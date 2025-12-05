DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut Off: Category-Wise & Post-Wise Cut Off Marks

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will release the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut Off 2025 on its official website with the result. These cut off marks are the minimum scores candidates must secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can also refer to the previous year’s cut-off marks provided in this article to understand the exam’s difficulty level and set the right preparation strategy.
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut-Off 2025
The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut-Off 2025 will be released along with the result on the official DRDO website. These cut-off scores represent the minimum marks required for candidates to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The cut-off varies every year depending on factors such as the number of applicants, exam difficulty, vacancies, and category-wise reservation.
Also Check:
DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025
DRDO CEPTAM Syllabus 2025
DRDO CEPTAM Salary 2025
DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off
Candidates should know how the cut-off has moved over the years before preparing for the expected cut-off. They can check the previous year cut-off details below for STA-B and Technician-A to understand the competition pattern and set their score targets.
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut-Off 2023-Tier I STA B
Candidates can check the subject-wise cut-off marks for DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Tier I from the table below:
|
Subject/Discipline
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
97.22
|
92.51
|
81.66
|
96.06
|
90.88
|
Chemical Engineering
|
89.97
|
83.19
|
53.43
|
86.51
|
84.89
|
Computer Science
|
96.76
|
86.72
|
85.66
|
93.28
|
87.8
|
Civil Engineering
|
99.46
|
96.08
|
90.39
|
98.56
|
97.53
|
Mathematics
|
99.85
|
—
|
97.69
|
99.73
|
99.68
|
Physics
|
99.79
|
98.54
|
96.3
|
99.6
|
99.26
|
Electronics
|
95.74
|
89.49
|
72.25
|
92.65
|
85.24
|
Electrical
|
98.8
|
94.11
|
89.71
|
97.88
|
97.22
DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2018) Tier I STA B
Check the cut off marks for the 2018 Tier-I STA-B exam in the table below, showing the difficulty level for different disciplines:
|
Post Code & Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
STA-B (Agricultural Science)
|
116.6806
|
–
|
–
|
113.7674
|
STA-B (Automobile Engineering
|
108.8712
|
–
|
78.5163
|
102.1147
|
STA-B (Chemical Engineering)
|
97.0023
|
91.0318
|
71.408
|
95.9425
|
STA-B (Botany)
|
123.2543
|
–
|
–
|
107.3318
|
STA-B (Chemistry)
|
124.4063
|
111.0276
|
108.6824
|
117.7433
|
STA-B (Civil Engineering)
|
116.9502
|
–
|
–
|
114.9475
|
STA-B (Computer Science)
|
112.1859
|
101.4414
|
89.3175
|
105.0278
|
STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)
|
105.516
|
91.8551
|
83.5132
|
101.635
|
STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation)
|
96.2883
|
81.7224
|
–
|
88.5198
|
STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication)
|
111.3124
|
101.4613
|
86.9081
|
106.6761
|
STA-B (Electrical Engineering)
|
114.723
|
104.3463
|
99.2454
|
111.5828
|
STA-B (Geology)
|
114.0916
|
–
|
–
|
108.6824
|
STA-B (Instrumentation)
|
105.9749
|
83.7311
|
–
|
101.3609
|
STA-B (Library Science)
|
94.5877
|
–
|
75.4868
|
88.4238
|
STA-B (Mathematics)
|
126.8042
|
113.9768
|
–
|
123.8093
|
STA-B (Mechanical Engineering)
|
115.0445
|
102.5065
|
97.3802
|
111.0276
|
STA-B (Metallurgy)
|
104.6368
|
83.5433
|
81.9363
|
99.2454
|
STA-B (Photography)
|
82.5065
|
–
|
–
|
62.3012
|
STA-B (Physics)
|
125.0321
|
116.2882
|
111.0276
|
123.0621
|
STA-B (Psychology)
|
87.4287
|
–
|
57.3373
|
67.8413
|
STA-B (Zoology)
|
123.3634
|
–
|
–
|
115.2882
DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2018)Tier II STA B
The table below shows the Tier-II cut-off marks for STA-B in 2018, categorized by post code and discipline:
|
Post Code
|
Subject/Discipline
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
0101
|
STA-B (Agriculture)
|
72
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
0102
|
