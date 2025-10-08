UGC NET December 2025 Notification OUT
Even 99% failed to Find Out Another Car Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo

By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 8, 2025, 11:37 IST

Only 1% can find another car besides the Yellow Van in this mind-bending Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo. Test your eagle-eye vision, sharp IQ, and observation skills in this viral brain teaser challenge. Spot the hidden car within 7 seconds and prove your 140+ IQ level now!

An optical illusion is a visual phenomenon where our perception of thinking about an image differs from objective reality. This image is seen as an optical illusion photo demonstrating impressive craftsmanship and perspective, where the arrangement of the lines in the image is seen as a wavy black-and-white pattern that tricks the brain into perceiving motion or depth, even though the image is static and flat. 

These optical illusions occur due to the brain's attempt to interpret complex patterns, contrast, and spatial arrangements. Our visual system uses context clues, edge detection, and assumptions about lighting and depth, which can lead to misinterpretations. 

Are you ready for this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo test? Okay, in today’s optical illusion, it is a cleverly designed demonstration of impressive craftsmanship. It appears to be a scale model van. 

So, can you prove you have a 163+ IQ level with Ultra-HD Eye vision? Then Find Out Another Car Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo—within just 7 seconds!

Even 99% failed to Find Out Another Car Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo 

find the another car

Source: reddit/confusing_perspective

So, are you ready to take the challenge of the optical illusion? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. 

This image shows a bright yellow van with a brown and orange artistic design on its side, parked on a paved surface beneath a large tree. The van features chrome bumpers, mirrors, and a classic grille, resembling an old Chevrolet model.

At first glance, it appears to be a full-sized vehicle, but on closer inspection, it’s actually a highly detailed miniature model. 

The proportions, reflections, and the surrounding textures (like the tree roots and pavement) reveal that this is a scale model van, photographed in a way that makes it look realistic.

It’s a clever optical illusion photo demonstrating impressive craftsmanship and perspective. Even 99% failed to Find Out Another Car Other than the Yellow Van.

So, the challenge is to find another Car Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo. 

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 140+ IQ level, try to find out Another Car Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo in 7 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted another Car Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo in 7 seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to spot another Car Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: Where is the other car hidden, Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo ?

So, are you excited to know where the other car is hidden, Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the right side of the image, there is another car in grey colour. There you can see the windshield wiper on the window of another car. 

And the tree is a few meters away from the real car, and it looks like the van is right next to the scale tree. You don't doubt the tree's realness, so therefore the van is also real for you.

Still have not found another car. Look at the image given below.

find the another car-sol

Source: reddit/confusing_perspective

So, now you all know where the other car is hidden, Other than the Yellow Van in this Miniature Model Optical Illusion Photo, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

