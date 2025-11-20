This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 20 November

Every day carries its own slice of history, full of change, challenge, and triple-point turning moments. So what exactly happened on November 20 that warrants a note? On this day: in 1910, Francisco I. Madero issued the Plan de San Luis Potosí, which sparked the Great Mexican Revolution. In 1985, Microsoft Windows 1.0, the company's first graphical operating system, was released. And in 1998, the first module of the International Space Station, "Zarya," was launched. In this article, we'll travel through the key moments of November 20 across politics, science, and everyday life.

What Happened On This Day—November 20?

Here's what happened in history on November 20:

1945 – Nuremberg Trials Begin