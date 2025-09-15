Biggest Submarines in the World: From submarines like Russia’s Typhoon-class and America’s Ohio-class and Virginia-class submarines, naval warfare has been redefined significantly. From the early steam-powered boats of the American Revolution to today’s nuclear-powered giants, these have been engineering marvels. But they are also one of the nuclear deterrents shaping global power. Let us explore their rankings, size, class, displacements and length through this blog.
List of 11 Biggest Submarines by Country
Submarines have long been symbols of naval power and technological supremacy. From strategic and advanced attack vessels, countries have invested heavily in these underwater giants. Below is an overview of the 11 biggest submarines by country that patrol the oceans in today’s time:
|
Rank
|
Submarine
|
Country
|
Class
|
Displacement (tons)
|
Length (m)
|
1
|
Typhoon class
|
Russia
|
Typhoon
|
48,000
|
175
|
2
|
Belgorod
|
Russia
|
Special Purpose
|
24,000
|
184
|
3
|
Ohio-class submarine
|
USA
|
Ohio
|
18,750
|
170
|
4
|
Virginia-class submarine
|
USA
|
Virginia
|
7,800
|
115
|
5
|
Vanguard class
|
UK
|
Vanguard
|
15,900
|
150
|
6
|
Astute class
|
UK
|
Astute
|
7,400
|
97
|
7
|
Triomphant class
|
France
|
Triomphant
|
14,300
|
138
|
8
|
Scorpène-class
|
India
|
Scorpène
|
1,700
|
67
|
9
|
Type 094
|
China
|
Jin
|
11,000
|
135
|
10
|
Type 093
|
China
|
Shang
|
7,600
|
110
|
11
|
Dolphin class
|
Israel
|
Dolphin
|
1,900
|
57
(Source:World Population Review – Submarines by Country. Figures may vary with updates or modifications.)
Biggest and Most Powerful Submarines Explained: Trivia Facts
When it comes to naval dominance, the massive Ohio-class submarines of the United States to Russia’s legendary Typhoon-class top the list. It is not just about their massive size, but it's about their technology, firepower, and strategic capability. Let us explore some trivia facts about these:
|
What is the Largest US Submarine?
The Ohio-class submarine is one of the largest submarines that belongs to the U.S. It was designed as a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN). The Ohio-class displaces nearly 18,750 tons and measures 170 meters in length. Therefore, this vessel is central to America’s nuclear deterrence strategy.
Which Submarine is the Most Powerful?
Globally, the Typhoon-class submarine of Russia is considered the most powerful. This behemoth was built during the Cold War. It can carry multiple ballistic missiles that have a crew of over 160. It also boasts of being the largest displacement ever recorded for a submarine.
Are US Submarines Better Than China's?
While China has rapidly expanded its submarine fleet, the United States has surged ahead of over 140 countries with a formidable submarine fleet of 70, supported by 440 total naval vessels. It maintains an edge through its Virginia-class submarine fleet. These submarines combine speed and sophisticated sonar technology, and keep the U.S. Navy at the forefront of undersea warfare.
What are the Notable Key Facts About Submarine Power?
Here are a few things that you must know about Submarine Power:
-
The U.S. Navy currently operates more submarines than any other country, ensuring dominance across oceans.
-
The Belgorod submarine in Russia serves special strategic purposes, including deploying unmanned underwater vehicles for deep-sea operations.
-
Submarine displacement and length often determine strategic capacity, from missile loadouts to endurance underwater.
Also Read: List of Largest Navy in the World, Check Here!
List of Largest Aircraft Carriers in the World, Check Here!
List of Top 10 Richest Airlines in the World
Conclusion
The world’s largest submarines reflect both strategic military power and technological innovation. While the Typhoon-class remains the largest, the U.S. fleet—including the Ohio-class and Virginia-class submarines—demonstrates unmatched versatility and strength. For the United States, maintaining undersea superiority is critical not just for national defense, but also for global strategic influence.
To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation