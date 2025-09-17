WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Apply Online for 8477 Vacancies at westbengalssc.com, Check Last Date

WBSSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Out: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the commencement of the WBSSC Group C and D 2025 recruitment process for 8477 non-teaching vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, westbengalssc.com. The last date to apply online is October 31.
As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 8477 vacancies for various Group C and D posts. Some of these posts are LDC, Stenographer, Night Guard, Peon and more. Candidates who have qualified class 12th and are aged between 18 and 40 years can submit WBSSC Group C and D Application Form.
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025
WBSSC will soon commence the application process for 8477 Group C and D vacancies. The official WBSSC Group C and D Notification 2025 PDF was released on August 6, comprising all essential details such as exam pattern, syllabus, salary, eligibility, and more. Selection will be based on three stages: Prelims, Mains, Skill Test and Certificate Verification. Tabulated below are the key highlights for WBSSC Recruitment 2025.
West Bengal SSC Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
WBSSC Group C And D Recruitment 2025: Highlights
|
Conducting Body
|
West Bengal School Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Group C and D
|
Vacancies
|
8477
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Procedure
|
Prelims, Mains, Skill Test, Certificate Verification
|
Official Website
|
westbengalssc.com
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
WBSSC issued official notification for the recruitment of 8477 Group C and D vacancies on August 6. The registration was scheduled to begin on September 16 at 5 PM, but got postponed. It is expected to be released anytime soon. The WBSSC Group C and D exam date will be announced in due course.
|Events
|Dates
|Official Gazette
|6 August 2025
|Online Application Starts
|16 September (Postponed)
|Last Date to Apply Online
|31 October 2025 (5:00 PM)
|Last Date for Application Fee Payment
|31 October 2025 (11:59 PM)
|WBSSC Group C and D Exam Date 2025
|To be announced
WBSSC Group C and D Vacancy 2025
West Bengal SSC has notified 8477 vacancies for non-teaching staff in state-run and government-aided schools across the state. These posts have been announced under the Group C and Group D categories. Check the vacancies breakdown in the table below.
|Post Name
|Vacancies
|Group C Clerk
|2989
|Group D
|5488
|Total
|8477
WBSSC Apply Online 2025 Link
The commission will soon activate the West Bengal SSC apply online link for non-teaching vacancies. Candidates can either visit the official website of WBSSC or click on the direct application link provided below to apply for Group C and D posts.
|
WBSSC Group C and D Apply Online 2025 Link
|
To be activated
WBSSC Application Form 2025: Post-wise Selection Process
The selection process varies for all posts. For Librarian, Clerk and other Group D posts, aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance inthe written exam and interview. They need to clear both stages to get recruited for the desired post.
|
Post Name
|
Selection Stages
|
Librarian
|
Stage 1: Written Exam
Stage 2: Interview
It is important to note that candidates must have experience in similar role.
|
Clerk
|
Stage 1: Written Exam,
Stage 2: Interview (Including Typing-Cum-Computer Proficiency Test)
|
Group D Staff
|
Written Exam and Interview
To know the selection process for other posts, you are advised to download the official WBSSC Group C and D Notification PDF.
