RVUNL Technician Admit card 2025 OUT, Download Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF at energy.rajasthan.gov.in

RVUNL Technician Admit card 2025: The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has officially released the RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 on its official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for various technical posts, such as Technician Grade III, Operator Grade III, and Plant Attendant Grade III must download their hall ticket. By providing their registration number and password.
The RVUNL Admit Card PDF contains important details such as exam date, shift timing, examination centre address, and other important information. Without an admit card, the candidate will not be allowed to enter into the examination centre.
RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 OUT
The RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 is out at energy.rajasthan.gov.in for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted between November 24 and 27, 2025. Candidates can download the Technician Grade III, Operator Grade III, and Plant Attendant Grade III admit card by providing their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025.
RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025
RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025: Overview
The RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 has been released at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on November 14, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between November 24 and November 27, 2025. Check the table below for RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Feature
Details
Recruiting Body
Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL)
Post Names
Technician Grade III, Operator Grade III, Plant Attendant Grade III
Total Vacancies
2163
Admit Card Release Date
14 November 2025
Exam Dates
24 to 27 November 2025
Official Website
energy.rajasthan.gov.in
Credentials Required
Application Number and Date of Birth
Admit Card Format
PDF (Downloadable)
How to Download the RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the RVUNL Technician Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” or “Latest Updates” section.
- Now, click on the link titled “RVUNL Technician Admit Card 2025”.
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
- Verify the details and click Download.
- Save the PDF and take a printout for exam day.
