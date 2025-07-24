IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025: Check SA Tier-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 is divided into three stages: Tier I (objective test), Tier II (translation test), and Tier III (interview). The 4987 vacancies have been announced. Candidates must prepare strategically to crack the IB Executive exam in 2025. This article provides complete details of the IB SA syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and section-wise topics.

IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 4987 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive under the IB Recruitment 2025. This is an excellent chance for candidates who have passed Class 10 and are looking for a stable government job in the intelligence sector.

Candidates must start their preparation early by understanding the latest IB Security Assistant syllabus and exam pattern for 2025 to crack the exam.

This article provide complete selection process, detailed IB SA/Executive syllabus, updated exam pattern, and the marking scheme.

IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025

The IB Security Assistant syllabus 2025 is divided into three main stages: Tier I, Tier II, and the Interview round. Tier I is an online objective test for 100 marks. It includes questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, and General Studies. A negative marking of 0.25 is applied for each incorrect answer.

Tier II is a descriptive test that checks a candidate’s translation skills from English to the local language and vice versa. The final stage is the Interview or Personality Test, where communication, confidence, and presence of mind are evaluated.

The final selection is based on the combined scores of Tier I and Tier III (Interview). However, only those who clear Tier II are shortlisted for the final merit list.

IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates must understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern to succeed in the IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025. The recruitment process involves three stages, an objective test, a descriptive paper, and a personality test. Check the table below for an overview:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Post Name

Security Assistant/Executive

Total Vacancies

4987

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Selection Process

Tier I, Tier II, Interview

Negative Marking

0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer

IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 

Candidates should must understand the detailed syllabus is the first and most important step to clear the IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025. The exam is conducted in two written stages, Tier I (Objective) and Tier II (Descriptive).

Tier I includes General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies, while Tier II focuses on translation skills between English and a local language. Below is the section-wise IB SA Syllabus 2025 to guide candidates in their preparation.

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General Awareness & General Studies

This section checks awareness of current events and basic knowledge from key subjects. It combines static GK and current affairs. Check the table below for syllabus:

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General Awareness & General Studies

Current Affairs (Last 5–6 months)

Indian Polity & Constitution

Static GK

Physics

Economy & Finance

Geography

History

Chemistry

Science & Technology

Biology

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General English

This section measures command over English grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension. Check the syllabus for english section below:

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General English

Spotting Error

Para Jumble

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Sentence Improvement

Fill in the Blanks

Idiom & Phrase

Preposition

Synonyms & Antonyms

One-word Substitution

Active & Passive Voice

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

This section evaluates basic arithmetic, number sense, and data handling skills. Candidates can check the topics below:

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

Compound Interest & Simple Interest

Speed, Distance & Time

Profit & Loss

Mixture & Allegation

Discount

Ratio & Proportion

Average

LCM & HCF

Partnership

Percentages

Complementary Angles

Pipes & Cistern

Problem on Ages

Time & Work

Mensuration

Boat & Stream

Data Interpretation

Standard Trigonometric Identities

Bar Diagram & Pie Chart

Heights and Distances (Basic)

Histogram

Frequency Polygon

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Reasoning 

This section tests logical thinking, pattern recognition, and analytical reasoning through visual and verbal questions. The following are the topics of IB Security Assistant Reasoning section:

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Reasoning

Logical Venn Diagram

Paper Cutting & Folding

Embedded Figures

Arithmetic Reasoning

Series

Alphabet Test

Analogy

Blood Relation

Classification

Figure Formation & Analysis

Counting of Figures

Coding-Decoding

Mirror Image

Missing Number

Distance & Direction Test

Matrix

Cube & Dice

Water Image

Pattern Completion

Also Check:

IB ACIO Syllabus 2025

IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 for Tier II Descriptive Paper (Translation)

The Tier II exam for IB Security Assistant 2025 is a descriptive paper focused on testing candidates’ translation skills. It evaluates how well a candidate can convert a passage from English to the local language and vice versa.

Candidates will be required to translate a 500-word passage in both directions. The key areas assessed include:

  • Grammar accuracy

  • Language proficiency

  • Comprehension of both English and the regional language

Note: Tier II is qualifying in nature, but only those who pass this stage will be considered for the final merit list.

IB Security Assistant Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier I (CBT)

Candidates appearing for the IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025 must be familiar with the updated exam pattern to plan their preparation effectively. The Tier I stage is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions across five sections.

The following are the key gighlights of IB SA Tier I Exam Pattern 2025:

  • The exam will be conducted online and will last for 60 minutes (1 hour).

  • There are 5 sections in total, covering various topics.

  • The paper includes 100 objective-type questions.

  • Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Awareness

20

20

1 Hour (60 mins)

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Numerical/Analytical/Logical Reasoning

20

20

English Language

20

20

General Studies

20

20

Total

100

100

IB Security Assistant Tier II Exam Pattern 2025

The Tier II exam for the IB Security Assistant/Executive 2025 recruitment is a descriptive paper that evaluates a candidate’s translation abilities between English and the local language. It is a vital step toward final selection.

Paper

Details

Translation Test

One passage (500 words) to be translated from local language to English and vice versa

Type of Exam

Descriptive

Total Marks

50

Nature of Exam

Qualifying

Duration

1 Hour

Minimum Qualifying Marks

20 out of 50

IB Security Assistant Tier III Interview & Personality Test

The Tier III round is the final and one of the most important stages in the IB SA/Executive selection process. It involves a personal interview or personality test where the candidate is evaluated on the basis of the following criteria:

  • Presence of mind

  • Communication skills

  • General awareness

  • Confidence and overall personality

This stage carries 50 marks and plays an important role in the final selection. Candidates who qualify in Tier I and Tier III will be considered for recruitment. Final selection will also depend on document verification and medical fitness as per official guidelines.

Is There Negative Marking in IB SA Exam Pattern 2025?

Yes, the IB SA Exam Pattern 2025 includes a negative marking policy in the Tier I objective-type test. 0.25 marks (¼ mark) will be deducted from the total score for every incorrect answer.

This means candidates must answer carefully and avoid guessing, as incorrect responses can reduce their chances of qualifying. It is important to focus on strong topics, manage time wisely, and minimize errors to improve the overall score.


