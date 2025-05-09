Optical illusions are a fantastic way to break free from your monotonous routine and engage your brain in some fun activities.
These images are designed with the objective to trick your brain into thinking that the hidden objects you are looking for are actually not there.
This happens because of how human brains store and capture information. Our brains are designed to fill in the gaps with already available information which makes it challenging to spot an object.
One such puzzle has become the internet's favourite.
This optical illusion features an image of the number 995 written. In this series, there is an imposter number that is hiding very cleverly.
The challenge for you is finding where the odd number is hiding within a time limit of 3 seconds.
Are you willing to test your observation skills and emerge as a true puzzle master?
Start the timer and search for the odd number. All the best!
Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only Geniuses Can Find the Odd Number in 3 Seconds
Source: Amar Ujala
Any luck finding the hidden odd number?
Try it harder, it is right in front of your eyes.
Here are some tips:
Try to focus on one part of the image at a time.
Don't be afraid to zoom in or out.
Still didn’t get it?
Hurry up! The time is about to be finished.
3… 2… and 1!
Oh no, the time limit is over
Hope you found the hidden odd number within the time limit.
If you found it, congratulations! Your observation skills have paid off.
If you didn’t find it, no worries, you have progressed a lot and will make it soon.
You can scroll back up and try to find the odd number without any timer this time.
Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.
Find the Hidden Odd Number- Solution
Source: Amar Ujala
Wasn’t this puzzle amazing? Try your hands on other optical illusions and see if you can crack them.
