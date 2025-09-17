List of 9 Coldest Deserts in the World, Check Here!

Coldest Deserts in the World: When we think of deserts, a visual of endless sand dunes and scorching heat often comes to mind. But not all deserts are hot, as sometimes they can be burning hot, like the Sahara, or cold like Antarctica. It is only because a desert is any vast, arid region that receives little precipitation. You must know that the Antarctic Desert is not only the largest in the world but also the coldest desert on Earth, with temperatures that can easily drop to chilling −89.2°C. Along with the Arctic Desert, Gobi, Ladakh, and Patagonia, these cold deserts reveal a side of nature that is icy, windswept, and extreme yet still is capable of supporting unique plants, animals, and even human life.
List of 9 Coldest Deserts in the World with Locations
Below is a list of the 9 coldest deserts in the world with their locations:
|
Rank
|
Coldest Desert
|
Location
|
Notes
|
1
|
Antarctic Desert
|
Antarctica
|
It is the world’s coldest & largest cold desert (−89.2°C recorded).
|
2
|
Arctic Desert
|
Arctic Circle (North Pole)
|
It covers Greenland, Canada, and Russia, and is the second coldest desert.
|
3
|
Gobi Desert
|
China & Mongolia
|
Known for extreme seasonal shifts with temperatures ranging from −40°C in winter, hot summers.
|
4
|
Great Basin Desert
|
USA (Nevada, Utah)
|
It has cold winters, and it is the largest desert in the U.S.
|
5
|
Karakum Desert
|
Turkmenistan (Central Asia)
|
Harsh winters and a dry, cold desert climate.
|
6
|
Patagonian Desert
|
Argentina
|
It is the largest desert in South America.
|
7
|
Karakoram/Ladakh Cold Desert
|
India (Ladakh region)
|
It is India’s coldest desert, which is located at a high altitude.
|
8
|
Taklamakan Desert
|
China (Xinjiang)
|
Harsh winter temperatures, among Asia’s cold deserts.
|
9
|
Atacama Desert
|
Chile (South America)
|
One of the driest places on Earth, cold desert climate.
Sources: National Geographic, World Atlas, Britannica
Which is the World’s Coldest Desert?
The Antarctic Desert is the coldest in the world. The temperatures sometimes drop below −80°C. Moreover, it is also the largest desert in the world by covering around 14 million sq km. Despite its freezing cold conditions, Antarctica is considered a desert because it receives very little precipitation.
What are the 5 Cold Deserts in the World?
Apart from the Antarctic, the five coldest deserts on Earth are:
-
Antarctic Desert (Antarctica)
-
Arctic Desert (North Pole)
-
Gobi Desert (China & Mongolia)
-
Great Basin Desert (USA)
-
Ladakh Cold Desert (India)
Trivia Facts & Key Insights about the Coldest Deserts
Here are a few facts that you must know about these coldest deserts in the world:
