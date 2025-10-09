Karnataka SSLC Syllabus 2025-2026: Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF

KSEAB Class 10 Syllabus 2026: Understanding the syllabus is the cornerstone of effective exam preparation. It provides clarity on the topics to be studied, the weightage of each section, and the overall structure of the examination. For students aiming to excel in the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) exams, familiarizing themselves with the syllabus is crucial. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the official syllabus for the 2025–26 academic year soon. However, it's anticipated that the board will retain the previous year's syllabus.
In this article, we provide a comprehensive overview of the subject-wise syllabus and marking scheme to assist students in planning their studies effectively.
Note: The article will be updated with the latest official syllabus once it is released by KSEAB.
Also Check: Karnataka SSLC Tentative Exam Time Table 2026
Overview of the Karnataka SSLC Exam Structure
The Karnataka SSLC examination comprises six subjects:
- First Language (Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi)
- Second Language (Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi)
- Third Language (Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi)
- Mathematics
- Science
- Social Science
Each subject is evaluated for 100 marks, in which theory is assessed for 80 marks and rst 20 marks are kept for project work/practical.
Karnataka SSLC Mathematics Syllabus 2025–26
The Mathematics syllabus for Class 10 includes topics from Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Statistics. Students should focus on chapters with higher marks and internal choice questions to maximize their scores.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
Arithmetic Progressions*
|
6
|
Triangles*
|
8
|
Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables*
|
8
|
Circles*
|
4
|
Areas Related to Circles
|
3
|
Constructions
|
5
|
Coordinate Geometry*
|
5
|
Real Numbers*
|
4
|
Polynomials*
|
6
|
Quadratic Equations*
|
6
|
Introduction to Trigonometry*
|
5
|
Some Applications of Trigonometry*
|
4
|
Statistics*
|
6
|
Probability
|
3
|
Surface Areas and Volumes*
|
7
Chapters marked with an asterisk (*) have internal choice questions in the exam.
Karnataka SSLC Science Syllabus 2025–26
The Science syllabus covers Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, emphasizing conceptual understanding and practical applications. Students should focus on high-weightage chapters like Electricity, Light, and Chemical Reactions.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
Chemical Reactions and Equations
|
4
|
Acids, Bases and Salts
|
6
|
Metals and Non-Metals
|
6
|
Life Processes
|
6
|
Control and Coordination
|
5
|
Electricity
|
7
|
Magnetic Effects of Electric Current
|
6
|
Our Environment
|
2
|
Carbon and its Compounds
|
6
|
Periodic Classification of Elements
|
3
|
How do Organisms Reproduce
|
5
|
Heredity and Evolution
|
6
|
Light: Reflection and Refraction
|
7
|
The Human Eye and the Colourful World
|
5
|
Sources of Energy
|
3
|
Sustainable Management of Natural Resources
|
3
Karnataka SSLC Social Science Syllabus 2025–26
The Social Science syllabus includes History, Political Science, Sociology, Geography, Economics, and Business Studies. Understanding key events, concepts, and processes is essential for scoring well.
History
This section covers India’s past from European arrival to post-independence developments.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
Advent of Europeans To India
|
2
|
The Extension of the British Rule
|
2
|
The Impact of British Rule in India
|
3
|
Opposition to British Rule in Karnataka
|
2
|
Social and Religious Reformation Movements
|
2
|
The First War of Indian Independence (1857)
|
3
|
Freedom Movement
|
2
|
Era of Gandhi and National Movement
|
4
|
Post Independent India
|
2
|
Political Developments of 20th Century
|
3
Political Science
This section emphasizes India’s governance, foreign policy, and role in global affairs.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
The Problems of India and Their Solutions
|
2
|
Indian Foreign Policy
|
2
|
India’s Relationship with Other Countries
|
2
|
Global Problems and India’s Role
|
2
|
International Institutions
|
2
Sociology
Sociology introduces students to social structure, labor, movements, and societal issues.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
Social Stratification
|
2
|
Labour
|
2
|
Social Movements
|
2
|
Social Problems
|
2
Geography
Geography helps students understand India’s physical features, resources, and development challenges.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
Indian Position and Extension
|
1
|
Indian Physiography
|
2
|
Indian Climate
|
2
|
Indian Soils
|
1
|
Indian Forest Resources
|
2
|
Indian Water Resources
|
2
|
Indian Land Resources
|
2
|
Indian Power and Mineral Resources
|
2
|
Indian Transport and Communication
|
3
|
Indian Industries
|
2
|
Indian Natural Disasters
|
2
|
Indian Population
|
2
Economics
Economics covers India’s development, rural economy, money, and finance.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
Development
|
2
|
Rural Development
|
1
|
Money and Credit
|
2
|
Public Finance and Budget
|
2
Business Studies
Business Studies focuses on banking, entrepreneurship, globalization, and consumer protection.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
Bank Transactions
|
2
|
Entrepreneurship
|
1
|
Globalisation of Business
|
2
|
Consumer Education and Protection
|
2
How to Download Karnataka SSLC Syllabus PDF
Students can check and download the official syllabus PDF from the KSEAB website once released: kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Using the PDF, students can plan their exam preparation strategically and cover all important chapters efficiently.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2026: Tips for Exam Preparation
Effective preparation is not just about studying hard, but also studying smart. Following a structured approach can help you cover the syllabus efficiently and boost your confidence before exams.
- Study Chapter-Wise: Begin with high-weightage chapters in each subject to maximize your scoring potential.
- Prioritize Weak Areas: Identify topics where you struggle and dedicate extra time to strengthen them.
- Practice Maths and Science Questions: Solve previous years’ question papers and sample papers to get familiar with the exam pattern.
- Revise Regularly: Make short notes and mind maps for quick and effective revision.
- Time Management: Allocate study hours based on subject difficulty and your proficiency.
- Mock Tests: Simulate exam conditions to improve speed, accuracy, and confidence.
- Use Syllabus as a Guide: Stick to the prescribed syllabus to avoid wasting time on irrelevant topics.
- Revise Formulas and Key Points: Keep a separate sheet for quick access to important formulas and facts.
- Track Your Progress: Regularly evaluate your preparation using quizzes or practice tests.
Knowing the syllabus is the first step in a strategic preparation plan. By reviewing the Karnataka SSLC syllabus 2025–26 for all subjects, students can organize their studies, focus on important chapters, and maximize their scores. Keep visiting the KSEAB official website for the release of the official syllabus PDF and other exam notifications.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation