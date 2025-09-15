What is the Largest US Submarine?

The Ohio-class submarine is one of the largest submarines that belongs to the U.S. It was designed as a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN). The Ohio-class displaces nearly 18,750 tons and measures 170 meters in length. Therefore, this vessel is central to America’s nuclear deterrence strategy.

Which Submarine is the Most Powerful?

Globally, the Typhoon-class submarine of Russia is considered the most powerful. This behemoth was built during the Cold War. It can carry multiple ballistic missiles that have a crew of over 160. It also boasts of being the largest displacement ever recorded for a submarine.

Are US Submarines Better Than China's?

While China has rapidly expanded its submarine fleet, the United States has surged ahead of over 140 countries with a formidable submarine fleet of 70, supported by 440 total naval vessels. It maintains an edge through its Virginia-class submarine fleet. These submarines combine speed and sophisticated sonar technology, and keep the U.S. Navy at the forefront of undersea warfare.