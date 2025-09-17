RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

List of 9 Coldest Deserts in the World, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 17, 2025, 19:13 IST

Discover the 9 coldest deserts in the world, from Antarctica to the Gobi Desert. Learn which is the world’s coldest desert, the top 5 cold deserts, their locations, and trivia facts.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
List of 9 Coldest Deserts in the World, Check Here!
List of 9 Coldest Deserts in the World, Check Here!

Coldest Deserts in the World: When we think of deserts, a visual of endless sand dunes and scorching heat often comes to mind. But not all deserts are hot, as sometimes they can be burning hot, like the Sahara, or cold like Antarctica. It is only because a desert is any vast, arid region that receives little precipitation. You must know that the Antarctic Desert is not only the largest in the world but also the coldest desert on Earth, with temperatures that can easily drop to chilling −89.2°C. Along with the Arctic Desert, Gobi, Ladakh, and Patagonia, these cold deserts reveal a side of nature that is icy, windswept, and extreme yet still is capable of supporting unique plants, animals, and even human life.

List of 9 Coldest Deserts in the World with Locations 

Below is a list of the 9 coldest deserts in the world with their locations: 

Rank

Coldest Desert

Location

Notes

1

Antarctic Desert

Antarctica

It is the world’s coldest & largest cold desert (−89.2°C recorded).

2

Arctic Desert

Arctic Circle (North Pole)

It covers Greenland, Canada, and Russia, and is the second coldest desert.

3

Gobi Desert

China & Mongolia

Known for extreme seasonal shifts with temperatures ranging from −40°C in winter, hot summers.

4

Great Basin Desert

USA (Nevada, Utah)

It has cold winters, and it is the largest desert in the U.S.

5

Karakum Desert

Turkmenistan (Central Asia)

Harsh winters and a dry, cold desert climate.

6

Patagonian Desert

Argentina

It is the largest desert in South America.

7

Karakoram/Ladakh Cold Desert

India (Ladakh region)

It is India’s coldest desert, which is located at a high altitude.

8

Taklamakan Desert

China (Xinjiang)

Harsh winter temperatures, among Asia’s cold deserts.

9

Atacama Desert

Chile (South America)

One of the driest places on Earth, cold desert climate.

Sources: National Geographic, World Atlas, Britannica

Which is the World’s Coldest Desert?

Antarctica (1)

The Antarctic Desert is the coldest in the world. The temperatures sometimes drop below −80°C. Moreover, it is also the largest desert in the world by covering around 14 million sq km. Despite its freezing cold conditions, Antarctica is considered a desert because it receives very little precipitation.

What are the 5 Cold Deserts in the World?

Apart from the Antarctic, the five coldest deserts on Earth are:

  • Antarctic Desert (Antarctica)

  • Arctic Desert (North Pole)

  • Gobi Desert (China & Mongolia)

  • Great Basin Desert (USA)

  • Ladakh Cold Desert (India)

Trivia Facts & Key Insights about the Coldest Deserts

Here are a few facts that you must know about these coldest deserts in the world: 

  • Is the Gobi Desert the coldest desert? No, it’s among the coldest, but not the coldest, as it experiences both icy winters and scorching summers.

  • What is India’s coldest desert? The Ladakh Cold Desert, located in the Himalayas.

  • Is Kutch a cold desert? No, the Rann of Kutch is a salt marsh, and not a cold desert.

  • Does anything live in the Atacama Desert? Yes, despite being hyper-arid, it has unique microbes and some hardy plant species.

  • Is Patagonia a cold desert? Yes, it’s windy, arid, and cold, which makes it one of South America’s coldest deserts.

  • Is Antarctica technically a desert? Yes, it meets the definition of a desert due to its extremely low rainfall.

  • Second coldest desert in the world? The Arctic Desert covers Greenland, Alaska, and Siberia.

  • Coldest desert in Asia? The Gobi Desert and Ladakh Cold Desert are the most notable.

  • World’s coldest desert in Pakistan? Pakistan has cold high-altitude areas, but not a major cold desert like Ladakh.

Also Read: List of 12 Largest Aircraft Carriers in the World

List of 11 Biggest Submarines in the World 

List of Smallest Seas in the World

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Is the Atacama Desert cold?
      +
      Yes, the Atacama is a cold coastal desert due to its high altitude and Pacific Ocean influence.
    • What is the largest cold desert in the world?
      +
      The Antarctic Desert, covering 14 million sq km.
    • Which is hotter, the Sahara or the Gobi? 
      +
      The Sahara Desert is hotter, while the Gobi has freezing winters.
    • What are the 5 cold deserts in the world?
      +
      The 5 cold deserts are the Antarctic, Arctic, Gobi, Great Basin, and Ladakh.
    • What is the coldest desert in the world?
      +
      The Antarctic Desert is the coldest desert in the world, with record lows of −89.2°C.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News