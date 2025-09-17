List of 9 Coldest Deserts in the World, Check Here!

Coldest Deserts in the World: When we think of deserts, a visual of endless sand dunes and scorching heat often comes to mind. But not all deserts are hot, as sometimes they can be burning hot, like the Sahara, or cold like Antarctica. It is only because a desert is any vast, arid region that receives little precipitation. You must know that the Antarctic Desert is not only the largest in the world but also the coldest desert on Earth, with temperatures that can easily drop to chilling −89.2°C. Along with the Arctic Desert, Gobi, Ladakh, and Patagonia, these cold deserts reveal a side of nature that is icy, windswept, and extreme yet still is capable of supporting unique plants, animals, and even human life.

List of 9 Coldest Deserts in the World with Locations

Below is a list of the 9 coldest deserts in the world with their locations: