Bank Clerk vs SSC CHSL: Which Job Actually Offers a Better Life? Full Comparison for 2025 Aspirants

Bank Clerk vs SSC CHSL: Bank Clerk and SSC CHSL posts are among the popular career options for 12th pass or graduates. Both roles offer decent pay, job security, and post-retirement benefits. But their duties, growth potential, and work environment can differ. Many wonders: which is better? There is no single answer to that. The Bank Clerk exam is organised for one specific post. The SSC CHSL exam is a gateway to multiple roles across departments. Let’s compare both to help you arrive at the right career decision. Bank Clerk vs SSC CHSL: Which is Better? Bank Clerk and SSC CHSL are the top government jobs in India. IBPS and SBI release separate notifications every year for the recruitment of the Clerk post. Nearly 20,000 vacancies are released for the Clerk post. IBPS hire Customer Service Associates (Clerical cadre posts) in Participating Banks. SBI recruits Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre for its branches.



Staff Selection Commission is the exam-conducting body of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination. It is organised for recruitment to the Group C posts in different departments and ministries. Group C includes Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Around 3000+ vacancies were released recently for this post. The number of vacancies for Bank Clerk posts is generally higher than that for CHSL. What Are The Eligibility Criteria For Bank Clerk and SSC CHSL? The eligibility requirements vary for bank clerk and SSC CHSL roles. Candidates who have completed their bachelor’s degree from any recognised University and are at least 20 years old can apply for the bank clerk post. The SSC CHSL eligibility requires candidates to be 12th pass in a relevant field and must be at least 18 years old. SSC CHSL is an ideal choice for those who want to start their career early.

What is the Selection Process for Bank Clerk and SSC CHSL? The IBPS and SBI Clerk selection process has two stages: Prelims & Mains. There shall be no interview round in the Clerk recruitment. These two exams test candidates’ on areas like English, Quant, Reasoning, and General Awareness. However, candidates need to pass the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). SSC CHSL exam also follows a two-stage selection process: Tier 1 and Tier 2. It aims to assess the candidate’s basic understanding of English, Reasoning, Quant, and GK. Moreover, tier 2 also includes the Computer Knowledge and Skill Test/Typing Test. This makes the CHSL exam more demanding compared to the bank clerk exam. Which Provides Higher Perks and Allowances – Bank Clerk or SSC CHSL? The salaries of bank clerks and CHSL roles are completely different. The pay scale for SBI and IBPS clerks is the same. The starting basic pay of an IBPS clerk is INR 24050 in the scale of 24050- 1340/3- 28070- 1650/3- 33020- 2000/4-41020-2340/7-57400- 4400/1-61800-2680/1-64480. SBI Clerk’s starting basic pay is Rs. 26730 (Rs. 24050/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates). They also enjoy various allowances like DA, HRA, TA, medical benefits, etc, in their monthly income.

The salary for SSC CHSL varies depending on the role. The post-wise SSC CHSL salary is as follows: Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Rs. 19,900-63,200

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Rs. 25,500-81,100/Rs. 29,200-92,300

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Rs. 25,500-81,100 Overall, the salary of a CHSL DEO is slightly higher than that of a Bank Clerk. What Is the Job Role Difference Between Bank Clerk and SSC CHSL? The work environment of a bank clerk and SSC CHSL are almost similar. Both offer a stable environment and fixed working hours. This ensures a healthy work-life balance. A Bank Clerk’s job may have more customer interaction than SSC CHSL posts. Look at the job profile of Bank Clerk vs SSC CHSL: Bank Clerk SSC CHSL Resolve all the customer queries. Handle bank account opening and closing. Maintain proper records of all customers. Issue chequebooks and DDs. Update passbooks and handle cash withdrawal. Verify all the documents provided by the customers. Handle documents and office files Perform data entry work. Resolve customer queries. Assist seniors in the important tasks.