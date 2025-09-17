RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Apply Online for 8477 Vacancies at westbengalssc.com, Check Last Date

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 17, 2025, 13:32 IST

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced 8477 vacancies for various Group C and D posts. The last date to apply online is October 31. Get all the details on WBSSC Recruitment here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment
WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment

WBSSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Out: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the commencement of the WBSSC Group C and D 2025 recruitment process for 8477 non-teaching vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, westbengalssc.com. The last date to apply online is October 31. 

As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 8477 vacancies for various Group C and D posts. Some of these posts are LDC, Stenographer, Night Guard, Peon and more. Candidates who have qualified class 12th and are aged between 18 and 40 years can submit WBSSC Group C and D Application Form.

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025

WBSSC will soon commence the application process for 8477 Group C and D vacancies. The official WBSSC Group C and D Notification 2025 PDF was released on August 6, comprising all essential details such as exam pattern, syllabus, salary, eligibility, and more. Selection will be based on three stages: Prelims, Mains, Skill Test and Certificate Verification. Tabulated below are the key highlights for WBSSC Recruitment 2025.

West Bengal SSC Recruitment 2025 Overview

WBSSC Group C And D Recruitment 2025: Highlights

Conducting Body

West Bengal School Service Commission

Post Name

Group C and D

Vacancies

8477

Application Mode

Online

Selection Procedure

Prelims, Mains, Skill Test, Certificate Verification

Official Website

westbengalssc.com

Also, check:

WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

WBSSC issued official notification for the recruitment of 8477 Group C and D vacancies on August 6. The registration was scheduled to begin on September 16 at 5 PM, but got postponed. It is expected to be released anytime soon. The WBSSC Group C and D exam date will be announced in due course.

EventsDates
Official Gazette 6 August 2025
Online Application Starts 16 September (Postponed)
Last Date to Apply Online 31 October 2025 (5:00 PM)
Last Date for Application Fee Payment 31 October 2025 (11:59 PM)
WBSSC Group C and D Exam Date 2025 To be announced

WBSSC Group C and D Vacancy 2025

West Bengal SSC has notified 8477 vacancies for non-teaching staff in state-run and government-aided schools across the state. These posts have been announced under the Group C and Group D categories. Check the vacancies breakdown in the table below.

Post Name Vacancies
Group C Clerk 2989
Group D 5488
Total 8477

WBSSC Apply Online 2025 Link

The commission will soon activate the West Bengal SSC apply online link for non-teaching vacancies. Candidates can either visit the official website of WBSSC or click on the direct application link provided below to apply for Group C and D posts.

WBSSC Group C and D Apply Online 2025 Link

To be activated

WBSSC Application Form 2025: Post-wise Selection Process

The selection process varies for all posts. For Librarian, Clerk and other Group D posts, aspirants will be shortlisted based on their performance inthe  written exam and interview. They need to clear both stages to get recruited for the desired post.

Post Name

Selection Stages

Librarian

Stage 1: Written Exam

Stage 2: Interview

It is important to note that candidates must have experience in similar role.

Clerk

Stage 1: Written Exam, 

Stage 2: Interview (Including Typing-Cum-Computer Proficiency Test)

Group D Staff

Written Exam and Interview

To know the selection process for other posts, you are advised to download the official WBSSC Group C and D Notification PDF.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News