STA-B (Automobile Engineering)
|
53
|
–
|
44
|
49
|
0103
|
STA-B (Botany)
|
80
|
–
|
71
|
0104
|
STA-B (Chemical Engineering)
|
57
|
59
|
47
|
64
|
0105
|
STA-B (Chemistry)
|
73
|
67
|
63
|
67
|
0106
|
STA-B (Civil Engineering)
|
64
|
66
|
0107
|
STA-B (Computer Science)
|
69
|
62
|
61
|
68
|
0108
|
STA-B (Electrical & Electronics
Engineering)
|
78
|
72
|
76
|
76
|
0109
|
STA-B (Electrical Engineering)
|
72
|
68
|
68
|
73
|
0110
|
STA-B (Electronics &
Instrumentation)
|
52
|
51
|
55
|
0111
|
STA-B (Electronics or Electronics &
Communication or Electronics &
Telecommunication)
|
71
|
64
|
67
|
70
|
0112
|
STA-B (Geology)
|
71
|
–
|
–
|
69
|
0113
|
STA-B (Instrumentation)
|
57
|
58
|
–
|
57
|
0114
|
STA-B (Library Science)
|
68
|
63
|
68
|
0115
|
STA-B (Mathematics)
|
64
|
56
|
58
|
0116
|
STA-B (Mechanical Engineering)
|
67
|
60
|
58
|
67
|
0117
|
STA-B (Metallurgy)
|
62
|
58
|
62
|
64
|
0118
|
STA-B (Photography)
|
55
|
–
|
–
|
61
|
0119
|
STA-B (Physics)
|
60
|
55
|
44
|
62
|
0120
|
STA-B (Psychology)
|
71
|
–
|
47
|
76
|
0121
|
STA-B (Zoology)
|
81
|
–
|
–
|
76
DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2015) Tier I
Candidates can refer to the following cut-off list for the 2015 Tier-I exam conducted for STA-B and Technician-A posts:
|
Post Code & Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
STA-B (Agricultural Science)
|
89
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
STA-B (Automobile Engineering
|
105
|
–
|
–
|
104
|
STA-B (Chemical Engineering)
|
87
|
80
|
70
|
82
|
STA-B (Chemistry)
|
97
|
86
|
74
|
95
|
STA-B (Civil Engineering)
|
96
|
90
|
83
|
94
|
STA-B (Computer Science)
|
83
|
74
|
74
|
78
|
STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)
|
95
|
87
|
85
|
90
|
STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation)
|
83
|
67
|
52
|
75
|
STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication)
|
91
|
82
|
72
|
87
|
STA-B (Electrical Engineering)
|
113
|
107
|
97
|
111
|
STA-B (Instrumentation)
|
86
|
–
|
60
|
–
|
STA-B (Library Science)
|
107
|
–
|
–
|
102
|
STA-B (Mathematics)
|
70
|
–
|
52
|
64
|
STA-B (Mechanical Engineering)
|
108
|
96
|
84
|
104
|
STA-B (Metallurgy)
|
99
|
88
|
83
|
95
|
STA-B (Microbiology)
|
84
|
–
|
–
|
74
|
STA-B (Photography)
|
72
|
–
|
–
|
57
|
STA-B (Physics)
|
71
|
64
|
–
|
61
|
STA-B (Printing Technology)
|
84
|
–
|
–
|
77
|
STA-B (Psychology)
|
61
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
STA-B (Radiography)
|
81
|
–
|
60
|
–
|
STA-B (Textile)
|
78
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
STA-B (Zoology)
|
86
|
75
|
71
|
80
|
Tech-A (Book Binder)
|
62
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Tech-A (Carpenter)
|
83
|
–
|
–
|
73
|
Tech-A (Chemical Plant Operator)
|
76
|
–
|
–
|
52
|
Tech-A (COPA)
|
77
|
72
|
64
|
74
|
Tech-A (Cutting & Tailoring)
|
86
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Tech-A (Draughtsman (Mechanical))
|
88
|
–
|
62
|
–
|
Tech-A (DTP Operator)
|
58
|
58
|
58
|
–
|
Tech-A (Electrician)
|
93
|
80
|
85
|
90
|
Tech-A (Electronics)
|
76
|
69
|
66
|
72
|
Tech-A (Electro Plator)
|
57
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Tech-A (Fitter)
|
110
|
104
|
96
|
108
|
Tech-A (FRP Processor)
|
64
|
–
|
–
|
105
|
Tech-A (Machinist)
|
107
|
93
|
82
|
97
|
Tech-A (Mechanic (Diesel))
|
108
|
–
|
–
|
105
|
Tech-A (Medical Lab Technology)
|
78
|
74
|
–
|
68
|
Tech-A (Motor Mechanic)
|
94
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Tech-A (Photographer)
|
61
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Tech-A (Sheet Metal Worker)
|
71
|
67
|
–
|
–
|
Tech-A (Turner)
|
88
|
76
|
74
|
80
|
Tech-A (Welder)
|
103
|
95
|
82
|
100
|
(Junior Translator)
|
69
|
–
|
–
|
66
|
Admin Assistant -A (English Typing)
|
103
|
95
|
82
|
100
|
Admin Assistant -A (Hindi Typing)
|
83
|
–
|
–
|
76
|
Store Assistant -A (English Typing)
|
101
|
95
|
89
|
97
|
Asst. Halwai-cum-Cook
|
55
|
–
|
–
|
–
DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2015) Tier I & Tier II
The final merit list was prepared by giving 85% weightage to Tier-I and 15% weightage to Tier-II marks. The post-wise final cut-off is given below:
|
Post Code & Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
0101-STA-B (Agricultural Science)
|
63.08
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0102-STA-B (Automobile Engineering)
