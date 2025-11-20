RVUNL Technician Admit card 2025 OUT, Download Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF at energy.rajasthan.gov.in

RVUNL Technician Admit card 2025: The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has officially released the RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 on its official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for various technical posts, such as Technician Grade III, Operator Grade III, and Plant Attendant Grade III must download their hall ticket. By providing their registration number and password.

The RVUNL Admit Card PDF contains important details such as exam date, shift timing, examination centre address, and other important information. Without an admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre.

RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 OUT

The RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 is out at energy.rajasthan.gov.in for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted between November 24 and 27, 2025. Candidates can download the Technician Grade III, Operator Grade III, and Plant Attendant Grade III admit card by providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025.