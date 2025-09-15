RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
List of 11 Biggest Submarines by Country in the World, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 15, 2025, 16:27 IST

Discover the 11 biggest submarines in the world. From Russia’s Typhoon-class to the U.S. Ohio-class, explore their size, power, and naval dominance.

List of Top 11 Biggest Submarines by Country in the World, Check Here!
List of Top 11 Biggest Submarines by Country in the World, Check Here!

Biggest Submarines in the World: From submarines like Russia’s Typhoon-class and America’s Ohio-class and Virginia-class submarines, naval warfare has been redefined significantly. From the early steam-powered boats of the American Revolution to today’s nuclear-powered giants, these have been engineering marvels. But they are also one of the nuclear deterrents shaping global power. Let us explore their rankings, size, class, displacements and length through this blog. 

List of 11 Biggest Submarines by Country 

Submarines have long been symbols of naval power and technological supremacy. From strategic and advanced attack vessels, countries have invested heavily in these underwater giants. Below is an overview of the 11 biggest submarines by country that patrol the oceans in today’s time: 

Rank

Submarine

Country

Class

Displacement (tons)

Length (m)

1

Typhoon class

Russia

Typhoon

48,000

175

2

Belgorod

Russia

Special Purpose

24,000

184

3

Ohio-class submarine

USA

Ohio

18,750

170

4

Virginia-class submarine

USA

Virginia

7,800

115

5

Vanguard class

UK

Vanguard

15,900

150

6

Astute class

UK

Astute

7,400

97

7

Triomphant class

France

Triomphant

14,300

138

8

Scorpène-class

India

Scorpène

1,700

67

9

Type 094

China

Jin

11,000

135

10

Type 093

China

Shang

7,600

110

11

Dolphin class

Israel

Dolphin

1,900

57

(Source:World Population Review – Submarines by Country. Figures may vary with updates or modifications.)

Biggest and Most Powerful Submarines Explained: Trivia Facts

When it comes to naval dominance, the massive Ohio-class submarines of the United States to Russia’s legendary Typhoon-class top the list. It is not just about their massive size, but it's about their technology, firepower, and strategic capability. Let us explore some trivia facts about these:

What is the Largest US Submarine?

The Ohio-class submarine is one of the largest submarines that belongs to the U.S. It was designed as a ballistic missile submarine (SSBN). The Ohio-class displaces nearly 18,750 tons and measures 170 meters in length. Therefore, this vessel is central to America’s nuclear deterrence strategy.

Which Submarine is the Most Powerful?

Globally, the Typhoon-class submarine of Russia is considered the most powerful. This behemoth was built during the Cold War. It can carry multiple ballistic missiles that have a crew of over 160.  It also boasts of being the largest displacement ever recorded for a submarine.

Are US Submarines Better Than China's?

While China has rapidly expanded its submarine fleet, the United States has surged ahead of over 140 countries with a formidable submarine fleet of 70, supported by 440 total naval vessels. It maintains an edge through its Virginia-class submarine fleet. These submarines combine speed and sophisticated sonar technology, and keep the U.S. Navy at the forefront of undersea warfare.

What are the Notable Key Facts About Submarine Power?

Here are a few things that you must know about Submarine Power: 

  • The U.S. Navy currently operates more submarines than any other country, ensuring dominance across oceans.

  • The Belgorod submarine in Russia serves special strategic purposes, including deploying unmanned underwater vehicles for deep-sea operations.

  • Submarine displacement and length often determine strategic capacity, from missile loadouts to endurance underwater.

Conclusion 

The world’s largest submarines reflect both strategic military power and technological innovation. While the Typhoon-class remains the largest, the U.S. fleet—including the Ohio-class and Virginia-class submarines—demonstrates unmatched versatility and strength. For the United States, maintaining undersea superiority is critical not just for national defense, but also for global strategic influence.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    FAQs

    • How do U.S. submarines compare to other countries?
      +
      U.S. submarines like the Ohio-class and Virginia-class combine stealth, advanced technology, and nuclear capabilities, giving them a strategic advantage over most global fleets.
    • Which submarine classes carry nuclear missiles?
      +
      Classes such as the Ohio-class (USA), Typhoon-class (Russia), and Vanguard-class (UK) are nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs).
    • How many Virginia-class submarines does the U.S. have?
      +
      The U.S. Navy operates over 20 active Virginia-class submarines, used primarily for attack and reconnaissance missions.
    • What is the biggest submarine ever?
      +
      The Typhoon-class submarine from Russia, displacing 48,000 tons, remains the largest submarine ever constructed.

