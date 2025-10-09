Karnataka SSLC Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF

KSEAB Class 10 Syllabus 2026: Understanding the syllabus is the cornerstone of effective exam preparation. It provides clarity on the topics to be studied, the weightage of each section, and the overall structure of the examination. For students aiming to excel in the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) exams, familiarizing themselves with the syllabus is crucial. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the official syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year soon. However, it's anticipated that the board will retain the previous year's syllabus.

In this article, we provide a comprehensive overview of the subject-wise syllabus and marking scheme to assist students in planning their studies effectively.

Note: The article will be updated with the latest official syllabus once it is released by KSEAB.