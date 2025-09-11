List of Top 5 Smallest Seas in the World, Check Here!

The smallest sea in the world is the Sea of Marmara. From the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific, the world's oceans are huge and mysterious, but not all the seas are immense. These small seas are surprisingly rich in history, biodiversity, and cultural importance. Eager about students, explorers, or anyone, eager about geography, offers a fascinating glimpse into our planet's waterways to learn about the top 10 smallest seas in the world. In this article, we detect the most little seas, their places, sizes, notable facts, and general knowledge. It is both educational and attractive for learners and general readers.

Which is the Smallest Sea in the World?

(Credits: Wikipedia, Marmara Island)

The Sea of Marmara is the smallest in the world. It is located entirely within Turkey, acting as a natural link between the Black Sea to the northeast and the Aegean Sea to the southwest. Its origin point can be considered the connection with the Black Sea via the Bosporus Strait, which flows into the Sea of Marmara, and from there it continues to the Aegean Sea through the Dardanelles Strait.