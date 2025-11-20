This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 20 November

Every day carries its own slice of history, full of change, challenge, and triple-point turning moments. So what exactly happened on November 20 that warrants a note? On this day: in 1910, Francisco I. Madero issued the Plan de San Luis Potosí, which sparked the Great Mexican Revolution. In 1985, Microsoft Windows 1.0, the company's first graphical operating system, was released. And in 1998, the first module of the International Space Station, "Zarya," was launched. In this article, we'll travel through the key moments of November 20 across politics, science, and everyday life.
What Happened On This Day—November 20?
Here's what happened in history on November 20:
1945 – Nuremberg Trials Begin
- On November 20, 1945, the Nuremberg Trials opened in Germany after World War II.
- Top Nazi leaders were brought to court for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
- The trials marked the first time that world leaders were legally held responsible for such acts.
- They helped shape modern international law.
- Many defendants were later sentenced to death or long prison terms.
1820 – Whaling Ship Essex Sunk by Sperm Whale
- On November 20, 1820, the American whaling ship Essex was attacked by an enraged sperm whale in the Pacific Ocean.
- The whale rammed the ship twice, sinking it.
- The crew escaped in small boats and suffered extreme hunger and exposure.
- Some survivors later described acts of cannibalism.
- The story later inspired Herman Melville's Moby-Dick.
1835 – New York Committee of Vigilance Founded
- On November 20, 1835, abolitionist David Ruggles founded the New York Committee of Vigilance.
- It protected free Black citizens and escaped enslaved people from kidnappers.
- The group fought against unjust arrests and racial violence.
- It worked to secure fundamental rights for people of colour in New York City.
- Ruggles became a key figure in early abolitionist efforts.
1866 – Pierre Lallement Patents the Pedal Bicycle
- On November 20, 1866, Pierre Lallement received a U.S. patent for the first pedal-powered bicycle.
- His design placed pedals directly on the front wheel.
- It became the foundation for the modern bicycle.
- Lallement gained little recognition during his life.
- His invention remains one of the most critical advances in personal transport.
1903 – Tom Horn Hanged in Wyoming
- On November 20, 1903, hired gun Tom Horn was executed for the murder of 14-year-old Willie Nickell.
- Horn had confessed while drunk, raising doubts about the case.
- Some historians believe he may have been innocent.
- The jury relied mainly on his disputed confession.
- His hanging remains one of the Old West's most debated events.
1917 – British Tanks Attack at Cambrai
- On November 20, 1917, British forces launched a surprise offensive at Cambrai, France.
- They used tanks in large numbers for the first time in World War I.
- The attack broke through German trench lines.
- It showed how powerful tanks could be on the battlefield.
- The battle became a turning point in mechanised warfare.
1923 – Garrett Morgan Patents the Traffic Signal
- On November 20, 1923, inventor Garrett Morgan received a patent for a three-position traffic signal.
- His design added a safety pause between "stop" and "go."
- It helped reduce accidents at busy intersections.
- Morgan became known for multiple safety inventions.
- His work improved road safety nationwide.
1947 – Princess Elizabeth Marries Philip Mountbatten
- On November 20, 1947, Princess Elizabeth married Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey.
- Their wedding brought hope to post-war Britain.
- Elizabeth was heir to the throne.
- Philip renounced his Greek and Danish titles to marry her.
- The couple later became Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
1982 – Cal Beats Stanford in Wild Finish
- On November 20, 1982, the Cal football team defeated Stanford in a legendary final play.
- Cal completed five lateral passes as time expired.
- The Stanford marching band had already walked onto the field.
- Cal players dodged band members and scored a touchdown.
- "The Play" became one of the most famous moments in college football.
1983 – "The Day After" Airs on ABC
- On November 20, 1983, ABC aired The Day After, a film about a nuclear attack on Kansas.
- More than 100 million people watched it.
- The movie shocked viewers with its realistic scenes.
- President Ronald Reagan wrote that it left him "greatly depressed".
- It sparked national debate about nuclear weapons.
1992 – Windsor Castle Catches Fire
- On November 20, 1992, a major fire broke out at Windsor Castle.
- It started in the Queen's Private Chapel.
- More than 100 rooms were damaged or destroyed.
- The fire burned for hours and required hundreds of firefighters.
- Its restoration cost millions and marked a challenging year for the royal family.
1999 – First Transgender Day of Remembrance Held
- On November 20, 1999, the first Transgender Day of Remembrance took place.
- It honoured Rita Hester, a trans woman murdered in 1998.
- The vigil grew into an annual event worldwide.
- It remembers victims of anti-trans violence.
- The day raises awareness about hate crimes against transgender people.
2003 – Phil Spector Charged With Murder
- On November 20, 2003, music producer Phil Spector was charged with the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.
- She was found dead in his Los Angeles home earlier that year.
- Spector denied the charges.
- The case drew massive media attention due to his fame.
- He was later convicted and sentenced to prison.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 20?
November 20 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on November 20
Edwin Hubble (1889–1953)
- American astronomer.
- Discovered that the universe is expanding.
- Proved galaxies exist beyond the Milky Way.
- Changed the course of modern astronomy.
Robert F. Kennedy (1925–1968)
- U.S. Attorney General.
- Brother of President John F. Kennedy.
- Strong advocate for civil rights and social justice.
- Assassinated during his 1968 presidential campaign.
Bo Derek (1956– )
- American actress and model.
- Rose to fame with the 1979 film 10.
- Became a major pop culture icon.
- Known for her work in film and television.
Notable Deaths on November 20
1910 – Leo Tolstoy, Russian Author
- On November 20, 1910, renowned novelist Leo Tolstoy died in Astapovo, Russia, at age 82.
- He authored classics such as War and Peace and Anna Karenina.
- His writing explored moral questions, spirituality, and the human condition.
- Tolstoy's ideas influenced literature, religion, and politics far beyond Russia.
1975 – Francisco Franco, Spanish Dictator
- On November 20, 1975, Spanish general and leader Francisco Franco died at age 82 in Madrid.
- He ruled Spain from 1939 until he died in 1975.
- His dictatorship suppressed regional identities and political opposition.
- His death marked the end of the Francoist era and the start of Spain's transition to democracy.
2006 – Robert Altman, American Filmmaker
- On November 20, 2006, film director Robert Altman passed away at the age of 81.
- He was known for films such as M*A*S*H, Nashville, and Short Cuts.
- His style included overlapping dialogue and large ensemble casts.
- He influenced many later filmmakers and left a strong legacy in cinema.
