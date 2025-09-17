RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualification

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 17, 2025, 22:33 IST

WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025: WBSSC has published 8477 Non-Teaching Staff vacancies (Group C(Clerk) and Group D). Candidates who possess the requisite qualifications and have not exceeded 40 years of age are eligible for this role. Check here WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff eligibility, including age, qualification, etc.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility
WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility

WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission has invited applications to fill 8477 Non-Teaching Staff vacancies (Group C(Clerk) and Group D). Interested individuals can apply online for this role from September 16 to October 31, 2025, only at the official website. Before filling out the form, they must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions outlined by the recruiting authorities. Any misleading details in the application form may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Continue reading to get complete details of WBSSC Group C and D eligibility criteria on this page.

WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025

Understanding the WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff eligibility requirements can help candidates determine whether they are qualified for the position. They may also need to provide relevant documents to verify the information and claims made in their application form. To be eligible for Group C & D posts, candidates must have passed Class VIII /School Final/Madhyamik/Graduation on or before the last date of receiving online applications. They should not exceed 40 years of age, and there shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the reserved categories. In this blog, we have discussed all the details about WBSSC Group C and D eligibility, including age limit, qualification, nationality, and other aspects.

WBSSC Group C and D Age Limit 2025

The age limit is an important component of WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff eligibility. The permissible age depends on the position applied for. The age will be computed as on 1st January of the year of advertisement. Given below is the WBSSC Group C and D age limit for reference purposes:

Post Name

Age Limit

Librarian

20 years to 40 years

Clerk

18 years to 40 years

Group D

18 years to 40 years

WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff Age Limit and Relaxation

Relaxation will be given to the individuals who belong to reserved categories when applying for this role. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, Other Backwards Class, and Physically Handicapped candidates. Find the category-wise WBSSC Group C and D age limit relaxation tabulated below:

Category

Age Limit Relaxation

Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe

5 years

Other Backwards Class

3 years

Physically Handicapped

8 years

WBSSC Group C and D Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification is another vital factor of WBSSC Group C and D eligibility. The academic requirements differ for each post, including Librarian, Clerk, and Group D. Mentioned below are the post-wise WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff educational qualification:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Librarian

Applicant must have completed a Graduation in the General Stream in Arts/Science/ Commerce

Clerk

Applicants must have passed School Final/Madhyamik or its equivalent, or Old H.S. in lieu of School Final/Madhyamik or its equivalent

Group D

Applicants should have passed Class VIII from any School recognised or affiliated by Board/Council or equivalent

WBSSC Group C and D Nationality Required

Candidates should be citizens of India when applying for the WBSSC Group C and D recruitment process.

Documents Required to Prove WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff Eligibility

Applicants may have to submit all the documents about their identity and eligibility as and when asked by the recruitment authority. Those who fail to produce the relevant documents or certificates may face disqualification from the further selection process. The list of documents required to prove WBSSC Group C and D eligibility is as follows:

  • Proof of Date of Birth

  • Marksheet and Certificates of Qualifying Exams

  • Caste Certificate, if applicable

  • Disability Certificate, if applicable

  • Photo ID Proof, etc

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News