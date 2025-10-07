Brain Teaser: You have hawk eyes if you can find 'FAN' in 5 seconds!

Brain teasers are one of the most in-demand puzzle challenges on the web. These are simple images that test the limits of your brain. By engaging the brain and eyes, these puzzles serve as an excellent medium for improving attention span and boosting critical thinking skills.
Brain teasers can be presented in various forms, including math puzzles, simple pictures that challenge readers to find a hidden object or mistake, and odd one out puzzles where one item is different from the rest.
Brain teasers require you to pay attention to the problem to find a solution. These puzzles test your intelligence as well as your attention to detail.
Let’s test your visual acuity with this brain teaser picture puzzle now!
Brain Teaser: Find the word “FAN”
In the picture shared above, readers can see a grid filled with the word 'CAN'.
Hiding in this repeating sequence of 'CAN' is the word 'FAN'.
Your challenge is to find the word 'FAN' in 5 seconds.
This brain teaser challenge will require you to focus really hard to solve it.
Your time starts now!
While all of the words appear to be similar, they are not.
This is a classic case of fooling our brains and eyes. It so happens that our brains are hardwired to process information faster, and in doing so, they often suffer from inconsistencies.
This effect is more pronounced when our brain is inundated with a deluge of repeating patterns; it becomes overwhelming for the brain to process such information correctly, and in that case, it resorts to filling in information that may not be entirely accurate.
You must possess a keen focus and a high level of intelligence to find the word FAN in 5 seconds.
If you manage to do it, you really have hawk-like vision.
Pay close attention to the image to find subtle clues; look carefully.
Experts suggest that individuals who can solve these types of brain teasers possess a high IQ, sharp reasoning, and excellent problem-solving skills.
Have you found the word “FAN”?
Hurry up!
Not much time left.
Two…
One….
And...
Time’s over now!
How many of you have solved the brain teaser within the allotted time limit?
Congratulations to those hawk-eyed readers who were able to spot the word 'FAN' in such a short time.
You guys have a high level of visual acuity.
Those who couldn’t complete the challenge can check out the answer below.
Brain Teaser: Solution
The word 'FAN' can be spotted in the seventh row and the second column.
Have you spotted it now?
If you enjoyed this brain teaser challenge, make sure to share it with your friends, family, and coworkers to see who provides the fastest response.
Also, check out some really cool challenges curated specially for you from our recommended section below.
