DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025: Check Section-Wise Topics, Marking Scheme & Pattern

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025 covers Tier-I for general subjects and Tier-II for technical knowledge. Senior Technical Assistant-B requires CBT 1 & CBT 2, while Technician-A includes CBT 1 and a Trade/Skill Test. This article covers all subjects, marks distribution, exam duration, and stages of selection.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025: The Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) conducts the DRDO CEPTAM Exam 2025 for various technical posts. Candidates should know the syllabus to start preparation effectively. 

It helps plan study schedule, focus on important topics, and prepare in a time-efficient way. This article will share complete details about the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025 to guide preparation in the right direction.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates must be fully familiar with the detailed syllabus to prepare effectively for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2025. Understanding the syllabus helps aspirants plan their studies carefully and stay focused throughout their preparation. Below is an overview of the DRDO Recruitment 2025 Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

Exam Conducting Body

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)

Posts Name

Technician-A and Senior Technical Assistant-B

Category

Syllabus

Total Questions

Technician-A: 120

Senior Technical Assistant-B: 220

Total Marks

Technician-A: 120

Senior Technical Assistant-B: 220

Time Duration

90 minutes

Question Type

Objective type (MCQs)

Selection Process

Technician-A: CBT 1 & Trade/Skill Test

Senior Technical Assistant-B: CBT 1 & CBT 2

Official Website

www.drdo.gov.in

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Syllabus 2025

Candidates must study the syllabus carefully before starting preparation for the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2025. Understanding the syllabus helps identify which topics need more focus and manage time effectively. The syllabus for Technician-B is divided into two phases, while Technician-A has only Phase 1.

Also Check:

DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-I Syllabus 2025

The Tier-I exam tests candidates on general subjects. Below is the subject-wise DRDO CEPTAM 11 syllabus for Tier-I:

Subjects

Topics

English Language

Antonyms

Synonyms

Verb

Tenses

Grammar

Subject-Verb Agreement

Comprehension

Vocabulary

Adverbs

Articles

Idioms & Phrases

Error Correction

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Rearrangement

Unseen Passages

General Awareness

Current Affairs (National & International)

Major Financial & Economic News

Budget & Five-Year Plans

Sports

Awards & Honors

Books & Authors

Science – Inventions & Discoveries

Abbreviations

Important Days

International & National Organizations

General Intelligence

Blood Relations

Analogy

Directions

Clocks & Calendars

Coding-Decoding

Number Series

Alphabet Series

Arithmetical Reasoning

Non-Verbal Series

Number Rankings

Decision Making

Embedded Figures

Cubes & Dice

Mirror Images

Mathematics

Time & Work

Time & Distance

HCF & LCM

Percentages

Profit & Loss

Ratio & Proportions

Simple & Compound Interest

Mixtures & Allegations

Problems on Ages

Number System

Simplification

Data Interpretation

Decimal & Fractions

Average

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Tier-II Syllabus 2025

The Tier-II exam is more technical and focuses on subject-specific knowledge. Check the subject-wise DRDO CEPTAM 11 syllabus for Tier-II below:

Subjects

Topics

Chemical Engineering

Process Calculations & Thermodynamics

Fluid Mechanics & Mechanical Operations

Chemical Reaction Engineering

Chemical Technology

Heat Transfer

Mass Transfer

Electrical Engineering

Electric Circuits & Fields

Signals & Systems

Electrical Machines

Power System

Control System

Electrical & Electronic Measurements

Analog & Digital Electronics

Power Electronics & Drives

Electromagnetic Induction

Mechanical Engineering

Engineering Mechanics

Strength of Materials

Theory of Machines

Vibrations

Design

Fluid Mechanics

Heat Transfer

Thermodynamics

Engineering Materials

Metal Casting

Machining & Machine Tool Operations

Inventory Control & Operations Research

Instrumentation

Basics of Circuits & Measurement Systems

Mechanical Measurement

Industrial Instrumentation

Digital Electronics

Analog Electronics

Signals

Systems & Communications

Electrical & Electronic Measurements

Control Systems & Process Control

Analytical Instruments

Optical Instrumentation

Biomedical Instrumentation

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam Pattern 2025

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2025 does not have negative marking for wrong answers. The exam pattern differs for Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. Candidates can check the detailed exam structure below to plan their preparation effectively.

Senior Technical Assistant-B Exam Pattern 2025

The table below shows the detailed structure of the Senior Technical Assistant-B exam, including sections, number of questions, marks, and time duration.

Tier

Mode of Exam

Section Name

No. of Questions

Max Marks

Time

Tier-I

CBT 1 (Screening Test)

Common Test for all Post-Codes:

Quantitative Ability/Aptitude

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

General Awareness

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

General Science

120

120

90 minutes

Tier-II

CBT 2 (Selection Test)

Test Specific to Posts

100

100

90 minutes

Technician-A Exam Pattern 2025

The table below outlines the Technician-A exam pattern, covering both CBT and Trade Test with section-wise marks and timing.

Tier

Mode of Exam

Section Name

No. of Questions

Max Marks

Time

Tier-I

CBT for Provisional Selection

Section-A:

Quantitative Ability/Aptitude

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

General Awareness

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

Section-B:

Specific to trade/discipline of post-code

40 (Section-A) + 80 (Section-B)

120

90 minutes

Tier-II

Trade Test (Qualifying in nature)

Specific to trade/discipline of post-code

Qualifying

1–2

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Selection Process 2025

The selection process for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) involves multiple stages. The final selection will only be confirmed after verification of the candidate’s original documents and certificates.

Candidates must clear CBT 1 (Screening Test) followed by CBT 2 (Selection Test) For Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) for Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B).

The selection includes CBT 1 (Selection Test) and a Trade Test/Skill Test for Technician-A (Tech-A).

