RVUNL Technician Admit card 2025 OUT, Download Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF at energy.rajasthan.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Nov 20, 2025, 19:45 IST

RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 is now available at energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall ticket for Technician Grade III, Operator Grade III, and Plant Attendant Grade III posts using their registration number and password. The Prelims Exam is scheduled to be conducted between 24 to 27 November 2025

RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025
RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025

RVUNL Technician Admit card 2025: The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has officially released the RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 on its official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for various technical posts, such as Technician Grade III, Operator Grade III, and Plant Attendant Grade III must download their hall ticket. By providing their registration number and password.
The RVUNL Admit Card PDF contains important details such as exam date, shift timing, examination centre address, and other important information. Without an admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre.

RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 OUT

The RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 is out at energy.rajasthan.gov.in for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted between November 24 and 27, 2025. Candidates can download the Technician Grade III, Operator Grade III, and Plant Attendant Grade III admit card by providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025.

RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025: Overview

The RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 has been released at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on November 14, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between November 24 and November 27, 2025. Check the table below for RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL)

Post Names

Technician Grade III, Operator Grade III, Plant Attendant Grade III

Total Vacancies

2163

Admit Card Release Date

14 November 2025

Exam Dates

24 to 27 November 2025

Official Website

energy.rajasthan.gov.in

Credentials Required

Application Number and Date of Birth

Admit Card Format

PDF (Downloadable)

How to Download the RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the RVUNL Technician Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” or “Latest Updates” section.
  • Now, click on the link titled “RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025”.
  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
  • Verify the details and click Download.
  • Save the PDF and take a printout for exam day.

 

