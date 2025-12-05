DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut Off: Category-Wise & Post-Wise Cut Off Marks

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will release the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut Off 2025 on its official website with the result. These cut off marks are the minimum scores candidates must secure to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates can also refer to the previous year’s cut-off marks provided in this article to understand the exam’s difficulty level and set the right preparation strategy. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut-Off 2025 The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Cut-Off 2025 will be released along with the result on the official DRDO website. These cut-off scores represent the minimum marks required for candidates to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The cut-off varies every year depending on factors such as the number of applicants, exam difficulty, vacancies, and category-wise reservation.

Also Check: DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria 2025

DRDO CEPTAM Syllabus 2025

DRDO CEPTAM Salary 2025 DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off Candidates should know how the cut-off has moved over the years before preparing for the expected cut-off. They can check the previous year cut-off details below for STA-B and Technician-A to understand the competition pattern and set their score targets. DRDO CEPTAM 10 Cut-Off 2023-Tier I STA B Candidates can check the subject-wise cut-off marks for DRDO CEPTAM 10 STA-B Tier I from the table below: Subject/Discipline UR SC ST OBC EWS Mechanical Engineering 97.22 92.51 81.66 96.06 90.88 Chemical Engineering 89.97 83.19 53.43 86.51 84.89 Computer Science 96.76 86.72 85.66 93.28 87.8 Civil Engineering 99.46 96.08 90.39 98.56 97.53 Mathematics 99.85 — 97.69 99.73 99.68 Physics 99.79 98.54 96.3 99.6 99.26 Electronics 95.74 89.49 72.25 92.65 85.24 Electrical 98.8 94.11 89.71 97.88 97.22

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2018) Tier I STA B Check the cut off marks for the 2018 Tier-I STA-B exam in the table below, showing the difficulty level for different disciplines: Post Code & Post Name UR SC ST OBC STA-B (Agricultural Science) 116.6806 – – 113.7674 STA-B (Automobile Engineering 108.8712 – 78.5163 102.1147 STA-B (Chemical Engineering) 97.0023 91.0318 71.408 95.9425 STA-B (Botany) 123.2543 – – 107.3318 STA-B (Chemistry) 124.4063 111.0276 108.6824 117.7433 STA-B (Civil Engineering) 116.9502 – – 114.9475 STA-B (Computer Science) 112.1859 101.4414 89.3175 105.0278 STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) 105.516 91.8551 83.5132 101.635 STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation) 96.2883 81.7224 – 88.5198 STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication) 111.3124 101.4613 86.9081 106.6761 STA-B (Electrical Engineering) 114.723 104.3463 99.2454 111.5828 STA-B (Geology) 114.0916 – – 108.6824 STA-B (Instrumentation) 105.9749 83.7311 – 101.3609 STA-B (Library Science) 94.5877 – 75.4868 88.4238 STA-B (Mathematics) 126.8042 113.9768 – 123.8093 STA-B (Mechanical Engineering) 115.0445 102.5065 97.3802 111.0276 STA-B (Metallurgy) 104.6368 83.5433 81.9363 99.2454 STA-B (Photography) 82.5065 – – 62.3012 STA-B (Physics) 125.0321 116.2882 111.0276 123.0621 STA-B (Psychology) 87.4287 – 57.3373 67.8413 STA-B (Zoology) 123.3634 – – 115.2882

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2018)Tier II STA B The table below shows the Tier-II cut-off marks for STA-B in 2018, categorized by post code and discipline: Post Code Subject/Discipline UR SC ST OBC 0101 STA-B (Agriculture) 72 – – – 0102 STA-B (Automobile Engineering) 53 – 44 49 0103 STA-B (Botany) 80 – 71 0104 STA-B (Chemical Engineering) 57 59 47 64 0105 STA-B (Chemistry) 73 67 63 67 0106 STA-B (Civil Engineering) 64 66 0107 STA-B (Computer Science) 69 62 61 68 0108 STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) 78 72 76 76 0109 STA-B (Electrical Engineering) 72 68 68 73 0110 STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation) 52 51 55 0111 STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication) 71 64 67 70 0112 STA-B (Geology) 71 – – 69 0113 STA-B (Instrumentation) 57 58 – 57 0114 STA-B (Library Science) 68 63 68 0115 STA-B (Mathematics) 64 56 58 0116 STA-B (Mechanical Engineering) 67 60 58 67 0117 STA-B (Metallurgy) 62 58 62 64 0118 STA-B (Photography) 55 – – 61 0119 STA-B (Physics) 60 55 44 62 0120 STA-B (Psychology) 71 – 47 76 0121 STA-B (Zoology) 81 – – 76

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2015) Tier I Candidates can refer to the following cut-off list for the 2015 Tier-I exam conducted for STA-B and Technician-A posts: Post Code & Post Name UR SC ST OBC STA-B (Agricultural Science) 89 – – – STA-B (Automobile Engineering 105 – – 104 STA-B (Chemical Engineering) 87 80 70 82 STA-B (Chemistry) 97 86 74 95 STA-B (Civil Engineering) 96 90 83 94 STA-B (Computer Science) 83 74 74 78 STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) 95 87 85 90 STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation) 83 67 52 75 STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication) 91 82 72 87 STA-B (Electrical Engineering) 113 107 97 111 STA-B (Instrumentation) 86 – 60 – STA-B (Library Science) 107 – – 102 STA-B (Mathematics) 70 – 52 64 STA-B (Mechanical Engineering) 108 96 84 104 STA-B (Metallurgy) 99 88 83 95 STA-B (Microbiology) 84 – – 74 STA-B (Photography) 72 – – 57 STA-B (Physics) 71 64 – 61 STA-B (Printing Technology) 84 – – 77 STA-B (Psychology) 61 – – – STA-B (Radiography) 81 – 60 – STA-B (Textile) 78 – – – STA-B (Zoology) 86 75 71 80 Tech-A (Book Binder) 62 – – – Tech-A (Carpenter) 83 – – 73 Tech-A (Chemical Plant Operator) 76 – – 52 Tech-A (COPA) 77 72 64 74 Tech-A (Cutting & Tailoring) 86 – – – Tech-A (Draughtsman (Mechanical)) 88 – 62 – Tech-A (DTP Operator) 58 58 58 – Tech-A (Electrician) 93 80 85 90 Tech-A (Electronics) 76 69 66 72 Tech-A (Electro Plator) 57 – – – Tech-A (Fitter) 110 104 96 108 Tech-A (FRP Processor) 64 – – 105 Tech-A (Machinist) 107 93 82 97 Tech-A (Mechanic (Diesel)) 108 – – 105 Tech-A (Medical Lab Technology) 78 74 – 68 Tech-A (Motor Mechanic) 94 – – – Tech-A (Photographer) 61 – – – Tech-A (Sheet Metal Worker) 71 67 – – Tech-A (Turner) 88 76 74 80 Tech-A (Welder) 103 95 82 100 (Junior Translator) 69 – – 66 Admin Assistant -A (English Typing) 103 95 82 100 Admin Assistant -A (Hindi Typing) 83 – – 76 Store Assistant -A (English Typing) 101 95 89 97 Asst. Halwai-cum-Cook 55 – – –

DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut off (2015) Tier I & Tier II The final merit list was prepared by giving 85% weightage to Tier-I and 15% weightage to Tier-II marks. The post-wise final cut-off is given below: Post Code & Post Name UR SC ST OBC 0101-STA-B (Agricultural Science) 63.08 — — — 0102-STA-B (Automobile Engineering) 74.4 — — 74.27 0103-STA-B (Chemical Engineering) 64.7 63 55.98 60.37 0104-STA-B (Chemistry) 69 63.6 54.15 67.87 0105-STA-B (Civil Engineering) 66.92 63.52 62.25 65.85 0106-STA-B (Computer Science) 60.7 55.98 56.28 58.93 0107-STA-B (Electrical & Electronics Engineering) 69.93 62.18 67.47 67.47 0108-STA-B (Electronics & Instrumentation) 64.53 61.58 53.72 61.52 0109-STA-B (Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication) 63.83 59.18 53.47 62.83 0110-STA-B (Electrical Engineering) 76.67 74.03 67.92 76.05 0111-STA-B (Instrumentation) 68.23 — — — 0112-STA-B (Library Science) 78.25 — — 77.37 0113-STA-B (Mathematics) 50.57 — — 47.17 0114-STA-B (Mechanical Engineering) 76.05 70.05 64.52 74.47 0115-STA-B (Metallurgy) 73.78 72.13 58.37 72.95 0116-STA-B (Microbiology) — — — — 0117-STA-B (Photography) 59.05 — — 63.45 0118-STA-B (Physics) 44.02 44.02 — — 0119-STA-B (Printing Technology) 62.77 — — 61.07 0120-STA-B (Psychology) 50.75 — — — 0121-STA-B (Radiography) 59.93 — 42 — 0122-STA-B (Textile) 60.05 — — — 0123-STA-B (Zoology) 62.65 52.08 49.75 60.37 0201-Tech-A (Book Binder) 48.3 — — — 0202-Tech-A (Carpenter) 61.13 — — 53.38 0203-Tech-A (Chemical Plant Operator) 50.57 — — 53.27 0204-Tech-A (COPA) 58.18 55.67 49.5 54.97 0205-Tech-A (Cutting & Tailoring) 63.02 — — — 0206-Tech-A (Draughtsman (Mechanical)) 64.17 — 58.85 — 0207-Tech-A (DTP Operator) 49.3 58.62 43.52 — 0208-Tech-A (Electrician) 66.8 60.52 60.88 65.67 0209-Tech-A (Electronics) 54.22 47.17 — 52.70 0210-Tech-A (Electroplator) 43.95 — — — 0211-Tech-A (Fitter) 76.22 73.15 68.5 74.97 0212-Tech-A (FRP Processor) — — — — 0213-Tech-A (Machinist) 75.52 69.62 67.8 72.02 0214-Tech-A (Mechanic (Diesel)) 78.73 — — 77.03 0215-Tech-A (Medical Lab Technology) 59.5 56.35 — 56.73 0216-Tech-A (Motor Mechanic) 75.17 — — — 0217-Tech-A (Photographer) 54.83 — — — 0218-Tech-A (Sheet Metal Worker) 54.47 55.35 — — 0219-Tech-A (Turner) 64.97 60.13 57.92 62 0220-Tech-A (Welder) 74.4 67.85 62.13 70.3 0301- (Junior Translator) 45.15 — — — 0401-Stenographer Grade-II () 65.4 — — — 0501-Admin Assistant -A (English Typing) 70 65.53 54.28 68 0502-Admin Assistant -A (Hindi Typing) 59.87 — — 57.48 0601-Store Assistant -A (English Typing) 70.57 66.97 — 68.18 0701-Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook — — — —

Factors Affecting DRDO CEPTAM Cut Off The DRDO CEPTAM cut-off is determined after considering several important factors. The Defence Research and Development Organisation analyses these elements to decide the qualifying marks each year. The following are the key factors: Difficulty level of the exam

Total number of vacancies

Overall performance of candidates

Number of candidates appearin DRDO CEPTAM Cut Off 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is one of India’s most prestigious institutions, and clearing the exam is a matter of pride for every aspirant. To secure a place, candidates must not only meet the cut-off but aim to score above it to increase their chances of selection. DRDO has set minimum qualifying marks for the written exam, which every candidate must achieve. Check the DRDO CEPTAM Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025 in the table below: