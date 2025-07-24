IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025: Check SA Tier-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern Here

IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 4987 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive under the IB Recruitment 2025. This is an excellent chance for candidates who have passed Class 10 and are looking for a stable government job in the intelligence sector.
Candidates must start their preparation early by understanding the latest IB Security Assistant syllabus and exam pattern for 2025 to crack the exam.
This article provide complete selection process, detailed IB SA/Executive syllabus, updated exam pattern, and the marking scheme.
IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025
The IB Security Assistant syllabus 2025 is divided into three main stages: Tier I, Tier II, and the Interview round. Tier I is an online objective test for 100 marks. It includes questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, and General Studies. A negative marking of 0.25 is applied for each incorrect answer.
Tier II is a descriptive test that checks a candidate’s translation skills from English to the local language and vice versa. The final stage is the Interview or Personality Test, where communication, confidence, and presence of mind are evaluated.
The final selection is based on the combined scores of Tier I and Tier III (Interview). However, only those who clear Tier II are shortlisted for the final merit list.
IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates must understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern to succeed in the IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025. The recruitment process involves three stages, an objective test, a descriptive paper, and a personality test. Check the table below for an overview:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
Post Name
|
Security Assistant/Executive
|
Total Vacancies
|
4987
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Selection Process
|
Tier I, Tier II, Interview
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer
IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1
Candidates should must understand the detailed syllabus is the first and most important step to clear the IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025. The exam is conducted in two written stages, Tier I (Objective) and Tier II (Descriptive).
Tier I includes General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies, while Tier II focuses on translation skills between English and a local language. Below is the section-wise IB SA Syllabus 2025 to guide candidates in their preparation.
IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General Awareness & General Studies
This section checks awareness of current events and basic knowledge from key subjects. It combines static GK and current affairs. Check the table below for syllabus:
|
IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General Awareness & General Studies
|
Current Affairs (Last 5–6 months)
|
Indian Polity & Constitution
|
Static GK
|
Physics
|
Economy & Finance
|
Geography
|
History
|
Chemistry
|
Science & Technology
|
Biology
IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General English
This section measures command over English grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension. Check the syllabus for english section below:
|
IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General English
|
Spotting Error
|
Para Jumble
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Cloze Test
|
Sentence Improvement
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
Idiom & Phrase
|
Preposition
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
One-word Substitution
|
Active & Passive Voice
IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
This section evaluates basic arithmetic, number sense, and data handling skills. Candidates can check the topics below:
|
IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
|
Compound Interest & Simple Interest
|
Speed, Distance & Time
|
Profit & Loss
|
Mixture & Allegation
|
Discount
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Average
|
LCM & HCF
|
Partnership
|
Percentages
|
Complementary Angles
|
Pipes & Cistern
|
Problem on Ages
|
Time & Work
|
Mensuration
|
Boat & Stream
|
Data Interpretation
|
Standard Trigonometric Identities
|
Bar Diagram & Pie Chart
|
Heights and Distances (Basic)
|
Histogram
|
Frequency Polygon
IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Reasoning
This section tests logical thinking, pattern recognition, and analytical reasoning through visual and verbal questions. The following are the topics of IB Security Assistant Reasoning section:
|
IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Reasoning
|
Logical Venn Diagram
|
Paper Cutting & Folding
|
Embedded Figures
|
Arithmetic Reasoning
|
Series
|
Alphabet Test
|
Analogy
|
Blood Relation
|
Classification
|
Figure Formation & Analysis
|
Counting of Figures
|
Coding-Decoding
|
Mirror Image
|
Missing Number
|
Distance & Direction Test
|
Matrix
|
Cube & Dice
|
Water Image
|
Pattern Completion
IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 for Tier II Descriptive Paper (Translation)
The Tier II exam for IB Security Assistant 2025 is a descriptive paper focused on testing candidates’ translation skills. It evaluates how well a candidate can convert a passage from English to the local language and vice versa.
Candidates will be required to translate a 500-word passage in both directions. The key areas assessed include:
-
Grammar accuracy
-
Language proficiency
-
Comprehension of both English and the regional language
Note: Tier II is qualifying in nature, but only those who pass this stage will be considered for the final merit list.
IB Security Assistant Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier I (CBT)
Candidates appearing for the IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025 must be familiar with the updated exam pattern to plan their preparation effectively. The Tier I stage is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions across five sections.
The following are the key gighlights of IB SA Tier I Exam Pattern 2025:
-
The exam will be conducted online and will last for 60 minutes (1 hour).
-
There are 5 sections in total, covering various topics.
-
The paper includes 100 objective-type questions.
-
Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
1 Hour (60 mins)
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical/Analytical/Logical Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
General Studies
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
IB Security Assistant Tier II Exam Pattern 2025
The Tier II exam for the IB Security Assistant/Executive 2025 recruitment is a descriptive paper that evaluates a candidate’s translation abilities between English and the local language. It is a vital step toward final selection.
|
Paper
|
Details
|
Translation Test
|
One passage (500 words) to be translated from local language to English and vice versa
|
Type of Exam
|
Descriptive
|
Total Marks
|
50
|
Nature of Exam
|
Qualifying
|
Duration
|
1 Hour
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
20 out of 50
IB Security Assistant Tier III Interview & Personality Test
The Tier III round is the final and one of the most important stages in the IB SA/Executive selection process. It involves a personal interview or personality test where the candidate is evaluated on the basis of the following criteria:
-
Presence of mind
-
Communication skills
-
General awareness
-
Confidence and overall personality
This stage carries 50 marks and plays an important role in the final selection. Candidates who qualify in Tier I and Tier III will be considered for recruitment. Final selection will also depend on document verification and medical fitness as per official guidelines.
Is There Negative Marking in IB SA Exam Pattern 2025?
Yes, the IB SA Exam Pattern 2025 includes a negative marking policy in the Tier I objective-type test. 0.25 marks (¼ mark) will be deducted from the total score for every incorrect answer.
This means candidates must answer carefully and avoid guessing, as incorrect responses can reduce their chances of qualifying. It is important to focus on strong topics, manage time wisely, and minimize errors to improve the overall score.
