AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to release the Admit Card for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-4 on its official website. The e Computer Based Test (CBT) written exam for CRE-4 is scheduled to be held from 22nd to 24th December 2025 at various exam venues across the country. As per the official notice released, The Admit Card will be issued 3 days before the date of examination thus it is expected that the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 will be released today i.e. on December 19, at the official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials at its official website- aiimsexam.ac.in. Candidates will have to carry the admit card with the valid photo ID at the exam venue. AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Download Link

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Download Link (Active Soon) AIIMS Admit Card 2025 Overview Earlier Earlier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had launched the recruitment drive for various Group B & Group C (Non-Faculty posts) under Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025. Check all details of the CRE-4 recruitment drive given below Particulars Details Organising Body AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), New Delhi Exam Name Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025 Cadre Group B & Group C (Non-Faculty posts) Total Vacancies 1,383 Posts Admit Card Status Soon Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) Tentative Exam Date (CBT) 22-24 December 2025 Official Website aiimsexams.ac.in

How to Download the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025? Candidates are required to download their admit card at Examination Centre & handover to invigilator to mark your attendance in this Examination. You can download the hall ticket from the official website after following the steps given below- Visit the official website All India Institute of Medical Sciences aiimsexam.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card section.

Select AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 link displaying at the home page.

Now provide your credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth

Download and print the admit card for exam day. Important Instructions for AIIMS CRE Exam 2025 Candidates appearing in the Computer Based Test (CBT) written exam for CRE-4 scheduled from 22nd to 24th December 2025 should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. The proper guidelines and your attention will give a boost to your performance in exams. Below are the sets of crucial instructions which should be followed by you at the exam venue-

Reporting Time:Reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam.

Documents to Carry: Candidates should carry their admit cards and a valid photo ID to avoid any last-minute confusions at the exam centre.

Exam Hall Decorum: The candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before it ends. So the candidates who completed their examination earlier will be requested to sit and maintain the decorum of the exam hall.

Avoid own belongings: Candidates will not be allowed to take their own belongings inside the examination hall, which includes watches, pagers, calculators, tablets, iPads, Bluetooth devices, mobile phones, or any other type of computing device. AIIMS CRE 2025 Exam Pattern The written exam for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE)-4 will be conducted in CBT mode. There will be 100 MCQs of 400 marks with four alternatives for each question where each question will carry 4 marks. The duration of the examination shall be 90 minutes.

20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computer & 80 MCQs related to the domain of respective group. The Question paper will be divided in 5 sections each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 question. Candidates should note that each section will appear one by one during the 90 minutes duration at one time only.