WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Apply Online for 8477 Vacancies at westbengalssc.com, Check Last Date

WBSSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Out: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the commencement of the WBSSC Group C and D 2025 recruitment process for 8477 non-teaching vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, westbengalssc.com. The last date to apply online is October 31.

As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 8477 vacancies for various Group C and D posts. Some of these posts are LDC, Stenographer, Night Guard, Peon and more. Candidates who have qualified class 12th and are aged between 18 and 40 years can submit WBSSC Group C and D Application Form.

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025

WBSSC will soon commence the application process for 8477 Group C and D vacancies. The official WBSSC Group C and D Notification 2025 PDF was released on August 6, comprising all essential details such as exam pattern, syllabus, salary, eligibility, and more. Selection will be based on three stages: Prelims, Mains, Skill Test and Certificate Verification. Tabulated below are the key highlights for WBSSC Recruitment 2025.