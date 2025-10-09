RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
How many “8s” are there in this Inverted “B” Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series?

By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 9, 2025, 23:03 IST

Test your IQ and observation skills with this Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Optical Illusion! Can you spot all the hidden “8s” among the inverted “B”s in this repeating unintelligible series within 7 seconds? Only 1% with 140+ IQ and hawk-eye vision can solve this viral brain teaser challenge!

Spot the “8s” Among the Inverted “B”s in this Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series
A brain teaser is a short, playful puzzle designed to challenge your mind and elicit a smile. It could be a riddle, a tricky question, a visual illusion, or a logic twist that nudges you to think beyond the obvious. Instead of raw memorisation, it asks you to pause, notice patterns, question assumptions, and try alternate paths. 

Sometimes the answer is simple, but hidden behind clever wording or an unexpected angle. The real joy isn’t just solving it—it’s the little aha moment when the pieces suddenly click. 

Regularly tackling brain teasers can sharpen focus, boost creativity, and build patience, all while giving your brain a fun, low-pressure workout. 

Share them with friends to spark conversation, friendly, curious competition, and laughter.

Are you ready for this brain teaser test? Today’s brain teaser is cleverly designed to test your perception and observation skills. The image appears to be a series pattern in the close box format, in which you can easily see the inverted repeating pattern series of “B”.

The challenge is to find out the “8s” among the inverted Repeating Series of “B”, which is an Unintelligible Brain Teaser Series test.

Can you prove you have an IQ level of 140 or higher with 20/20 vision? This “B” inverted repeating series optical illusion can only be solved by 1%, and those who can use their Detective-Attention With Hawk–Eye Vision. 

They may be able to find out the correct number of “8s” in this Inverted “B” Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series.

Are You?

how many 8s are there-que

Source: Pinterest

At first glance, this Alphabetical optical illusion appears to be in an inverted repeating series of “B”. But in this inverted repeating pattern of “B”, there is a hidden many “8” in this Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series.

Your challenge? Use your Cognitive-eye vision to spot the “8s” Among the Inverted “B”s in this Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series without scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, could you find how many “8s” are there in this Inverted “B” Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series in 7 seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found how many “8s” are in this Inverted “B” Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series in 7 seconds. 

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find how many “8s” are in this Inverted “B” Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series: How many “8s” are there in this Inverted “B”?

So, are you excited to know how many “8s” are there in this Inverted “B” Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now start again to count the total number of “8s”; so, there are a total of 14 “8s.”

Still not found, look down in the image, it has been circled.

how many 8s are there-sol

Source: Pinterest 

So, now you all know how many “8s” are in this Inverted “B” Viral Alphabetical Brain-Confusing Repeating Unintelligible Series, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

