IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 Soon: Check Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks

The IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 will be announced after the completion of all selection stages, including Tier 1, Tier 2, and the Interview. The cutoff marks will be released category-wise on the official Intelligence Bureau website along with the result. These marks indicate the minimum score required to move to the next stage of the recruitment process. The Intelligence Bureau issued a notification for 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive vacancies. Candidates appearing for the exam should target scores higher than the expected cut off to increase their chances of final selection. IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 The IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 will be announced after all three stages of the recruitment process, Tier I, Tier II, and the Interview,, are completed. The Intelligence Bureau has released a notification for 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive vacancies. The official cut off marks, released category-wise, will be published on the official website along with the final merit list.

Candidates can refer to the Tier I minimum qualifying marks until the final cut off is declared. The qualifying mark is 30 for the UR and EWS categories. OBC candidates need 28 marks, and SC/ST candidates must score at least 25 marks. This section will be updated as soon as the official IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 is released. IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025 Candidates can use the IB Security Assistant Expected Cut Off 2025 to assess their chances of qualifying for the exam until the official IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 is announced. These expected marks are based on factors such as the exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and previous year trends. Candidates can check the category-wise expected cut off in the table below. Category Expected Cut Off UR 62–66 OBC 60–64 SC 52–58 ST 50–55

IB Security Assistant Previous Year Cut Off The IB SA/Exe previous year cut off helps candidates understand the exam’s difficulty level and plan their preparation more effectively. Aspirants can set realistic score targets for the upcoming IB Security Assistant examination by reviewing past cut off trends. IB SA/Exe Tier 1 Cut Off 2019 The category-wise IB SA/Exe Tier 1 Cut Off 2019 (out of 100 marks), as announced by the authorities, is listed in the table below: Category Cut Off (Out of 100) UR 35 OBC 34 SC 33 ST 33 ESM – UR 35 ESM – OBC 34 ESM – SC/ST 33 Factors Affecting IB Security Assistant Cut Off Marks Several key factors determine the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025. Candidates must understand these factors to plan their preparation more effectively and set realistic score targets. The cut-off marks are not fixed and change every year based on the overall exam scenario. The following are the main elements that influence the cut-off scores:

Number of Candidates Appearing

Total Vacancies Available

Exam Difficulty Level

Candidate Categories

Previous Year Cut-Off Trends How to Download IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025? Candidates are advised to download the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 as soon as it is officially released. Checking the cut-off marks helps candidates understand their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the IB Security Assistant selection process. The following are the steps to check and download the cut-off list: Step 1: Visit the official website of the Intelligence Bureau.

Step 2: Go to the “Latest Updates” or “What’s New” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link titled IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025.

Step 4: A new page will open displaying category-wise cut-off marks.

Step 5: Click on the Download option to save the cut-off PDF for future reference.

Step 6: Candidates can also take a printout of the downloaded file if required.