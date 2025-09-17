WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualification

WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission has invited applications to fill 8477 Non-Teaching Staff vacancies (Group C(Clerk) and Group D). Interested individuals can apply online for this role from September 16 to October 31, 2025, only at the official website. Before filling out the form, they must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions outlined by the recruiting authorities. Any misleading details in the application form may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Continue reading to get complete details of WBSSC Group C and D eligibility criteria on this page.

WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025

Understanding the WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff eligibility requirements can help candidates determine whether they are qualified for the position. They may also need to provide relevant documents to verify the information and claims made in their application form. To be eligible for Group C & D posts, candidates must have passed Class VIII /School Final/Madhyamik/Graduation on or before the last date of receiving online applications. They should not exceed 40 years of age, and there shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the reserved categories. In this blog, we have discussed all the details about WBSSC Group C and D eligibility, including age limit, qualification, nationality, and other aspects.