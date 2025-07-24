IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025: Check SA Tier-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern Here

IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 4987 vacancies for the post of Security Assistant/Executive under the IB Recruitment 2025. This is an excellent chance for candidates who have passed Class 10 and are looking for a stable government job in the intelligence sector. Candidates must start their preparation early by understanding the latest IB Security Assistant syllabus and exam pattern for 2025 to crack the exam. This article provide complete selection process, detailed IB SA/Executive syllabus, updated exam pattern, and the marking scheme. IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 The IB Security Assistant syllabus 2025 is divided into three main stages: Tier I, Tier II, and the Interview round. Tier I is an online objective test for 100 marks. It includes questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, English, and General Studies. A negative marking of 0.25 is applied for each incorrect answer.

Tier II is a descriptive test that checks a candidate’s translation skills from English to the local language and vice versa. The final stage is the Interview or Personality Test, where communication, confidence, and presence of mind are evaluated. The final selection is based on the combined scores of Tier I and Tier III (Interview). However, only those who clear Tier II are shortlisted for the final merit list. IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates must understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern to succeed in the IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025. The recruitment process involves three stages, an objective test, a descriptive paper, and a personality test. Check the table below for an overview: Particulars Details Conducting Body Intelligence Bureau (IB) Post Name Security Assistant/Executive Total Vacancies 4987 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Selection Process Tier I, Tier II, Interview Negative Marking 0.25 marks deducted per wrong answer

IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 Candidates should must understand the detailed syllabus is the first and most important step to clear the IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025. The exam is conducted in two written stages, Tier I (Objective) and Tier II (Descriptive). Tier I includes General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies, while Tier II focuses on translation skills between English and a local language. Below is the section-wise IB SA Syllabus 2025 to guide candidates in their preparation. IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General Awareness & General Studies This section checks awareness of current events and basic knowledge from key subjects. It combines static GK and current affairs. Check the table below for syllabus: IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General Awareness & General Studies Current Affairs (Last 5–6 months) Indian Polity & Constitution Static GK Physics Economy & Finance Geography History Chemistry Science & Technology Biology

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General English This section measures command over English grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension. Check the syllabus for english section below: IB Security Assistant Syllabus for General English Spotting Error Para Jumble Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Sentence Improvement Fill in the Blanks Idiom & Phrase Preposition Synonyms & Antonyms One-word Substitution Active & Passive Voice IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude This section evaluates basic arithmetic, number sense, and data handling skills. Candidates can check the topics below: IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Compound Interest & Simple Interest Speed, Distance & Time Profit & Loss Mixture & Allegation Discount Ratio & Proportion Average LCM & HCF Partnership Percentages Complementary Angles Pipes & Cistern Problem on Ages Time & Work Mensuration Boat & Stream Data Interpretation Standard Trigonometric Identities Bar Diagram & Pie Chart Heights and Distances (Basic) Histogram Frequency Polygon

IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Reasoning This section tests logical thinking, pattern recognition, and analytical reasoning through visual and verbal questions. The following are the topics of IB Security Assistant Reasoning section: IB Security Assistant Syllabus for Reasoning Logical Venn Diagram Paper Cutting & Folding Embedded Figures Arithmetic Reasoning Series Alphabet Test Analogy Blood Relation Classification Figure Formation & Analysis Counting of Figures Coding-Decoding Mirror Image Missing Number Distance & Direction Test Matrix Cube & Dice Water Image Pattern Completion Also Check: IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 IB Security Assistant Syllabus 2025 for Tier II Descriptive Paper (Translation) The Tier II exam for IB Security Assistant 2025 is a descriptive paper focused on testing candidates’ translation skills. It evaluates how well a candidate can convert a passage from English to the local language and vice versa.

Candidates will be required to translate a 500-word passage in both directions. The key areas assessed include: Grammar accuracy

Language proficiency

Comprehension of both English and the regional language Note: Tier II is qualifying in nature, but only those who pass this stage will be considered for the final merit list. IB Security Assistant Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier I (CBT) Candidates appearing for the IB Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2025 must be familiar with the updated exam pattern to plan their preparation effectively. The Tier I stage is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions across five sections. The following are the key gighlights of IB SA Tier I Exam Pattern 2025: The exam will be conducted online and will last for 60 minutes (1 hour).

There are 5 sections in total, covering various topics.

The paper includes 100 objective-type questions.

Each correct answer carries 1 mark, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration General Awareness 20 20 1 Hour (60 mins) Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Numerical/Analytical/Logical Reasoning 20 20 English Language 20 20 General Studies 20 20 Total 100 100 IB Security Assistant Tier II Exam Pattern 2025 The Tier II exam for the IB Security Assistant/Executive 2025 recruitment is a descriptive paper that evaluates a candidate’s translation abilities between English and the local language. It is a vital step toward final selection. Paper Details Translation Test One passage (500 words) to be translated from local language to English and vice versa Type of Exam Descriptive Total Marks 50 Nature of Exam Qualifying Duration 1 Hour Minimum Qualifying Marks 20 out of 50

IB Security Assistant Tier III Interview & Personality Test The Tier III round is the final and one of the most important stages in the IB SA/Executive selection process. It involves a personal interview or personality test where the candidate is evaluated on the basis of the following criteria: Presence of mind

Communication skills

General awareness

Confidence and overall personality This stage carries 50 marks and plays an important role in the final selection. Candidates who qualify in Tier I and Tier III will be considered for recruitment. Final selection will also depend on document verification and medical fitness as per official guidelines. Is There Negative Marking in IB SA Exam Pattern 2025? Yes, the IB SA Exam Pattern 2025 includes a negative marking policy in the Tier I objective-type test. 0.25 marks (¼ mark) will be deducted from the total score for every incorrect answer.