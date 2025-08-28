India Sports Day 2025: What are the Upcoming Sports Events in India 2025 - 2026? Check Complete List Here

GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
Aug 28, 2025, 19:52 IST

India's sports calendar for 2025–2026 is packed with major international and national events. Highlights include the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, the Men's Asia Cup Hockey, the World Para Athletics Championships, and the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships. Cities like New Delhi, Guwahati, Rajgir, and Chennai will host these exciting tournaments. Alongside cricket, tennis, athletics, and squash, other sports will also shine.

India celebrates National Sports Day every year on August 29. It marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The day honours his legacy and promotes the importance of sports and fitness. 

In 2025, the theme is "Sport to Promote Peaceful Societies". It highlights how sports can bring people together and build unity.

This year, the celebration will take place over three days, from August 29 to 31. Events will be held across schools, colleges, and communities. People are encouraged to engage in at least one hour of physical activity daily.

India's sports calendar for 2025 is packed with exciting events. Major tournaments include the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, the Men's Asia Cup Hockey, the World Para Athletics Championships, and the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships. 

These events will take place in cities like Bengaluru, Rajgir, New Delhi, and Guwahati. India is ready to showcase its growing strength in global sports.

List Of The Upcoming Sports Events In India In 2025

According to Olympics.com, here's the complete list of the upcoming sports events happening in India:

Event

Sport

Location

Dates

Ireland Women's tour of India

Cricket

Various

January 10-15

Kho Kho World Cup

Kho Kho

New Delhi

January 13-19

India Open

Badminton

New Delhi

January 14-19

Mumbai Marathon

Athletics

Mumbai

January 19

Khelo India Winter Games

Multiple

Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

January 23 - February 25

England tour of India

Cricket

Various

January 22 - February 12

National Games

Multiple

Uttarakhand

January 28 - February 14

Davis Cup World Group I play-offs

Tennis

New Delhi

February 1-2

Chennai Open

Tennis

Chennai

February 3-9

Delhi Open

Tennis

New Delhi

February 10-16

FIH Pro League

Hockey

Bhubaneswar

February 15-25

Pune Challenger

Tennis

Pune

February 17-23

Women's Premier League

Cricket

Various

February 21 - March 16

Bengaluru Open

Tennis

Bengaluru

February 24 - March 2

WTT Youth Contender Vadodara

Table Tennis

Vadodara

February 26 - March 1

World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Athletics

New Delhi

March 11-13

Indian Premier League

Cricket

Various

TBD

WTT Star Contender

Table Tennis

Chennai

March 25-30

Indian Open

Golf

New Delhi

March 27-30

Khelo India Youth Games and Para Games

Multiple

Bihar

April

First Indian Open World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour

Athletics

Bhubaneswar

August 10

Men's Asia Cup

Hockey

Rajgir

August 27 - September 7

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Cricket

Various

August - September

ISSF Junior World

Shooting

TBD

TBD

World Para Athletics Championships

Athletics

New Delhi

September 26 - October 5

BWF World Junior Championships

Badminton

Guwahati

October 6-19

ITTF-ATTU Asian Teams Championships

Table Tennis

TBD

October 11-15

World Boxing Cup Final

Boxing

New Delhi

November

Syed Modi India International

Badminton

Lucknow

November 25-30

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup

Hockey

TBD

December

WSF World Cup

Squash

Chennai

December 9-14

Key Upcoming Sports Events in India from August to December 2025

Here's a month-by-month breakdown of the major sporting events scheduled to take place across India from August to December 2025.

Event Name

Sport

Location

Dates (2025)

First Indian Open (World Athletics Tour)

Athletics

Bhubaneswar

August 10

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Kabaddi

Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi

August 29 – October

Men's Asia Cup

Hockey

Rajgir

September

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Cricket

Bangalore, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai

September 30 – November 2

ISSF Junior World Cup

Shooting

New Delhi

September 24 – October 2

World Para Athletics Championships

Athletics

New Delhi

September 27 – October 5

BWF World Junior Championships

Badminton

Guwahati

October 6–19

ITTF-ATTU Asian Teams Championships

Table Tennis

TBD

October 10–15

World Boxing Cup Final

Boxing

New Delhi

November

Syed Modi India International

Badminton

Lucknow

November 25–30

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup

Hockey

Chennai and Madurai

November 28 – December 10

WSF World Cup

Squash

Chennai

December 9–14

Conclusion

National Sports Day 2025 will be celebrated with a special focus on unity and health. The official theme for the year is "Sport to Promote Peaceful and Inclusive Societies". 

This theme highlights how sports can bring people from different backgrounds together. It shows that sports have the power to break down barriers. They teach us the importance of teamwork and respect for others.

The celebration is a big part of the government's Fit India Mission. The goal is to make fitness a way of life for everyone. This year, the celebrations will be held over three days, from August 29 to 31. This gives more people the opportunity to participate. 

A key part of the event is the call for everyone to spend "One Hour on the Playground." This can be for any physical activity, from a simple walk to a game of cricket.

