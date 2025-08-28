India Sports Day 2025: What are the Upcoming Sports Events in India 2025 - 2026? Check Complete List Here

India celebrates National Sports Day every year on August 29. It marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The day honours his legacy and promotes the importance of sports and fitness.
In 2025, the theme is "Sport to Promote Peaceful Societies". It highlights how sports can bring people together and build unity.
This year, the celebration will take place over three days, from August 29 to 31. Events will be held across schools, colleges, and communities. People are encouraged to engage in at least one hour of physical activity daily.
India's sports calendar for 2025 is packed with exciting events. Major tournaments include the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, the Men's Asia Cup Hockey, the World Para Athletics Championships, and the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships.
These events will take place in cities like Bengaluru, Rajgir, New Delhi, and Guwahati. India is ready to showcase its growing strength in global sports.
List Of The Upcoming Sports Events In India In 2025
According to Olympics.com, here's the complete list of the upcoming sports events happening in India:
|
Event
|
Sport
|
Location
|
Dates
|
Ireland Women's tour of India
|
Cricket
|
Various
|
January 10-15
|
Kho Kho World Cup
|
Kho Kho
|
New Delhi
|
January 13-19
|
India Open
|
Badminton
|
New Delhi
|
January 14-19
|
Mumbai Marathon
|
Athletics
|
Mumbai
|
January 19
|
Khelo India Winter Games
|
Multiple
|
Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir
|
January 23 - February 25
|
England tour of India
|
Cricket
|
Various
|
January 22 - February 12
|
National Games
|
Multiple
|
Uttarakhand
|
January 28 - February 14
|
Davis Cup World Group I play-offs
|
Tennis
|
New Delhi
|
February 1-2
|
Chennai Open
|
Tennis
|
Chennai
|
February 3-9
|
Delhi Open
|
Tennis
|
New Delhi
|
February 10-16
|
FIH Pro League
|
Hockey
|
Bhubaneswar
|
February 15-25
|
Pune Challenger
|
Tennis
|
Pune
|
February 17-23
|
Women's Premier League
|
Cricket
|
Various
|
February 21 - March 16
|
Bengaluru Open
|
Tennis
|
Bengaluru
|
February 24 - March 2
|
WTT Youth Contender Vadodara
|
Table Tennis
|
Vadodara
|
February 26 - March 1
|
World Para Athletics Grand Prix
|
Athletics
|
New Delhi
|
March 11-13
|
Indian Premier League
|
Cricket
|
Various
|
TBD
|
WTT Star Contender
|
Table Tennis
|
Chennai
|
March 25-30
|
Indian Open
|
Golf
|
New Delhi
|
March 27-30
|
Khelo India Youth Games and Para Games
|
Multiple
|
Bihar
|
April
|
First Indian Open World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour
|
Athletics
|
Bhubaneswar
|
August 10
|
Men's Asia Cup
|
Hockey
|
Rajgir
|
August 27 - September 7
|
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
|
Cricket
|
Various
|
August - September
|
ISSF Junior World
|
Shooting
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
World Para Athletics Championships
|
Athletics
|
New Delhi
|
September 26 - October 5
|
BWF World Junior Championships
|
Badminton
|
Guwahati
|
October 6-19
|
ITTF-ATTU Asian Teams Championships
|
Table Tennis
|
TBD
|
October 11-15
|
World Boxing Cup Final
|
Boxing
|
New Delhi
|
November
|
Syed Modi India International
|
Badminton
|
Lucknow
|
November 25-30
|
Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup
|
Hockey
|
TBD
|
December
|
WSF World Cup
|
Squash
|
Chennai
|
December 9-14
Key Upcoming Sports Events in India from August to December 2025
Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the major sporting events scheduled to take place across India from August to December 2025.
|
Event Name
|
Sport
|
Location
|
Dates (2025)
|
First Indian Open (World Athletics Tour)
|
Athletics
|
Bhubaneswar
|
August 10
|
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12
|
Kabaddi
|
Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi
|
August 29 – October
|
Men's Asia Cup
|
Hockey
|
Rajgir
|
September
|
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
|
Cricket
|
Bangalore, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai
|
September 30 – November 2
|
ISSF Junior World Cup
|
Shooting
|
New Delhi
|
September 24 – October 2
|
World Para Athletics Championships
|
Athletics
|
New Delhi
|
September 27 – October 5
|
BWF World Junior Championships
|
Badminton
|
Guwahati
|
October 6–19
|
ITTF-ATTU Asian Teams Championships
|
Table Tennis
|
TBD
|
October 10–15
|
World Boxing Cup Final
|
Boxing
|
New Delhi
|
November
|
Syed Modi India International
|
Badminton
|
Lucknow
|
November 25–30
|
Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup
|
Hockey
|
Chennai and Madurai
|
November 28 – December 10
|
WSF World Cup
|
Squash
|
Chennai
|
December 9–14
Conclusion
National Sports Day 2025 will be celebrated with a special focus on unity and health. The official theme for the year is "Sport to Promote Peaceful and Inclusive Societies".
This theme highlights how sports can bring people from different backgrounds together. It shows that sports have the power to break down barriers. They teach us the importance of teamwork and respect for others.
The celebration is a big part of the government's Fit India Mission. The goal is to make fitness a way of life for everyone. This year, the celebrations will be held over three days, from August 29 to 31. This gives more people the opportunity to participate.
A key part of the event is the call for everyone to spend "One Hour on the Playground." This can be for any physical activity, from a simple walk to a game of cricket.
