NEET PG 2025: Result Cancelled For 13 Candidates, NBEMS Releases List of Ineligible Candidates

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 9, 2025, 19:45 IST

NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS has cancelled the NEET PG 2025 results for 22 ineligible candidates, releasing a list including roll number, name, status, session, and disqualification reason.

NBEMS has cancelled the NEET PG Result 2025 of 22 candidates.
Key Points

  • The board has released a list carrying the details and disqualification reason.
  • Candidates can check the list of 22 students across the years 2021-25.

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the NEET PG Result 2025 for 22 candidates. The board has released a list of ineligible students, out of a total of 22 students, 13 have been disqualified from 2025, 3 from 2024, 4 from 2023, and one each from 2022 and 2021. 

The NEET PG cancelled result list PDF has been released by authorities. This list includes the roll number, name, NEET PG result status, session, and reason for disqualification for each candidate. The board has announced that severe action will be taken against any debarred candidate who presents their result/scorecard for the purpose of employment, registration, counseling, or admission to postgraduate courses.

NEET PG Result - List of Disqualified Candidates

How to view NEET PG 2025 List of Debarred Candidates? 

Candidates who want to view the list of debarred candidates from NEET PG Result 2025 can follow the mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on 'NEET PG' link from 'Examination' section
  3. Press on 'Result'
  4. Select on 'Cancellation of result for NEET-PG' list
  5. Check the PDF 

