement Unseen Passages General Awareness Current Affairs (National & International) Major Financial & Economic News Budget & Five-Year Plans Sports Awards & Honors Books & Authors Science – Inventions & Discoveries Abbreviations Important Days International & National Organizations General Intelligence Blood Relations Analogy Directions Clocks & Calendars Coding-Decoding Number Series Alphabet Series Arithmetical Reasoning Non-Verbal Series Number Rankings Decision Making Embedded Figures Cubes & Dice Mirror Images Mathematics Time & Work Time & Distance HCF & LCM Percentages Profit & Loss Ratio & Proportions Simple & Compound Interest Mixtures & Allegations Problems on Ages Number System Simplification Data Interpretation Decimal & Fractions Average

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-II Syllabus 2025 The Tier-II exam is more technical and focuses on subject-specific knowledge. Check the subject-wise DRDO CEPTAM 11 syllabus for Tier-II below: Subjects Topics Chemical Engineering Process Calculations & Thermodynamics Fluid Mechanics & Mechanical Operations Chemical Reaction Engineering Chemical Technology Heat Transfer Mass Transfer Electrical Engineering Electric Circuits & Fields Signals & Systems Electrical Machines Power System Control System Electrical & Electronic Measurements Analog & Digital Electronics Power Electronics & Drives Electromagnetic Induction Mechanical Engineering Engineering Mechanics Strength of Materials Theory of Machines Vibrations Design Fluid Mechanics Heat Transfer Thermodynamics Engineering Materials Metal Casting Machining & Machine Tool Operations Inventory Control & Operations Research Instrumentation Basics of Circuits & Measurement Systems Mechanical Measurement Industrial Instrumentation Digital Electronics Analog Electronics Signals Systems & Communications Electrical & Electronic Measurements Control Systems & Process Control Analytical Instruments Optical Instrumentation Biomedical Instrumentation

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam Pattern 2025 The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2025 does not have negative marking for wrong answers. The exam pattern differs for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. Candidates can check the detailed exam structure below to plan their preparation effectively. Senior Technical Assistant-B Exam Pattern 2025 The table below shows the detailed structure of the Senior Technical Assistant-B exam, including sections, number of questions, marks, and time duration. Tier Mode of Exam Section Name No. of Questions Max Marks Time Tier-I CBT 1 (Screening Test) Common Test for all Post-Codes: Quantitative Ability/Aptitude General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability General Awareness English Language (Basic Knowledge) General Science 120 120 90 minutes Tier-II CBT 2 (Selection Test) Test Specific to Posts 100 100 90 minutes

Technician-A Exam Pattern 2025 The table below outlines the Technician-A exam pattern, covering both CBT and Trade Test with section-wise marks and timing. Tier Mode of Exam Section Name No. of Questions Max Marks Time Tier-I CBT for Provisional Selection Section-A: Quantitative Ability/Aptitude General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability General Awareness English Language (Basic Knowledge) Section-B: Specific to trade/discipline of post-code 40 (Section-A) + 80 (Section-B) 120 90 minutes Tier-II Trade Test (Qualifying in nature) Specific to trade/discipline of post-code — Qualifying 1–2 DRDO CEPTAM 11 Selection Process 2025 The selection process for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) involves multiple stages. The final selection will only be confirmed after verification of the candidate’s original documents and certificates.