|
74.4
|
—
|
—
|
74.27
|
0103-STA-B (Chemical Engineering)
|
64.7
|
63
|
55.98
|
60.37
|
0104-STA-B (Chemistry)
|
69
|
63.6
|
54.15
|
67.87
|
0105-STA-B (Civil Engineering)
|
66.92
|
63.52
|
62.25
|
65.85
|
0106-STA-B (Computer Science)
|
60.7
|
55.98
|
56.28
|
58.93
|
0107-STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)
|
69.93
|
62.18
|
67.47
|
67.47
|
0108-STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation)
|
64.53
|
61.58
|
53.72
|
61.52
|
0109-STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication
or Electronics & Telecommunication)
|
63.83
|
59.18
|
53.47
|
62.83
|
0110-STA-B (Electrical Engineering)
|
76.67
|
74.03
|
67.92
|
76.05
|
0111-STA-B (Instrumentation)
|
68.23
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0112-STA-B (Library Science)
|
78.25
|
—
|
—
|
77.37
|
0113-STA-B (Mathematics)
|
50.57
|
—
|
—
|
47.17
|
0114-STA-B (Mechanical Engineering)
|
76.05
|
70.05
|
64.52
|
74.47
|
0115-STA-B (Metallurgy)
|
73.78
|
72.13
|
58.37
|
72.95
|
0116-STA-B (Microbiology)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0117-STA-B (Photography)
|
59.05
|
—
|
—
|
63.45
|
0118-STA-B (Physics)
|
44.02
|
44.02
|
—
|
—
|
0119-STA-B (Printing Technology)
|
62.77
|
—
|
—
|
61.07
|
0120-STA-B (Psychology)
|
50.75
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0121-STA-B (Radiography)
|
59.93
|
—
|
42
|
—
|
0122-STA-B (Textile)
|
60.05
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0123-STA-B (Zoology)
|
62.65
|
52.08
|
49.75
|
60.37
|
0201-Tech-A (Book Binder)
|
48.3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0202-Tech-A (Carpenter)
|
61.13
|
—
|
—
|
53.38
|
0203-Tech-A (Chemical Plant Operator)
|
50.57
|
—
|
—
|
53.27
|
0204-Tech-A (COPA)
|
58.18
|
55.67
|
49.5
|
54.97
|
0205-Tech-A (Cutting & Tailoring)
|
63.02
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0206-Tech-A (Draughtsman (Mechanical))
|
64.17
|
—
|
58.85
|
—
|
0207-Tech-A (DTP Operator)
|
49.3
|
58.62
|
43.52
|
—
|
0208-Tech-A (Electrician)
|
66.8
|
60.52
|
60.88
|
65.67
|
0209-Tech-A (Electronics)
|
54.22
|
47.17
|
—
|
52.70
|
0210-Tech-A (Electroplator)
|
43.95
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0211-Tech-A (Fitter)
|
76.22
|
73.15
|
68.5
|
74.97
|
0212-Tech-A (FRP Processor)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0213-Tech-A (Machinist)
|
75.52
|
69.62
|
67.8
|
72.02
|
0214-Tech-A (Mechanic (Diesel))
|
78.73
|
—
|
—
|
77.03
|
0215-Tech-A (Medical Lab Technology)
|
59.5
|
56.35
|
—
|
56.73
|
0216-Tech-A (Motor Mechanic)
|
75.17
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0217-Tech-A (Photographer)
|
54.83
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0218-Tech-A (Sheet Metal Worker)
|
54.47
|
55.35
|
—
|
—
|
0219-Tech-A (Turner)
|
64.97
|
60.13
|
57.92
|
62
|
0220-Tech-A (Welder)
|
74.4
|
67.85
|
62.13
|
70.3
|
0301- (Junior Translator)
|
45.15
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0401-Stenographer Grade-II ()
|
65.4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0501-Admin Assistant -A (English Typing)
|
70
|
65.53
|
54.28
|
68
|
0502-Admin Assistant -A (Hindi Typing)
|
59.87
|
—
|
—
|
57.48
|
0601-Store Assistant -A (English Typing)
|
70.57
|
66.97
|
—
|
68.18
|
0701-Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
Factors Affecting DRDO CEPTAM Cut Off
The DRDO CEPTAM cut-off is determined after considering several important factors. The Defence Research and Development Organisation analyses these elements to decide the qualifying marks each year. The following are the key factors:
-
Difficulty level of the exam
-
Total number of vacancies
-
Overall performance of candidates
-
Number of candidates appearin
DRDO CEPTAM Cut Off 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is one of India’s most prestigious institutions, and clearing the exam is a matter of pride for every aspirant. To secure a place, candidates must not only meet the cut-off but aim to score above it to increase their chances of selection.
DRDO has set minimum qualifying marks for the written exam, which every candidate must achieve. Check the DRDO CEPTAM Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025 in the table below:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR/OBC
|
40%
|
SC/ST
|
35%
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation