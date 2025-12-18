IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 Soon: Check Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks

CTET 2026 Application Form
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 18, 2025, 11:50 IST

The IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 will be released after Tier I, Tier II, and the Interview stages. It decides candidate progression and final selection. This article covers expected and previous year cut off marks, qualifying scores, influencing factors, download steps, and method to calculate exam marks using the official marking scheme.

IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025

The IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 will be announced after the completion of all selection stages, including Tier 1, Tier 2, and the Interview. The cutoff marks will be released category-wise on the official Intelligence Bureau website along with the result. These marks indicate the minimum score required to move to the next stage of the recruitment process.

The Intelligence Bureau issued a notification for 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive vacancies. Candidates appearing for the exam should target scores higher than the expected cut off to increase their chances of final selection.

The IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 will be announced after all three stages of the recruitment process, Tier I, Tier II, and the Interview,, are completed. The Intelligence Bureau has released a notification for 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive vacancies. The official cut off marks, released category-wise, will be published on the official website along with the final merit list.

Candidates can refer to the Tier I minimum qualifying marks until the final cut off is declared. The qualifying mark is 30 for the UR and EWS categories. OBC candidates need 28 marks, and SC/ST candidates must score at least 25 marks. This section will be updated as soon as the official IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 is released.

IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025

Candidates can use the IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025 to assess their chances of qualifying for the exam until the official IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 is announced. These expected marks are based on factors such as the exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and previous year trends. Candidates can check the category-wise expected cut off in the table below.

Category

Expected Cut Off

UR

62–66

OBC

60–64

SC

52–58

ST

50–55

IB Security Assistant Previous Year Cut Off

The IB SA/Exe previous year cut off helps candidates understand the exam’s difficulty level and plan their preparation more effectively. Aspirants can set realistic score targets for the upcoming IB Security Assistant examination by reviewing past cut off trends.

IB SA/Exe Tier 1 Cut Off 2019

The category-wise IB SA/Exe Tier 1 Cut Off 2019 (out of 100 marks), as announced by the authorities, is listed in the table below:

Category

Cut Off (Out of 100)

UR

35

OBC

34

SC

33

ST

33

ESM – UR

35

ESM – OBC

34

ESM – SC/ST

33

Factors Affecting IB Security Assistant Cut Off Marks

Several key factors determine the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025. Candidates must understand these factors to plan their preparation more effectively and set realistic score targets. The cut-off marks are not fixed and change every year based on the overall exam scenario. The following are the main elements that influence the cut-off scores:

  • Number of Candidates Appearing

  • Total Vacancies Available

  • Exam Difficulty Level

  • Candidate Categories

  • Previous Year Cut-Off Trends

How to Download IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025?

Candidates are advised to download the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 as soon as it is officially released. Checking the cut-off marks helps candidates understand their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the IB Security Assistant selection process. The following are the steps to check and download the cut-off list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Intelligence Bureau.
Step 2: Go to the “Latest Updates” or “What’s New” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link titled IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025.
Step 4: A new page will open displaying category-wise cut-off marks.
Step 5: Click on the Download option to save the cut-off PDF for future reference.
Step 6: Candidates can also take a printout of the downloaded file if required.

How to Calculate Marks for IB Security Assistant Exam 2025?

Understanding the IB Security Assistant exam pattern helps candidates estimate their expected score before the final result. Candidates can calculate their tentative marks using the official marking scheme released by the Intelligence Bureau.

  • The Tier I exam is conducted for 100 marks

  • The Tier II exam carries 50 marks

  • The Interview round is conducted for 50 marks

  • Each correct answer is awarded 1 mark

  • 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer

  • No marks are given for unattempted questions

Candidates should count the total number of correct answers and subtract the negative marks for incorrect responses to calculate the tentative score. The official IB Security Assistant Answer Key contains all the correct answers and should be used for accurate score calculation. This method gives candidates a clear idea of their performance in the examination.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

