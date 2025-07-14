IB ACIO Syllabus 2025: Check Subject Wise Topics and Exam Pattern for Grade 2 Executive

IB ACIO Syllabus 2025: IB ACIO Exam 2025 notification is expected to be released soon for Grade 2 Executive posts in the Intelligence Bureau. The recruitment process is managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It includes a written exam with Paper I and Paper II, followed by an interview. The IB ACIO Selection Process 2025 has three stages: Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III. The first two stages are written exams, while the final stage is a personal interview. Tier I is an objective-type test with sections on General Studies, General Awareness, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. It also includes a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each wrong answer. Tier II is a descriptive paper that tests writing skills through Essay Writing, English Comprehension, and Precis Writing. Candidates need to understand the IB ACIO Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 before preparing. This article will now cover the complete syllabus details for both Tiers along with the exam pattern to help candidates plan their preparation effectively.

IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 explains all the subjects and topics candidates must study for the exam. The syllabus has two parts: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 covers General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies. Tier 2 includes Essay Writing, English Comprehension, and Precis Writing. It is important for candidates to carefully review the IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 before starting their preparation. This helps them clearly understand what topics to focus on for the exam. IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise The IB ACIO Grade 2 Executive Exam 2025 is expected to be held this financial year. Candidates to understand the complete syllabus. It serves as a clear roadmap to focus their preparation effectively.

Candidates will find the detailed IB ACIO Tier 1 Syllabus 2025 for all subjects below. IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude This section tests your mathematical skills and numerical reasoning. Candidates must make sure to master the following topics: IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude Number systems Percentages LCM and HCF Ratios Mensuration Ration and Time Age Profit and Loss Time, Work and Distance Mensuration Averages Decimals Time and Work Fractions Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Computation of whole numbers Use of tables and graphs Decimals Ration and Proportion Interest Discount Geometry IB ACIO Current Affairs Syllabus The current affairs section evaluates your awareness of recent events and general knowledge. Candidates should read newspapers regularly and use updated resources to prepare well. The following key topics include:

Indian states and capitals

States and UTs of India and the World

Longest Rivers in India and the World

List of waterfalls

Longest bridges

Folk dances of different states

National symbols of India

National/official languages of India

List of high courts in India IB ACIO English Syllabus 2025 IB ACIO English section is often seen as one of the highest-scoring sections. It tests your understanding and fluency in English. Check IB ACIO Syllabus for English in the table below: IB ACIO Syllabus 2025 English Spellings Correction Active Passive Voice Synonyms and Antonyms Fill in the Blanks Phrases and Idioms Sentence Correction One word Substitution Reading Comprehension Error Spotting Sentence Rearrangement IB ACIO Syllabus for Reasoning This section assesses your logical thinking and problem-solving ability. The following topics included in IB ACIO Syllabus for Reasoning 2025:

IB ACIO Reasoning Syllabus 2025 Directions Input-Output Odd One Out Puzzles Order & Ranking Blood Relations Coding-Decoding Clock IB ACIO Syllabus for General Studies This section typically includes 20 questions covering these subjects. The following are the topics that are included in IB ACIO General Studies Syllabus. IB ACIO Syllabus General Studies 2025 History Physics Biology Current Affairs Science & Technology Static GK Indian Polity & Constitution Economy & Finance Geography Chemistry IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025 The IB ACIO Exam 2025 is conducted in three stages to shortlist the most suitable candidates. The first stage, Tier I, is an objective-type test. Tier II is a descriptive paper that evaluates your writing skills. Candidates who qualify both these stages are called for the Tier III interview round.

IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier I The Tier I exam is divided into five sections. You must answer 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark, within 60 minutes. This test checks your basic aptitude and awareness. Sections Total Questions Total Marks Time Limit General Awareness 20 20 60 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Analytical Ability 20 20 English Language 20 20 General Studies 20 20 Total 100 100 IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier II Tier II is a descriptive paper that tests your written communication. This stage includes essay writing, comprehension, and precis writing. Candidates will get 1 hour to complete this paper, which carries 50 marks in total. Sections Marks Essay Writing 30 Comprehension and Precis Writing 20 Total 50

IB ACIO Exam Pattern for Tier III The final stage, Tier III, is a personal interview. This round evaluates your personality, communication skills, and intelligence. The interview is worth 100 marks. IB ACIO 2025 Final Merit List The IB ACIO 2025 recruitment process is carried out in three main stages: Tier-I (objective exam), Tier-II (descriptive paper), and Tier-III (interview). Candidates need to clear each round to move to the next. The final merit list is prepared by combining scores from all three stages, followed by document checks and a medical test. Stage 1: Tier-I – Objective Exam

This is the first step of the selection process. It’s an MCQ-based test conducted in five cities that the candidate selects while applying. Any answer marked “Mark for Review” will not be evaluated. Candidates can check minumum qualifying marks below:

General (UR) – 35 marks

OBC – 34 marks

SC/ST – 33 marks

EWS – 35 marks Ex-servicemen are evaluated under their respective category cut-offs. Candidates are shortlisted based on normalized scores in Tier-I. Around 10 times the number of total vacancies will move forward to Tier-II. Stage 2: Tier-II – Descriptive Paper

Tier-II is a written and descriptive exam. Candidates must score at least 33% (17 out of 50) to qualify for the final interview round. The scores of Tier-I and Tier-II are combined after tier 2. The top 5 times the number of vacancies are shortlisted for the interview. Final Merit List for IB ACIO 2025

The final merit list is based on total marks scored in all three stages: Tier-I (Objective)

Tier-II (Descriptive)

Tier-III (Interview) Only those who clear document verification and medical fitness tests will be considered for final selection.