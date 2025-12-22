IOCL JE Result 2025 OUT: Download Junior Engineer Scorecard & Merit List at iocl.com

IOCL JE Result 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has declared the results for the Junior Engineering Assistant-IV and Junior Officer (Grade E0) recruitment 2025 on December 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on October 31, 2025, can now download their IOC JE scorecard on its official website, iocl.com, by logging into their account with registration number and passwords

The IOCL JE Result 2025 has been released for various disciplines such as Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, and Instrumentation across various refinery divisions. Candidates declared successful will now be called to attempt the Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) and Document Verification (DV).

IOCL JE Result 2025 Link Active

The IOCL JE Result 2025 link has been officially activated at iocl.com. Candidates who appear in the CBT can visit the “Latest Job Openings” section under the Indian Oil for Careers page to check their individual score and result. Click on the direct link below to download the IOCL JE Result 2025.