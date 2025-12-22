IOCL JE Result 2025 OUT: Download Junior Engineer Scorecard & Merit List at iocl.com

IOCL JE Result 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has declared the results for the Junior Engineering Assistant-IV and Junior Officer (Grade E0) recruitment 2025 on December 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted on October 31, 2025, can now download their IOC JE scorecard on its official website, iocl.com, by logging into their account with registration number and passwords
The IOCL JE Result 2025 has been released for various disciplines such as Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, and Instrumentation across various refinery divisions. Candidates declared successful will now be called to attempt the Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) and Document Verification (DV).
IOCL JE Result 2025 Link Active
The IOCL JE Result 2025 link has been officially activated at iocl.com. Candidates who appear in the CBT can visit the “Latest Job Openings” section under the Indian Oil for Careers page to check their individual score and result. Click on the direct link below to download the IOCL JE Result 2025.
IOCL JE Result 2025
IOCL JE Result 2025: Overview
The IOCL JE Result 2025 was released on December 22, 2025. The CBT was conducted on October 31, 2025 to shortlist eligible candidates for 404 vacancies of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV / Junior Officer. Check the table below for IOCL JE Result 2025 Key Highights
Feature
Details
Organization
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
Post Name
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV / Junior Officer (Grade E0)
Total Vacancies
404 Posts
Exam Date
October 31, 2025
Result Status
Released (December 22, 2025)
Selection Process
CBT
SPPT/CPT
Document Verification
Medical
Official Website
iocl.com
How to Download the IOCL JE Result 2025 and Scorecard?
Candidates can check their result by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website iocl.com.
- On the homepage, click on the Careers button
- Now click on the Result of CBT for recruitment of Junior Engineers/Officers (Grade E0) - 2025."
- New page will open up; now enter your registration number and password and click on the submit button
- IOCL JE Scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen
- Save the result PDF and take a printout for the SPPT and DV rounds
What Details are Mentioned on the IOCL JE Scorecard?
Before downloading the IOCL JE Scorecard, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct and in case of any error in your personal details, candidates must contact the IOCL helpdesk through the official contact information provided in the recruitment notification.
- Candidate’s Name and Roll Number
- Category (Gen/OBC/SC/ST/EWS)
- Section-wise Marks (Subject Knowledge & General Aptitude)
- Total Marks Obtained
- Qualifying Status for SPPT
What’s Next After the IOCL JE Result 2025?
As per the official notification pdf, candidates declared successful in the written exam will be called to attempt SPPT which is qualifying in nature. However, it is mandatory for candidates to clear this stage to be considered for the final merit list. After that, candidates will be called for document verification and medical examination.
