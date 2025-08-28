India Sports Day 2025: What are the Upcoming Sports Events in India 2025 - 2026? Check Complete List Here

India celebrates National Sports Day every year on August 29. It marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The day honours his legacy and promotes the importance of sports and fitness.

In 2025, the theme is "Sport to Promote Peaceful Societies". It highlights how sports can bring people together and build unity.

This year, the celebration will take place over three days, from August 29 to 31. Events will be held across schools, colleges, and communities. People are encouraged to engage in at least one hour of physical activity daily.

India's sports calendar for 2025 is packed with exciting events. Major tournaments include the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, the Men's Asia Cup Hockey, the World Para Athletics Championships, and the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships.