Only 1% with 20/20 Vision can spot the Odd Car in 4 Seconds!

Visual illusions are images that play tricks with our eyes and brain. These puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills. Visual illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brains process complex visual information. Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. Visual Illusion: Find the Odd Car Visual illusions test your ability to observe things minutely.

Today’s visual illusion puzzle is one such challenge where your visual skills will be put to the test. In the picture shared above, a grid full of blue sedan cars can be seen. While all of them appear to be similar, they are not. One of the cars in the image is different from the others. Can you find the odd car in the picture in 4 seconds? Your time starts now! As simple as it looks, it isn’t that easy. Pay close attention to the image to find subtle clues; look carefully. You should possess a keen focus and a high level of intelligence to find the car that looks different from the others. If you managed to find the odd car, then you must be among the 1% of people with 20/20 vision. Have you found the odd car? Hurry up! Not much time left. Two… One…. And... Time’s up. How many of you have found the odd car in the picture within the time limit?