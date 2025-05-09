Optical illusions are a fantastic way to break free from your monotonous routine and engage your brain in some fun activities.

These images are designed with the objective to trick your brain into thinking that the hidden objects you are looking for are actually not there.

This happens because of how human brains store and capture information. Our brains are designed to fill in the gaps with already available information which makes it challenging to spot an object.

One such puzzle has become the internet's favourite.

This optical illusion features an image of the number 995 written. In this series, there is an imposter number that is hiding very cleverly.

The challenge for you is finding where the odd number is hiding within a time limit of 3 seconds.

Are you willing to test your observation skills and emerge as a true puzzle master?