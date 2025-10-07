Brain Teaser: You have hawk eyes if you can find 'FAN' in 5 seconds!

Brain teasers are one of the most in-demand puzzle challenges on the web. These are simple images that test the limits of your brain. By engaging the brain and eyes, these puzzles serve as an excellent medium for improving attention span and boosting critical thinking skills. Brain teasers can be presented in various forms, including math puzzles, simple pictures that challenge readers to find a hidden object or mistake, and odd one out puzzles where one item is different from the rest. Brain teasers require you to pay attention to the problem to find a solution. These puzzles test your intelligence as well as your attention to detail. Let’s test your visual acuity with this brain teaser picture puzzle now! Visual Illusion: Only 1% with Eagle Eyes Can Spot the Cheetah in 7 Seconds! Brain Teaser: Find the word “FAN”

In the picture shared above, readers can see a grid filled with the word 'CAN'. Hiding in this repeating sequence of 'CAN' is the word 'FAN'. Your challenge is to find the word 'FAN' in 5 seconds. This brain teaser challenge will require you to focus really hard to solve it. Your time starts now! While all of the words appear to be similar, they are not. This is a classic case of fooling our brains and eyes. It so happens that our brains are hardwired to process information faster, and in doing so, they often suffer from inconsistencies. This effect is more pronounced when our brain is inundated with a deluge of repeating patterns; it becomes overwhelming for the brain to process such information correctly, and in that case, it resorts to filling in information that may not be entirely accurate. You must possess a keen focus and a high level of intelligence to find the word FAN in 5 seconds.