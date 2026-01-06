List of Top 7 Largest Palaces in the World

The ultimate palatial super-complexes in world history have represented not just the power, prestige and achievement of leadership within their given realm, but also an expression of human achievement through Architecture and Cultural Heritage. Historically, these expansive facilities were constructed to serve as places of residence, as well as serving as the center for Governance, Ceremony and Authority. In many cases palatial complexes were built with multiple layers of scale , therefore resembling the form of a small City that included areas such as Halls, Courtyards, Gardens, Chapels, and Museums. The extensive array of architectural styles from the former Chinese Emperors represented by the immense Forbidden City to the world's grandest Royal palaces in Europe demonstrate the limitless potential of creative expression that was possible in earlier periods, as well as the unique ambitions and cultural heritage of the Rulers of those times.

Top 7 Largest Palaces in the World Here are the top 7 largest palaces in the world along with country name and approximate area: Rank Palace Name Country Size (Approx. Area) 1 Forbidden City China 720,000 sq m 2 Istana Nurul Iman Brunei 215,000 sq m 3 Apostolic Palace Vatican City 162,000 sq m 4 Royal Palace of Madrid Spain 135,000 sq m 5 Buckingham Palace United Kingdom 77,000 sq m 6 Prague Castle Czech Republic 70,000 sq m 7 Palace of Versailles France 67,000 sq m 1. Forbidden City, China The world's largest palace complex, The Forbidden City, is located in Beijing, China. This structure covers approximately 720,000 square meters and was built during the 15th century to be the home of Chinese emperors for almost 500 years. Today, it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

2. Istana Nurul Iman, Brunei The Istana Nurul Iman, Brunei's Royal Palace, is the world's largest residential palace with an area of approximately 215,000 square meters. It serves as the home of the Sultan of Brunei and includes hundreds of rooms, several banquet halls, a mosque, and beautifully decorated interiors representing Islamic architecture. 3. Apostolic Palace, Vatican City The Apostolic Palace in Vatican City has approximately 162,000 square meters of total area and it is the Pope's official residence. It includes papal apartments, chapels, museums and other administrative offices. One of the most well-known aspects of this building is the Sistine Chapel, which is a prominent symbol for all Catholics. 4. Royal Palace of Madrid, Spain In Spain, the Royal Palace of Madrid has an area of about 135,000 square meters. It is also Europe's largest active royal palace in terms of floor area.