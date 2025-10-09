NEET PG 2025: Result Cancelled For 13 Candidates, NBEMS Releases List of Ineligible Candidates

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the NEET PG Result 2025 for 22 candidates. The board has released a list of ineligible students, out of a total of 22 students, 13 have been disqualified from 2025, 3 from 2024, 4 from 2023, and one each from 2022 and 2021.

The NEET PG cancelled result list PDF has been released by authorities. This list includes the roll number, name, NEET PG result status, session, and reason for disqualification for each candidate. The board has announced that severe action will be taken against any debarred candidate who presents their result/scorecard for the purpose of employment, registration, counseling, or admission to postgraduate courses.

NEET PG Result - List of Disqualified Candidates