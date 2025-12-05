HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
Focus
Quick Links

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut Off: Category-Wise & Post-Wise Cut Off Marks

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 5, 2025, 13:10 IST

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut Off 2025: DRDO will release the CEPTAM 11 Cut Off 2025 along with the result on its official website. These marks decide the minimum score needed to qualify for the next stage. Candidates can review DRDO CEPTAM previous years cut offs for STA-B and Technician-A to understand exam difficulty, competition trends, and score targets.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut Off
DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut Off

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will release the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut Off 2025 on its official website with the result. These cut off marks are the minimum scores candidates must secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can also refer to the previous year’s cut-off marks provided in this article to understand the exam’s difficulty level and set the right preparation strategy.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut-Off 2025

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut-Off 2025 will be released along with the result on the official DRDO website. These cut-off scores represent the minimum marks required for candidates to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The cut-off varies every year depending on factors such as the number of applicants, exam difficulty, vacancies, and category-wise reservation.

Also Check:

DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025
DRDO CEPTAM Syllabus 2025
DRDO CEPTAM Salary 2025

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off

Candidates should know how the cut-off has moved over the years before preparing for the expected cut-off. They can check the previous year cut-off details below for STA-B and Technician-A to understand the competition pattern and set their score targets.

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut-Off 2023-Tier I STA B

Candidates can check the subject-wise cut-off marks for DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Tier I from the table below:

Subject/Discipline

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Mechanical Engineering

97.22

92.51

81.66

96.06

90.88

Chemical Engineering

89.97

83.19

53.43

86.51

84.89

Computer Science

96.76

86.72

85.66

93.28

87.8

Civil Engineering

99.46

96.08

90.39

98.56

97.53

Mathematics

99.85

97.69

99.73

99.68

Physics

99.79

98.54

96.3

99.6

99.26

Electronics

95.74

89.49

72.25

92.65

85.24

Electrical

98.8

94.11

89.71

97.88

97.22

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2018) Tier I STA B

Check the cut off marks for the 2018 Tier-I STA-B exam in the table below, showing the difficulty level for different disciplines:

Post Code & Post Name

UR

SC

ST

OBC

STA-B (Agricultural Science)

116.6806

113.7674

STA-B (Automobile Engineering

108.8712

78.5163

102.1147

STA-B (Chemical Engineering)

97.0023

91.0318

71.408

95.9425

STA-B (Botany)

123.2543

107.3318

STA-B (Chemistry)

124.4063

111.0276

108.6824

117.7433

STA-B (Civil Engineering)

116.9502

114.9475

STA-B (Computer Science)

112.1859

101.4414

89.3175

105.0278

STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)

105.516

91.8551

83.5132

101.635

STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation)

96.2883

81.7224

88.5198

STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication)

111.3124

101.4613

86.9081

106.6761

STA-B (Electrical Engineering)

114.723

104.3463

99.2454

111.5828

STA-B (Geology)

114.0916

108.6824

STA-B (Instrumentation)

105.9749

83.7311

101.3609

STA-B (Library Science)

94.5877

75.4868

88.4238

STA-B (Mathematics)

126.8042

113.9768

123.8093

STA-B (Mechanical Engineering)

115.0445

102.5065

97.3802

111.0276

STA-B (Metallurgy)

104.6368

83.5433

81.9363

99.2454

STA-B (Photography)

82.5065

62.3012

STA-B (Physics)

125.0321

116.2882

111.0276

123.0621

STA-B (Psychology)

87.4287

57.3373

67.8413

STA-B (Zoology)

123.3634

115.2882

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2018)Tier II STA B

The table below shows the Tier-II cut-off marks for STA-B in 2018, categorized by post code and discipline:

Post Code

Subject/Discipline

UR

SC

ST

OBC

0101

STA-B (Agriculture)

72

0102

STA-B (Automobile Engineering)

53

44

49

0103

STA-B (Botany)

80

 

71

0104

STA-B (Chemical Engineering)

57

59

47

64

0105

STA-B (Chemistry)

73

67

63

67

0106

STA-B (Civil Engineering)

64

    

66

0107

STA-B (Computer Science)

69

62

61

68

0108

STA-B (Electrical & Electronics

Engineering)

78

72

76

76

0109

STA-B (Electrical Engineering)

72

68

68

73

0110

STA-B (Electronics &

Instrumentation)

52

51

  

55

0111

STA-B (Electronics or Electronics &

Communication or Electronics &

Telecommunication)

71

64

67

70

0112

STA-B (Geology)

71

69

0113

STA-B (Instrumentation)

57

58

57

0114

STA-B (Library Science)

68

  

63

68

0115

STA-B (Mathematics)

64

56

  

58

0116

STA-B (Mechanical Engineering)

67

60

58

67

0117

STA-B (Metallurgy)

62

58

62

64

0118

STA-B (Photography)

55

61

0119

STA-B (Physics)

60

55

44

62

0120

STA-B (Psychology)

71

47

76

0121

STA-B (Zoology)

81

76

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2015) Tier I

Candidates can refer to the following cut-off list for the 2015 Tier-I exam conducted for STA-B and Technician-A posts:

Post Code & Post Name

UR

SC

ST

OBC

STA-B (Agricultural Science)

89

STA-B (Automobile Engineering

105

104

STA-B (Chemical Engineering)

87

80

70

82

STA-B (Chemistry)

97

86

74

95

STA-B (Civil Engineering)

96

90

83

94

STA-B (Computer Science)

83

74

74

78

STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)

95

87

85

90

STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation)

83

67

52

75

STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication)

91

82

72

87

STA-B (Electrical Engineering)

113

107

97

111

STA-B (Instrumentation)

86

60

STA-B (Library Science)

107

102

STA-B (Mathematics)

70

52

64

STA-B (Mechanical Engineering)

108

96

84

104

STA-B (Metallurgy)

99

88

83

95

STA-B (Microbiology)

84

74

STA-B (Photography)

72

57

STA-B (Physics)

71

64

61

STA-B (Printing Technology)

84

77

STA-B (Psychology)

61

STA-B (Radiography)

81

60

STA-B (Textile)

78

STA-B (Zoology)

86

75

71

80

Tech-A (Book Binder)

62

Tech-A (Carpenter)

83

73

Tech-A (Chemical Plant Operator)

76

52

Tech-A (COPA)

77

72

64

74

Tech-A (Cutting & Tailoring)

86

Tech-A (Draughtsman (Mechanical))

88

62

Tech-A (DTP Operator)

58

58

58

Tech-A (Electrician)

93

80

85

90

Tech-A (Electronics)

76

69

66

72

Tech-A (Electro Plator)

57

Tech-A (Fitter)

110

104

96

108

Tech-A (FRP Processor)

64

105

Tech-A (Machinist)

107

93

82

97

Tech-A (Mechanic (Diesel))

108

105

Tech-A (Medical Lab Technology)

78

74

68

Tech-A (Motor Mechanic)

94

Tech-A (Photographer)

61

Tech-A (Sheet Metal Worker)

71

67

Tech-A (Turner)

88

76

74

80

Tech-A (Welder)

103

95

82

100

(Junior Translator)

69

66

Admin Assistant -A (English Typing)

103

95

82

100

Admin Assistant -A (Hindi Typing)

83

76

Store Assistant -A (English Typing)

101

95

89

97

Asst. Halwai-cum-Cook

55

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2015) Tier I & Tier II

The final merit list was prepared by giving 85% weightage to Tier-I and 15% weightage to Tier-II marks. The post-wise final cut-off is given below:

Post Code & Post Name

UR

SC

ST

OBC

0101-STA-B (Agricultural Science)

63.08

0102-STA-B (Automobile Engineering)

74.4

74.27

0103-STA-B (Chemical Engineering)

64.7

63

55.98

60.37

0104-STA-B (Chemistry)

69

63.6

54.15

67.87

0105-STA-B (Civil Engineering)

66.92

63.52

62.25

65.85

0106-STA-B (Computer Science)

60.7

55.98

56.28

58.93

0107-STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering)

69.93

62.18

67.47

67.47

0108-STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation)

64.53

61.58

53.72

61.52

0109-STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication

or Electronics & Telecommunication)

63.83

59.18

53.47

62.83

0110-STA-B (Electrical Engineering)

76.67

74.03

67.92

76.05

0111-STA-B (Instrumentation)

68.23

0112-STA-B (Library Science)

78.25

77.37

0113-STA-B (Mathematics)

50.57

47.17

0114-STA-B (Mechanical Engineering)

76.05

70.05

64.52

74.47

0115-STA-B (Metallurgy)

73.78

72.13

58.37

72.95

0116-STA-B (Microbiology)

0117-STA-B (Photography)

59.05

63.45

0118-STA-B (Physics)

44.02

44.02

0119-STA-B (Printing Technology)

62.77

61.07

0120-STA-B (Psychology)

50.75

0121-STA-B (Radiography)

59.93

42

0122-STA-B (Textile)

60.05

0123-STA-B (Zoology)

62.65

52.08

49.75

60.37

0201-Tech-A (Book Binder)

48.3

0202-Tech-A (Carpenter)

61.13

53.38

0203-Tech-A (Chemical Plant Operator)

50.57

53.27

0204-Tech-A (COPA)

58.18

55.67

49.5

54.97

0205-Tech-A (Cutting & Tailoring)

63.02

0206-Tech-A (Draughtsman (Mechanical))

64.17

58.85

0207-Tech-A (DTP Operator)

49.3

58.62

43.52

0208-Tech-A (Electrician)

66.8

60.52

60.88

65.67

0209-Tech-A (Electronics)

54.22

47.17

52.70

0210-Tech-A (Electroplator)

43.95

0211-Tech-A (Fitter)

76.22

73.15

68.5

74.97

0212-Tech-A (FRP Processor)

0213-Tech-A (Machinist)

75.52

69.62

67.8

72.02

0214-Tech-A (Mechanic (Diesel))

78.73

77.03

0215-Tech-A (Medical Lab Technology)

59.5

56.35

56.73

0216-Tech-A (Motor Mechanic)

75.17

0217-Tech-A (Photographer)

54.83

0218-Tech-A (Sheet Metal Worker)

54.47

55.35

0219-Tech-A (Turner)

64.97

60.13

57.92

62

0220-Tech-A (Welder)

74.4

67.85

62.13

70.3

0301- (Junior Translator)

45.15

0401-Stenographer Grade-II ()

65.4

0501-Admin Assistant -A (English Typing)

70

65.53

54.28

68

0502-Admin Assistant -A (Hindi Typing)

59.87

57.48

0601-Store Assistant -A (English Typing)

70.57

66.97

68.18

0701-Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook

Factors Affecting DRDO CEPTAM Cut Off

The DRDO CEPTAM cut-off is determined after considering several important factors. The Defence Research and Development Organisation analyses these elements to decide the qualifying marks each year. The following are the key factors:

  • Difficulty level of the exam

  • Total number of vacancies

  • Overall performance of candidates

  • Number of candidates appearin

DRDO CEPTAM Cut Off 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is one of India’s most prestigious institutions, and clearing the exam is a matter of pride for every aspirant. To secure a place, candidates must not only meet the cut-off but aim to score above it to increase their chances of selection.

DRDO has set minimum qualifying marks for the written exam, which every candidate must achieve. Check the DRDO CEPTAM Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025 in the table below:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR/OBC

40%

SC/ST

35%

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News