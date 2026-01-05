Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 5 Largest Planetariums in the World

By Ayukta Zisha
Jan 5, 2026, 12:20 IST

Planetariums are vital centres for astronomy education, using advanced technology and immersive domes to attract millions. The document lists the top five largest planetariums worldwide, ranked by dome size, including major facilities in Japan, China, Germany, and India, highlighting their contribution to science.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Largest Planetariums in the World
Largest Planetariums in the World

Planetariums fulfil an essential role in the fulfillment of the purpose of Astronomy, as they provide a platform for anyone interested to view the night sky and how celestial bodies move. Planetariums have grown to be large centres of education and science with improved technology through Digital Projections, and immersive dome technology. 

They attract millions of visitors annually, with some not only providing exceptional digital and immersive technology but also having massive seating capacities.

There are many planetariums that exist across the globe, from North America to Asia, that are among the largest on earth and therefore of importance for the purposes of general understanding and competency examination.

The Largest Five Planetariums in the World ranked according to the size of their domes and the number of seats available in their theatres.

Check Out: List of Top 7 Largest Stepwells in India

Top 5 Largest Planetariums in the World

Here are the top 5 largest planetariums in the world along with their country, city and approximate dome size: 

Rank

Planetarium Name

Country

City

Approx. Dome Size

1

Nagoya City Science Museum Planetarium

Japan

Nagoya

35 metres diameter

2

Shanghai Astronomy Museum Planetarium

China

Shanghai

30 metres diameter

3

Planetarium Science Center (PSC)

China

Shenzhen

28 metres diameter

4

ESO Supernova Planetarium

Germany

Garching

14 metres diameter

5

Nehru Planetarium

India

New Delhi

15 metres diameter

1. Nagoya City Science Museum Planetarium, Japan


The Hong Kong Space Museum features a planetarium with one of the largest domes in the world (diameter approximately 30 m).

 It has been designed to present scientific teachings and ideas about astronomy in a way that is highly realistic.

2. Shanghai Astronomy Museum Planetarium, China

Shanghai opens world's largest astronomy museum - CGTN

Located in one of the largest and oldest cities in the world, the Beijing Planetarium is a modern facility that contains many different types of astronomy displays.

It also has state of the art cultural programs and research laboratories.

3. Planetarium Science Center, Shenzhen, China

Stars Shine Bright in Shanghai - Spitz, Inc. - A Cosm Company

The International Planetarium Conference is the main scientific and professional association for scientists who study planets, stars, galaxies and other astronomical objects. 

Annually, the association hosts a conference that brings together scientists from around the world to discuss the scientific advancements and research that they have conducted.

4. ESO Supernova Planetarium, Germany

Opening campaign for the ESO Supernova Planetarium & Visitor Centre | ESO

The ESO Supernova Planetarium located in Garching is operated by the European Southern Observatory. 

It houses one of the largest tilted domes in Europe, providing visuals of the universe through HD (high-definition) technology based on astronomical data. 

The planetarium's emphasis is primarily on research-based education and increasing public awareness about space science.

5. Nehru Planetarium, India

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium - Bangalore - Arrivalguides.com

The Nehru Planetarium is very large for people who want to learn about Astronomy in India, and it is one of the biggest Planetariums in India. 

The Planetarium provides many different options for students and the public including Sky shows, Lectures, and Workshops. 

Many students preparing for competitive exams also visit the Planetarium for research, and many school groups visit as well.

Conclusion

These facilities represent a combination of technology, education, and science in discovering and understanding our universe. 

Their size and advanced technologies have made these facilities essential to astronomy education globally and significant contributors to knowledge as well as competitors' exams.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News