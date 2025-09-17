WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit and Educational Qualification

WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission has invited applications to fill 8477 Non-Teaching Staff vacancies (Group C(Clerk) and Group D). Interested individuals can apply online for this role from September 16 to October 31, 2025, only at the official website. Before filling out the form, they must ensure they fulfil all the eligibility conditions outlined by the recruiting authorities. Any misleading details in the application form may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Continue reading to get complete details of WBSSC Group C and D eligibility criteria on this page.
WBSSC Group C and D Eligibility 2025
Understanding the WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff eligibility requirements can help candidates determine whether they are qualified for the position. They may also need to provide relevant documents to verify the information and claims made in their application form. To be eligible for Group C & D posts, candidates must have passed Class VIII /School Final/Madhyamik/Graduation on or before the last date of receiving online applications. They should not exceed 40 years of age, and there shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the reserved categories. In this blog, we have discussed all the details about WBSSC Group C and D eligibility, including age limit, qualification, nationality, and other aspects.
WBSSC Group C and D Age Limit 2025
The age limit is an important component of WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff eligibility. The permissible age depends on the position applied for. The age will be computed as on 1st January of the year of advertisement. Given below is the WBSSC Group C and D age limit for reference purposes:
|
Post Name
|
Age Limit
|
Librarian
|
20 years to 40 years
|
Clerk
|
18 years to 40 years
|
Group D
|
18 years to 40 years
WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff Age Limit and Relaxation
Relaxation will be given to the individuals who belong to reserved categories when applying for this role. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, Other Backwards Class, and Physically Handicapped candidates. Find the category-wise WBSSC Group C and D age limit relaxation tabulated below:
|
Category
|
Age Limit Relaxation
|
Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe
|
5 years
|
Other Backwards Class
|
3 years
|
Physically Handicapped
|
8 years
WBSSC Group C and D Educational Qualification
Educational Qualification is another vital factor of WBSSC Group C and D eligibility. The academic requirements differ for each post, including Librarian, Clerk, and Group D. Mentioned below are the post-wise WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff educational qualification:
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Librarian
|
Applicant must have completed a Graduation in the General Stream in Arts/Science/ Commerce
|
Clerk
|
Applicants must have passed School Final/Madhyamik or its equivalent, or Old H.S. in lieu of School Final/Madhyamik or its equivalent
|
Group D
|
Applicants should have passed Class VIII from any School recognised or affiliated by Board/Council or equivalent
WBSSC Group C and D Nationality Required
Candidates should be citizens of India when applying for the WBSSC Group C and D recruitment process.
Documents Required to Prove WBSSC Non-Teaching Staff Eligibility
Applicants may have to submit all the documents about their identity and eligibility as and when asked by the recruitment authority. Those who fail to produce the relevant documents or certificates may face disqualification from the further selection process. The list of documents required to prove WBSSC Group C and D eligibility is as follows:
-
Proof of Date of Birth
-
Marksheet and Certificates of Qualifying Exams
-
Caste Certificate, if applicable
-
Disability Certificate, if applicable
-
Photo ID Proof, etc
