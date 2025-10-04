Visual Illusion: Find 87 in 7 seconds. 97% will fail!

Visual illusions are images that play tricks with our eyes and brain. These puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills. Visual illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals.
Do you want to test your visual acuity?
Go ahead and attempt this visual illusion puzzle now!
The solution to this puzzle will be presented at the end of the article, allowing readers to tally their answers.
Some tips are shared below to help you navigate the puzzle challenge more effectively.
Check them out!
You've 20/20 Vision If You Can Spot Two Hidden Cats in this Vintage Optical Illusion in 11 Seconds!
Tips for Finding the Hidden Number
Focus is the key
Solving visual puzzle challenges requires you to focus on every part of the image separately.
Change the way you look at the image
When you find it difficult to solve the puzzle, try changing your approach by looking at the picture from a different angle, turning it upside down, or rotating it.
Look for the Unusual
These puzzles contain hidden numbers/objects placed in areas where your mind will least expect them to be present.
Now, follow these tips and see if you can find the hidden number and complete the challenge.
Visual Illusion: Find 87
At first glance, you can see a grid full of numbers 78.
But there is one exception.
The exception is the number 87, and the challenge for you is to find the number 87 in 7 seconds to win this puzzle challenge.
Can you solve this viral visual illusion challenge within the time limit?
Let’s find out.
Your time starts now!
Check the image shared above carefully.
Readers with the sharpest eyes can find the hidden number faster than those with average-level observation skills.
Hurry up!
Time is running out for you.
The more you practice these types of puzzles, the sharper your mind becomes.
Look at the image one final time; try to look at the variations in the spellings.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
How many of you HAVE spotted the number 87?
Congratulations if you are among the selected few who have completed the visual illusion challenge within the time limit; you have the sharpest eyes.
Those who couldn’t find the hidden number 87 can check the solution provided below.
Optical Illusion Personality Test: The first thing you see reveals the deepest desires in your life
Visual Illusion: Solution
The number 87 can be spotted in the 14th column of the number grid.
Have you spotted it now?
If you enjoyed solving this puzzle, please share it with your friends, family, or coworkers and see who can ace the challenge in record time.
Also, if you want to give your brain some more challenging tasks, then do check out other interesting puzzle challenges shared below.
Recommended Reading
Only 1% of people with 6/6 vision can spot "TALL" in 9 seconds!
Word Puzzle: Only the smartest can find the hidden word in 10 seconds!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation